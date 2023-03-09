My last column, “A goldmine of discoveries,” recounted some of the “oldies” I pulled from our cellar earlier this year along with several other aged gems shared with us by others. In response to the column, many readers commented on the delights of an aged wine from their own perspectives, experiences and interests, while others posed several important questions on the need to age wines and whether it’s always the right thing to do.
Most wines made today and especially for the domestic market, are intended for early drinking with an emphasis on fresh fruit, softer tannins and often a touch of sweetness. This model seems to satisfy the buying habits and needs of a majority of consumers who are not inclined to hold wine for aging.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
It is often said in the trade that about 90% of all wines purchased in the U.S. are consumed within 24 hours and most of the remaining wines are enjoyed over the next several weeks. Only a few are held a year or more and far fewer push the limits of their aging potential. So, the question of aging wines is really directed to a very small fraction of all wines produced and meant to satisfy an equally small fraction of the consuming public.
People are also reading…
Properly aging select wines for years or decades can be truly rewarding, although some may have gone past their prime leaving the collector wishing the cork had been pulled a few years earlier. So, how can we determine which young wines will benefit from extended time in the bottle and when to pop the cork?
The aging process is a combination of several extremely complex and interrelated chemical and physical reactions resulting in subtle changes of color, aromatics, flavor and texture. Wine is a living thing and just like we humans, well-constructed wines meant for aging begin in their infancy, progress through some awkward childhood and teenage years on their way to adulthood and the senior years.
As a wine ages, the youthful inviting notes of berries, citrus and other bright images will morph into secondary and tertiary aromatics and flavors. The richness of leather, delicacy of dried flowers, mature fruits, hints of grilled mushrooms and shaved truffles, memories of a moist forest floor and the welcoming scent of an open cigar box continue to emerge while engaging the nose and palate with shades of depth and discovery.
So, when tasting a wine in its youth, how can we predict if it will develop into something special with age? There are two critical elements – balance and structure – combined with other factors such as variety, vintage and terroir.
When balance and structure are present in youth, they can form the foundation for aging, but if not, they will never develop with age. Unfortunately, the “100-point” critics do not offer much guidance here as they rarely incorporate these essential factors in their reviews or critical opinions.
Balance is achieved only when the key ingredients – fruit, acidity, tannin and alcohol – complement rather than overshadow each other. There is no formula for calculating or creating balance and the component levels will naturally fluctuate because of multiple influences of the vintage, growing area and variety to name a few.
Structure is a bit harder to define. As an analogy, I usually look to our own bodies in drawing some parallels. The definition should come into better focus when we think of acidity as the backbone and skeleton supporting the weight and dimension of everything else. Tannin represents the musculature holding the skeleton together while adding shape to the frame.
Alcohol contributes to the body and mouthfeel of wine by adding a softening touch, but in excess it can result in heat on the finish and an awkward sense of sweetness to the palate. Fruit is the flesh adding its own character to complete the picture.
Most overly alcoholic table wines are a result of over-ripe fruit at harvest that also deliver lower acidity and soft "mushy" tannins to the finished wine. These characteristics serve to diminish both balance and structure and consequently, the wine’s ability to gain complexity with age.
All wines are not meant to withstand the rigors of aging and are far more enjoyable in their early years. But those displaying the proper qualities of balance and structure for the long haul can be recognized in their youth and set aside to reward us as they age.
We must also consider the wine’s overall impression from nose to finish to determine ultimate ageability. Do the intricate components work together in a seamless pattern without overstepping one another? That’s a key question when recognizing a young wine’s ability to age.
Now that we’ve determined a specific wine has the character to age, what’s needed on our part to protect it during the aging process?
A wine’s aging cycle is strongly influenced by temperature as this process (like many other chemical and physiological reactions) speeds up at warmer levels and slows down as temperatures fall too low. Consistent temperatures between 55 and 60 degrees are ideal and similar to those found in underground caves. Wide fluctuations such as air conditioning to heat and seasonal variations are always problematic and not compatible with the aging process.
Proper levels of humidity (50 to 60%) are also important in the storage strategy. Light (whether sunlight, incandescent or fluorescent) is a negative culprit for long term aging. If a dark wine cellar is not an option, there are many temperature/humidity-controlled cabinets available in a wide range of size, price and design.
Now that we’ve properly selected and stored that special wine, what precautions should we exercise to ensure our enjoyment when serving that special bottle?
While natural cork presents the time-honored and optimum closure, it’s not perfect and may require some special care in removal. The Ah-So style (double pronged) wine opener should lift the cork without breakage as opposed to the more familiar corkscrew or waiter’s cork pull that can result in the older cork breaking on removal. A few years ago, I discovered The Durand, a new tool that combines the action and strengths of both the corkscrew and Ah-So style opener for near perfect results.
When talking about serving older wines, the subject of a decanter usually enters the conversation. Decanters really serve two distinct purposes and should be used with care when serving an older wine. They facilitate the aeration of wine by expanding its surface area to unleash hidden aromas and flavors. You can actually “dump” a young wine into the decanter and really let it breath on decanting and while resting in the vessel.
