Allen Balik, The Wine Exchange: A ‘new’ recognition of ‘old’ vines

I am often asked about the importance of the “Old Vine” label designation and what significance it bears on a wine’s character. Although the term appears in the labeling of many different bottlings (especially Zinfandel), it has no legal designation in the U.S. or other wine producing countries.

But things are changing here and abroad due to the efforts of winemakers, vintners, wine press and local winegrowing associations wanting to separate these wines and the individual personality they bring to the table.

Official government regulatory agencies around the world seem quite silent on the subject, even though they have been vocal and action-oriented over the years on a broad range of other less definitive labeling requirements. This is not just a local dilemma as heritage (old vine) vineyards have survived in countless growing areas around the world but have become difficult to maintain for a variety of economic and labor related issues.

Some have succumbed to these external pressures and were replanted to other crops or current popular varieties in more economically viable trellising patterns. Yet many heritage vineyards worldwide continue to produce limited crops of treasured berries farmed by hand under the diligent oversight of committed growers.

While there is no nationally or globally accepted definition of the old vine term, there have been local adaptations that commonly specify 35 or 50 years in the ground with others ranging from 100 years and more.

As vines age, they produce smaller tighter berries with high skin to juice ratios and substantially lower yields. Most are also “head” trained in a vertical cordon or gobelet fashion. Think gnarly bushes rather than pristine rows of perfectly manicured vines.

These old-school training techniques have proven a valuable enhancement to vine age and berry intensity. However, they are painstakingly expensive to farm when compared to the current trellising patterns that have been developed over more recent years. Many growers have elected to “bite the financial bullet." And, most winemakers agree that old vines gain from their many years in the ground with deeper root systems that produce wines exhibiting greater character and layered complexity as opposed to their counterparts produced from younger vines.

Virtually all old vine vineyards have been dry farmed and survived many decades through wildly variable climatic conditions and extreme droughts. They do not appear as troubled by shifting weather patterns and other external factors, perhaps providing a direction ahead in the face of climate change.

Joel Peterson, closing in on his 50th vintage and considered by many the "King of Zin," was the co-founder/winemaker of Ravenswood and now focuses on his own Once and Future brand highlighting several heritage sites including his own Bedrock Vineyard. He is also one of the founders and ardent supporters of the Historic Vineyard Society (HVS).

HVS is a non-profit group dedicated to the identification and preservation of California’s old vine vineyards some of which date back to the North Coast post phylloxera-epidemic of the late 19th Century. They define old vineyards as those planted 50 or more years ago with at least one-third of producing vines from the original planting. Since its inception in 2011, HVS has registered more than 150 members ranging from growing areas from north to south across the state.

With that 50-year window in effect, vines planted in the 1970s are coming on-board for a potential old vine classification. Many of these vineyards may be trellised rather than head trained and include varieties such as Chardonnay and Cabernet as opposed to the earlier roster of Zinfandel, Petit Sirah, Carignan, Mourvèdre (aka Mataro), etc. Clearly, some changes in the concept of old vines are on the horizon that will certainly be more inclusive and diverse in its nature.

England’s Jancis Robinson is a world-renowned journalist, author, educator and recognized authority on all aspects of wine. Among her many literary accomplishments is “The Oxford Companion to Wine” that has attained legendary status throughout the international wine community with each updated edition.

In her June 2, 2010 website post, “World heritage in the vineyard,” Robinson issued a call to action on the need to identify, categorize, document and preserve old vine vineyards throughout the world.

“The world of wine has one irreplaceable resource and yet I'm not sure how aware most wine drinkers, or even most wine producers, are of it. I refer to seriously old vines, which, in the right hands, can produce wines of incomparable concentration and complexity with wonderfully direct flavours. I don't mean vines that are a little bit older than the norm – say, 25 years old – which are so often touted on wine labels as 'vieilles vignes', but really old vines of 50 to 100 years old and more….”

Two areas in the world come to mind where select vines have reached several hundred years of age. In the Maribor area of Slovenia, the Žametovka” or “Modra Kavčina” vine is over 400 years and still producing fruit that is vinified each year. And on the Greek island of Santorini where some of the world’s oldest (some claim 400 years for the oldest according to Robinson) Assyrtiko vines grown in the sandy volcanic pumice soils as spiral basket shaped (koulouri-style pruning) bushes to protect against the severe winds off the Aegean Sea.

In the May, 2022 Wine Business Monthly, W. Blake Gray wrote an all-encompassing column titled, “Old Vines Begin to Capture the Wine World’s Attention.” He articulately tackles the subject from its historical sense and what is being done by well-intentioned non-governmental factions to define, identify and preserve these precious New and Old World vineyards.

A few examples cited by Gray are the U.K.’s Old Vine Conference, California’s HVS, South Africa’s Old Vine Project (OVP), Europe’s International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV), Portugal’s PORVID, Australia’s Barossa Old Vine Charter, and Chile’s VIGNO.

Each association has its own charter and definition of old vine stature from the OVP with its minimum vine age of 35 years to the Barossa Old Vine Charter with its four-tier system based on minimum vine age – Old Vine (35 years), Survivor Vine (70 years), Centenarian Vine (100 years) and Ancestor Vine (125 years). And of course there are many others in between. South Africa’s OVP has also developed a Certified Heritage Vineyards seal that its 112 members can choose to put on their bottles.

Portugal has adopted a three-part appellation system similar to others in Europe. However, a fourth “unofficial” system has emerged referred to as Vinho Velhas that combines required vine age with the nature of the vineyard’s varietal planting. Under this category, wines must come from interplanted vineyards that may contain 40 or more varietals and are at least 45 years old. While the average age of the vines under this system is thought to range from 60 to 80 years, some date to 100 years and more.

This combined thrust is unique to Portugal as the original commitment to varietal mix and style was done at the time of planting many decades ago, rather than post-harvest or blending after fermentation as is the general rule with most other wines. It is also thought that within the vineyard the different varietals condition themselves over time by creating a mutual environment that benefits all rather than a "self-survival" mode of each.

As demonstrated by Robinson, Gray and many other journalists, the subject of old vine viability, character and market position is quite complex and far reaching in its understanding and vision. To simplify the entire subject and focus it on the immediate enjoyment (aka “yum factor”) of the wines, I often remember what Joel Peterson once proudly told me with glass in hand and a broad smile: "Old vines are not just about longevity but are an indication of vines totally in sync with a definitive terroir as they intuitively know their site and are more consistently expressive of the flavor of place."

After my last column on “Answering the 100-point scale” that featured reader responses to my prior column, “Questioning the 100-point scale,” the comments continued to roll in on this very controversial topic, Here are just a few,

Jim – Hey, You hit a bee's nest with a baseball bat with this topic. Good to see and hear opinions outside the norm on this.

Anonymous retired winemaker – The 100-point scale admittedly has defects and is open to controversy. But, if you’re a fledgling winemaker struggling to achieve recognition and sales traction in a crowded market, a decent score can provide essential credibility.

Joe - Your two columns get 200 points total. I particularly enjoyed the comments from the wine professionals in your follow-up piece.

Steve – I believe it is always difficult to try and objectively quantify what is an essentially subjective experience. I enjoyed all the comments.

Allen Balik, a Napa resident, has been a wine collector, consultant, author, fundraiser and enthusiast for more than 40 years.

