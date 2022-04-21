Allen Balik, The Wine Exchange: A sea change in Champagne?

Vintage Champagne is commonly recognized as coming from a single year even though it may be a blend of different vineyards within the appellation. But what is a non-vintage (NV) Champagne? How can a wine come from a “non-vintage,” as grapes are picked each year? What does this really mean?

Historically, Champagne producers have used the art of blending reserve stocks from older vintages to produce what was considered a “house style” where specific vintages are not designated and do not matter. Blending a house style from several vintages served to consistently differentiate the wines of one producer from another but was also designed to overcome variables caused by the drastic vintage related climatic conditions so common in the area.

Champagne producers have long felt that the consistency of their wines was important so the Vueve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label she purchases today would exhibit the same flavors and nuances as the bottle she enjoyed for her last birthday. And nowhere in the world of wine (except perhaps the Ports of Portugal’s Douro Valley) has the art of blending reached such exceptional and artistic heights than in Champagne.

Consistency is the message producers want to present with NV bottlings, while Vintage Champagne represents the producers interpretation of the distinct character of a specific vintage. Although numbers may vary from year to year, roughly 75 to 80 percent of all Champagne produced falls into the NV category. This is what most consumers look to (whether by design or accident) when making their purchase.

I’ve never liked or understood the concept of the non-vintage moniker as it says nothing about the wine and is quite confusing when describing what’s in the bottle. It’s an empty phrase with no real meaning.

I’ve always preferred using the term “multi-vintage” rather than non-vintage when referring to wines made from the blending of various vintages for its more understandable definition. The term non-vintage seems hollow whereas multi-vintage carries a simple and direct message.

For the last decade or so, many of the venerable Champagne producers have adopted the concept and phrase of multi-vintage to identify a unique category of wines in their portfolio. Overall, an MV Champagne remains a blend of various reserve vintages but emphasizes “diversity” over “consistency” by reliance on a single reserve vintage as the foundation of the blend.

Although the Champagne world remains highly dependent and solidly behind the NV category, some are staunchly favoring change. In the December 2021 issue of Decanter Magazine, Simon Field MW wrote a compelling article titled, “Champagne rips up the rule book.” In his article, Field quoted Champagne Louis Roederer chef de cave Jean-Baptiste Lécaillon as saying, “This is the end of the era for brut sans année [the commonly used term in Champagne for non-vintage]…this is the new era of the multi-vintage.”

Although Lécaillon may be a bit premature with his proclamation for Champagne houses in general, he made this statement during the launch of Roederer’s release of their Collection 242 that will replace their well-known Brut Premier. Collection 242 is a blend based on select vintages from their “perpetual reserve” with 56 percent from 2017.

Future Collection releases will continue with their reserve wines but use a different vintage as the foundation. The numerical Collection name may also change along the lines of other producers to reflect the different multi-vintage blend. A few examples of this labeling change are Krug’s “Edition” series, Henri Giraud MVs, Jacquesson Cuvée and Laurent-Perrier Grand Siècle that attaches a specific number (e.g. No.24, No.25 etc.) to each new release.

Neither non-vintage or multi-vintage is a recognized designation of the Champagne appellation or the Institut national de l'origine et de la qualité (INAO) that serves as the overall agricultural agency of France regulating the use of noteworthy names. Therefore, the terms are now more of a marketing tool with non-vintage based on a historical perspective and multi-vintage as a newer term devised to better describe the blend and gravitate away from the former.

Field also quoted Jean-Harvé Chiquet of Jacquesson in his Decanter article as saying, “Our idea was and remains to get rid of the NV concept of consistency, but also to privilege the character of the base year.”

With a California perspective, Schramsberg President Hugh Davies adds, “More sparkling producers are using multi-vintage to clearly indicate several vintages were blended in crafting the final assemblage.”

At this time, we have no way of knowing if NV will continue going forward alongside MV or whether one will supersede the other in the market. But the MV nomenclature is gaining traction by the major houses and may in fact become the more popular. Only time and the evolving Champenoise direction will provide that answer.

Allen Balik, a Napa resident, has been a wine collector, consultant, author, fundraiser and enthusiast for more than 40 years.