Yet, for an older wine this can be harmful as wines of age are fragile and must be handled carefully. The real purpose of decanting an older wine is to separate it from any sediment (a natural product of aging) and refresh it with a touch of air after so much time resting in the bottle.
Set the decanter on the table while slowly and carefully pouring the wine gently down its inside surface. Hold a light or candle under the bottle’s neck and stop the process when sediment appears. In most cases, it is also best to decant the wine shortly before service to avoid excess exposure to air that may damage the wine.
All wines mature differently and their individual personalities will determine which ones to age and which ones to enjoy in their youth. But, if the right factors are present, and aging is an option, the rewards can be memorable.
The Wine Exchange: Allen Balik shares wine industry news and insights
Allen Balik is a noted wine collector, educator and recognized authority on the wines of California and Europe, sampling more than 1,500 wines each year as a member of the trade and numerous tasting groups. His column The Wine Exchange appears in the Napa Valley Register on Fridays.
Is Cognac a wine or spirit? Actually it is a bit of both, which adds to its romance and the complexity of its character.
White wines are like a Queen on the chessboard as they can move in many directions and capture a broad range of attention. Thankfully, there’s plenty of room for the traditionalist who appreciates the purity and grace of whites made in a more conventional style and for the adventurers seeking new horizons with the orange and natural “newcomers” on the scene.
Viewed through a variety of lenses, the wine industry represents a constantly changing landscape from vineyard to table and 2022 was no different.
Cabernet Franc may never catch on as a “mainstream” wine we see with Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot or Pinot Noir. But its inimitable personality certainly piques consumer interest and will always enjoy a unique market niche.
Vintage-dated, vintage-blended, non-vintage, multi-vintage: What do all the labels mean, and how much do they matter?
Building on the success of Last Bottle, First Bottle and In Vino, the online marketplace team is launching First Bubbles.
Webster defines complexity as "the state of not being simple" and complex as "a whole made up of complicated or interrelated parts." So, how does all this work as a wine descriptor, and is it really meaningful in assessing the true quality of a wine?
The history of grape growing in Portugal dates back several millennia, and the Port wines of the Douro have long been regarded as among the world’s finest. Since 1986 when Portugal joined the EU, however, a new generation of vintners, growers and winemakers has grown and upgraded the industry with dry wines as the prize.
Readers share their thoughts on Allen Balik's May 6 column about the 100-point rating system for wines with reasons for and against it.
The 100-point scale for judging wines — is it an easily understood concept to help consumers or an illogical experiment of attaching a subjective and individual opinion to what appears as an objective numerical value? Allen Balik shares his views.
Vintage Champagne is commonly recognized as coming from a single year . But what is a non-vintage (NV) Champagne? And isn't multi-vintage a more simple and direct way to describe wines made from the blending of various vintages?
Are you intimidated by restaurant wine lists? Allen Balik has tips for navigating the most awe-inspiring collection and coming up with what you want.
The life-long friendship of three young men from Occidental in Sonoma County led to a new wine brand, Senses.
We cannot have a serious conversation about the superb wines of Beaujolais without acknowledging the 800-pound gorilla in the room known as Beaujolais Nouveau.
Ralph Waldo Emerson once said, “A man will be eloquent if you give him good wine.” But the definition of “good” wine varies greatly from person to person, time to time and occasion to occasion as our tastes evolve and new styles appear.
Whatever you call them; “stickies,” “pudding wines,” or just sweet and dessert wines, they will brighten your meal and entertainment opportunities throughout the year.
Austerity, structure and character can take on diverse connotations depending on context. How do these seemingly unrelated terms apply to wine?
Allen Balik has decided to make 2022 the year to discover new wines, in addition to revisiting favorites.
Champagne and other sparkling wines are a bright spot in the ever-changing landscape of wine sales in 2021.
Allen Balik travels to LA for a holiday dinner with old friends, and memorable food and wine.
Three generations of the Balik family came together to celebrate Thanksgiving and Chanukkah with some special wines.
How do you define a "great" wine? There's no one answer.
Allen Balik looks at the 2021 harvest, checking in with winemakers in California and Europe.
When we hear, “Will it be white, red or rosé?” the choice may not be as simple as it sounds.
A visit to Quintessa in Rutherford yields insights into their decision to go to biodynamic farming.
In his Aug. 21, 2020 column (“Viticulture combats a new normal”), Allen Balik looked at the threats and challenges of climate change. In a year, what has changed?
The wine pairing experience should not be intimidating as there is no “ideal” match, only a broad range of remarkable options based on your personal palate and a little imagination.
What do we do with all those terrific wines we've been enjoying once summer is over?
Elegant and elegance are terms that often become part of the conversation when describing a wine. But, like minerality and certain other descriptors, they have no specific meaning other than you’ll know it when you experience it.
Whether we look at the role of the winemaker, grower or viticulturalist in the production of wine, it is impossible to delineate where science stops and art begins.
While the concept of natural wine is not new, it remains one of the least understood categories by the consumer
Wine tasting is both simple and highly complex. How do you go about getting the most out of a glass of wine?
