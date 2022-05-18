Allen Balik, The Wine Exchange: Answering the 100-point scale

My May 6 column – “Questioning the 100-point scale” – received numerous comments from consumers, those in the trade and others in the press. Upon reading these, I thought a follow-up column based on a representative range of these comments could shed additional light on this most controversial topic.

Oddly and most unexpectedly, all of the comments I received expressed various viewpoints (some stronger than others) in support of my column’s intent on questioning the 100-point scale with none voicing support of the system.

I’m not sure whether this is indicative of the pendulum swinging back toward a preference for the more subjective reviews of the past, or if those supporting the more objective (point driven) reviews so popular since the late 1970s, are just tired of defending the system. In either case, I found the tone and content of the comments quite illuminating and wanted to share them.

I am always interested in hearing from the trade as they are on the front-line in dealing with the effects of the 100-point scale and its influence on the consumer. Fred James said, “I am firmly in your camp and can tell you that as I travel the country, I never tout critics’ scores, unless I am specifically asked by a sommelier or wine buyer.

"And for the record, our wines routinely score in the 90-plus level with many on a consistent basis landing between 94 to 98 points. So, for me to eschew promoting such accolades, you know my disdain for scores is deep seeded. In a single word, the 100-point system is CAPRICIOUS. I have no use for a system that is inconsistently used and misapplied.”

Vintner and winemaker Scott Harvey chose to address his thoughts candidly from both the trade and consumer perspectives with a little twist that I have also experienced. “The only thing I like about the 100-point system is that it helps me sell wine. For myself, I tend to shy away from wines rated over 94-points and prefer to look at wines judged below 90-points. With wines judged below 90-points I find I have a better chance of finding a wine that tells its story of place, variety and vintage.”

Andrew Manning is a prominent Southern California real estate professional who entertains frequently and travels the world to experience new culinary and vinous treats. “My take on appreciating wine is simple and does not involve a score. Basically, if you like it, it's a good wine regardless of the point score. With how many wines have we said to ourselves, ‘Wow I would have given that a lower or higher score?’ Not many I’m sure and none that I can recall by me.”

Many consumers think the 100-point scoring system is confined to our domestic market when in fact it may have begun here but has spread its influence worldwide. Wherever wine is produced or consumed, the scale has had its effects. Here are a couple views from down under in Australia and South Africa.

Peter Bloomfield remarked, “I agree wholeheartedly with your column on numeric ratings. We know winemakers here in Australia who have declined to submit their beloved vintages to James Halliday, knowing that the style of their wines did not satisfy his tastes.

"I also support your finishing comment to find reviewers whose tastes seem to match yours and select accordingly. As my palate decreases in sensitivity and acuity, it becomes more a matter of appreciation and affordability.”

Piet Beyers was a bit more succinct in expressing similar views, “This is a voice from the past here in Stellenbosch! I find your latest column particularly interesting as I’ve always disliked the 100-point system intensely. It was a grave disservice by Parker to wine lovers.

Napa’s David McNair commented that “Today's Register writing is right on. I have come to realize that the preferred style of the judge trumps all. A lot of point scoring is basically useless, and does a great disservice to the winemaker, judge and consumer. If there were no critics, painters would still paint, writers would still write, actors would still act and wine would still be fermenting in barrels.”

Joe Miller is a retired attorney with a great love of the arts. He expressed total agreement with my column and how he most appreciated the inclusion of the Decanter views and especially those of Andrew Jefford. “On reading your latest column, I started wondering why we couldn't apply Robert Parker's 100-point scale to the evaluation of paintings, sculpture, music or literature.

"Would we all feel more comfortable knowing that Mona Lisa had earned a 100-point score? Would Beethoven's 5th Symphony sound worse to us if some critic gave it a 95? How would the critic rank Beethoven's 9th Symphony in relation to the 5th? I'm sure you get the idea. I guess the difficult question in relation to the 100-point scale is what, if anything, would you replace it with?”

PaulG has launched a new website (www.paulgwine.com) that focuses on the wines of the Pacific Northwest and California. He leant insight to the subject of the 100-point scale from inside experience and added a different perspective to the practice of tasting blind.

“I enjoyed your article. I’ve written extensively on this topic, most recently on my website I spent many years scoring wines at Wine Enthusiast, but have now chosen to no longer score wines in my reviews for many of the same reasons you elaborated on.

"I spend hours and often days tasting a small selection of wines and for many reasons I do not taste blind. Tasting blind encourages fast (splash and dash) tastings rather than giving young wines adequate time to open up and giving yourself adequate time to fully appreciate them. Do book reviewers read special copies that conceal the author’s name and credentials? Do movie reviewers somehow watch films without knowing the actors, director, etc.?”

As you can see, the comments I received represent a broad sampling of opinions, suggestions and thoughts. But the fact is that the 100-point scale (actually “scales”) represents a significant factor in the market and in many ways affects the stylistic approach of producers and the needs of retailers.

Perhaps, Fred James summed it up best, “I will always remember our friend, Jim Clendenen, of Au Bon Climat (and numerous other labels) telling me the story, that in his words, “An 89 score is the ‘kiss of death.’ A person can’t tell the difference between a wine with a score of 90 and a score of 89. The retailer will carry and sell the 90-point wine all day long, but a wine scoring 89 is avoided at all cost and hard to sell.”

It will be interesting to see how fast and how far the pendulum swings. And in answer to Joe Miller’s question of “what, if anything, would you replace it with?” I can only suggest using words to convey the subjective nature of wine without attaching an objective numerical score would be a significant move in the right direction.

