Collective Napa Valley debuts to a curious valley

The first event for Collective Napa Valley from Napa Valley Vintners was broadcast on March 24, and locals who wondered about the successor to Auction Napa Valley saw a promising start.

More than 1,000 people who’ve already signed up for Collective Napa Valley got the link to watch the hour-long show hosted by SOMM TV’s Claire Coppi and football star turned wine fan Will Blackmon.

The personable and enthusiastic hosts interviewed more than 20 diverse vintners and winemakers in a fast virtual trip from Carneros to Calistoga and then up into the mountains that make Napa Valley one of the most distinctive and varied winemaking regions in the world.

Those interviewed were equally diverse, from Robin Lail, the chairwoman of the Collective Napa Valley spring offering and president of Lail Vineyards, to immigrants, including the Mexicans who have done so much to make the valley what it is and their locally born successors.

Oscar Renteria and Amelia Morán Ceja were among those who told heartwarming stories of their journey from grape-picking to winery ownership, while the amazingly articulate second – or in the case of Hailey Trefethen and Loren Trefethen, third – generations spotlighted the upcoming leaders of the valley.

Access to view the event was available to all members of Collective Napa Valley, even those (like me) who signed up for free. (There are several levels of membership.)

Naturally, they recommended that you sample Napa wines along with the program, though the show was so fast-paced that we lagged behind in our tasting. To make it easy for members, Gary’s and Wine Access offered half cases of half bottles of wines.

The wines were both representative of Napa Valley and excellent:

• 2021 Honig Sauvignon Blanc, one of the best yet reasonable SBs.

• 2018 Grgich-Hills Chardonnay (Mike Grgich made the Chardonnay that beat the best white wines from Bourgogne in the influential tasting of Paris in 1976.)

• 2019 Duckhorn Merlot (Duckhorn did as much as anyone to make premium Merlot popular.)

Two Cabernet Sauvignons, Napa valley’s signature grape:

• 2014 Chateau Montelena (It made that Chardonnay that won in 1976 but is really focused on Cab.)

• 2018 Pulido-Walker from Mount Veeder made by Thomas Rivers Brown. It is imminently drinkable now but I think it could last many decades.

The next event in Collective Napa Valley’s efforts will be the Collective Napa Valley Barrel Auction Weekend June 2-4; this event was inspired by Auction Napa Valley.

Jean-Charles Boisset and his wife, Gina Gallo, will host the auction at his Raymond Vineyards while other vintners will also celebrate summer with events and experiences, wines to taste from the barrel, food from local restaurants and a grand celebration to recognize non-profit partners.

Tickets will go on sale April 21 to Collective members.

Learn more and join Collective Napa Valley at www.collectivenapavalley.org/membership.

This effort is a continuation of the Napa Valley Vintners’ support of our community. The Vintners have donated more than $200 million to local non-profits over the last 40 years, focusing on health care and youth development.