As diners return to restaurants, Allen Balik shares tips for navigating wine lists including the observation: If a sommelier makes you uncomfortable, he or she is not doing their job.
It’s only since the late-1970s that tasting notes and reviews began to include various overly expressive terminology and hyperbole, referred to as “winespeak” by some.
Some say Prohibition was necessary since excessive intoxication was destroying so many families through the 19th Century. Others say, it was “The Noble Experiment.” But in retrospect it was a calamitous time.
Some would say blended wines are not expressive of significant varietal character. Others are convinced that single variety wines lack the complexity of several varieties working in harmony. Is either side right?
The rich heritage of Hispanic immigrants in the Napa Valley includes those who have realized their dreams of owning vineyards and making their own wine.
Napa wine writer Allen Balik writes that today's renewed focus on health and changing lifestyles challenges winemakers, vintners and producers to adapt to the growing popularity of lower alcohol in wine and other beverages.
Napa Valley winemaker Kristie Koford, recognized by colleagues such as Aaron Potts for her technical expertise, is quietly celebrating her 50th harvest.
Napa Valley wine writer Allen Balik reflects on the changes in the industry he's seen in the past decade, including the effects of millenials and climate change.
While considered by most an unwinnable quest, the battle against cork taint has been waged aggressively for the last several decades.
With travel restricted in 2020, Allen Balik decided to explore what was in his cellar.
Michel Chapoutier said, “Varietal wines can be the ‘rock music’ that gets people into the subject (but) ‘classical music’ can [only] be provided by wines of terroir.”
Australia's innovative vintners have traversed many industry boom-and-bust periods, as its diversity of climatic activity and soil types led to the development of growing regions with differing customs, varieties and stylistic expressions.
Will climate change cause Napa Valley to turn to other varieties than Cabernet Sauvignon? A panel of wine professionals caution that flexibility may be key to keeping the Napa brand powerful in the next 25 years.
During the holidays, don't worry so much about pairings, just enjoy the adventure of exploring new wines.
After Allen Balik asked "what does wine mean to you?" in a column, readers weighed in with answers.
The term, “sustainable farming” covers a broad range of practices that are not only ecologically sound but also economically viable and socially responsible.
Allen shares the responses to a question posed at an online wine meeting: What does wine mean to you?
All wines are blended to some degree, even if the wine is 100 percent one variety or 100 percent from a single vineyard. In these cases, blends are created from a variety of fermentation vessels and barrel types, vinification and aging protocols, vineyard blocks, pick dates, vintages or other component influences.
In an effort to broaden the vineyard’s role in combating climate change, an increasing number of growers worldwide are adopting practices that minimize carbon release and enhance carbon sequestration in the soils.
How are Napa Valley viticulturalists responding to climate change? Allen Balik reports on a meeting with Dan Petroski, winemaker at Larkmead Vineyards in Calistoga and Aron Weinkauf, winemaker and vineyard manager at Spottswoode in St. Helena.
In intricate and subtle ways science and art – two seemingly disparate values – meld into the creation of wine.
Wine actually appeals to all five senses and taste is typically the third, or in some cases the fourth, we encounter.
Allen Balik looks behind the scenes at the creation of a wine brand.
Serving wines in summer -- what is "chilled" and what is "room temperature"?
Readers weigh in on the topic of diversity and choice in wines.
Can you imagine picking-up a restaurant’s wine list only to find a selection of Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Noir for the reds along with Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc representing the whites?
On Sunday afternoons, Allen Balik gather at the end of their cul de sac with wine glasses and, while maintaining strict social distancing, enjoy a bit of wine together while toasting the week past and the one ahead.
What is the difference between a Master Sommelier and a Master of Wine?
Only a small fraction of wine is cellared and aged by relatively few collectors. But the reward of that cellaring can be a warm welcome message to those who enjoy and appreciate the character of a properly aged wine.
What are the benchmarks of wine? Allen Balik proposes "the three Vs."
Allen Balik explores the wines of Montalcino at a tasting with winemakers from Tuscany.
Bordeaux is among France's largest wine producing areas, and the city of Bordeaux is second only to Paris as the country's most visited.
Must the solutions to these sometimes awkward or uncomfortable situations be resolved by rigid and frequently misunderstood “rules?” I think not!, says Allen Balik.
Allen Balik takes an in-depth look at the evolution of Sauvignon Blanc.
Allen Balik looks back on the wine world in 2019.
Allen Balik shares a look at the 2016 vintage from Bordeaux.
One of the shore excursions we enjoyed during the wine-tasting adventure and cruise I hosted on Crystal Serenity in September, was a vist to t…
For centuries, wine has had its foundation in the specific communities where the grape was grown, vinified and served as a natural companion t…
Share your experiences with other readers by commenting on this article at napavalleyregister.com/wine-exchange or e-mail me at allenbalik@savorlifethroughwine.com.
Allen Balik, a Napa resident, has been a wine collector, consultant, author, fundraiser and enthusiast for more than 40 years.