Allen Balik, The Wine Exchange: Australia and its history of blends

My first exposure to Australian wines came in the early- to mid-1980s when they began to appear in local markets. Overall, with a few noteworthy exceptions, I found them overly extracted, alcoholic and more like chewing on oak than enjoying the fragrance and subtlety of other wines I was accustomed to at the time. This was a period when elegance and grace still reigned in our North Coast and much of Europe, so Australian wines represented a counterpoint to what I felt was a pleasurable vinous experience.

My thoughts changed in 1993 when my wife, Barbara and I visited our son Randy during his semester abroad at the University of Sydney. I was determined to explore the wines of Australia with a fresh approach as we ventured through Australia’s eastern coast from Sydney to Lizard Island along with a timely visit to the Barossa Valley. By coincidence, we arrived there on the day local vintners were hosting their annual celebration and tasting events throughout the Valley.

We drove to the registration venue and received our glasses and leather wine yokes (worn around our necks). For a small fee, we purchased food tickets for redemption at the host wineries throughout the Barossa and enjoyed small bites prepared by famed local and Adelaide chefs. What a treat it was to mingle with so many vintners, winemakers, chefs and fellow wine lovers on that beautiful day.