Allen Balik, The Wine Exchange: Australia and its history of blends

My first exposure to Australian wines came in the early- to mid-1980s when they began to appear in local markets. Overall, with a few noteworthy exceptions, I found them overly extracted, alcoholic and more like chewing on oak than enjoying the fragrance and subtlety of other wines I was accustomed to at the time. This was a period when elegance and grace still reigned in our North Coast and much of Europe, so Australian wines represented a counterpoint to what I felt was a pleasurable vinous experience.
My thoughts changed in 1993 when my wife, Barbara and I visited our son Randy during his semester abroad at the University of Sydney. I was determined to explore the wines of Australia with a fresh approach as we ventured through Australia’s eastern coast from Sydney to Lizard Island along with a timely visit to the Barossa Valley. By coincidence, we arrived there on the day local vintners were hosting their annual celebration and tasting events throughout the Valley.
We drove to the registration venue and received our glasses and leather wine yokes (worn around our necks). For a small fee, we purchased food tickets for redemption at the host wineries throughout the Barossa and enjoyed small bites prepared by famed local and Adelaide chefs. What a treat it was to mingle with so many vintners, winemakers, chefs and fellow wine lovers on that beautiful day.
My preconceived opinions of Australian wines began to change as I enjoyed some of the finest local examples that were not necessarily exported in significant quantities to the U.S. We spent the next couple of days visiting a range of wineries across the Valley and enjoying some true culinary delights as my appreciation of the wines and culture continued to grow.
Among others, we were fortunate to visit such historic estates as Yalumba where we had a spectacular late- harvest Muscat and St. Hallett where we enjoyed their revered Old Block Shiraz. We ventured to the renowned Henschke vineyard and were met by fifth-generation winemaker Stephen Henschke and his wife Prue for an engaging afternoon and introduction to some of the estate’s finest wines.
The Henschke family has been producing wines for more than 150 years and was recently awarded the James Halliday 2021 Winery of the Year. Together, we tasted their renowned Hill of Grace Shiraz, and I was spellbound by its breed, depth and elegance. Thankfully, through Stephen’s help, we were able to purchase a few bottles of the 1990 vintage on our return. The last bottle still rests in our cellar.
A few weeks ago, we enjoyed the 1990 Henschke Cabernet Sauvignon and found it a surprising experience. With age, it has taken on a predictable amber hue but on the first pour seemed a bit over-the-hill and thin on the palate. With time in the glass, it continued to blossom into something really special. Perhaps it was not a top choice for the traditional “steak on the barbie,” but it rewarded our patience and paired beautifully with a grilled chicken and pesto dish.
Diverse regions, innovative vintners
Australia has a broad diversity of climatic activity and soil types leading to the development of countless growing regions often exhibiting individual customs, typical varieties and stylistic expressions. It’s also a country with an innovative spirit and dedicated vintners who have managed to traverse many industry boom and bust periods over many decades.
Earlier this month, I joined a webinar titled: “Red Blends: Classic and Contemporary” presented by Wine Australia and moderated by Mark Davidson, head of Education and Development — Americas. While the topic was geared to the blends of Australia, considerable attention was paid to the winemaking history of the country and tracing the evolution of blends from various regions.
The three panelists from San Francisco, Dallas and New York were all trained as sommeliers with each bringing a personal perspective to Australian wines and their historic blends. Tonya Pitts M.S. has extended her sommelier talents beyond the table while receiving numerous awards for her work in philanthropy, consulting, mentoring and her leadership for diversity and inclusion in many industry facets.
James Tidwell M.S. is co-founder of TEXSOM (one of our country’s most prestigious wine competitions), a member of the editorial committee of the Classic Wine Library and a noted speaker and freelance journalist on all topics of wine.
Paul Grieco added an eclectic, energized presentation to the panel. He is the owner and sommelier of New York’s Terroir Tribeca that recently received the coveted “World of Fine Wines Best Wine Bar List” award for 2020.
Mark Davidson began the discussion with a reminder that “Blends are a part of wine history and [possess] historical significance.” In Australia, the category takes on three classic styles broadly defined as multi-regional (such as the noted Grange from Penfolds), single varietal (one variety from different parcels) and Grenache-based (think of the now-familiar GSM).
For the purposes of the seminar, Davidson chose to focus on three very specific sub-categories: Cabernet/Shiraz, Grenache-based and Cabernet-dominant. Each speaker tackled one of the three with a representative glass in hand.
Both Pitts and Grieco referenced James Busby (often referred to as the Father of Australian wine) who wrote a number of works on viticulture. In 1831 he traveled through Europe while collecting hundreds of vine samples that he shipped back to New South Wales in 1833. Among those cuttings were Grenache (aka Garnacha in Spain) and Shiraz (aka Syrah almost everywhere else). Busby’s cuttings were planted in various regions and primarily used for fortified (brandy, sherry, and port styles) wines.
During the last century, when immigrants from around the world came to Australia, they brought with them even more cuttings (Italy, Greece, etc.) and a palate for dry table wines. But fortified wines continued to rule the market until the 1960s and 1970s when the increasing demand for dry table wines refocused the industry.
Stylistically, the trend for dry table wines was mostly in the “bigger-is-better” style until the 1990s when the market demanded more elegance and less brawn. Today, this quest continues with new growing areas being developed along with some Old World viticulture and winemaking protocols adopted.
Pitts took on the role of discussing the Cabernet/Shiraz style while sipping on the classic Yalumba The Signature — 60 percent Cabernet and 40 percent Shiraz. Yalumba was a leader in the transition from fortified to dry wines that exemplified the effort of bringing out the “silkiness” of Shiraz complementing the “tightness” of Cabernet with its black fruit and licorice accents.
Australia, with its geographic isolation, was spared the havoc of phylloxera as it raged through Europe and elsewhere in the late 19th century. With this good fortune, the country boasts some of the oldest Cabernet, Grenache and Shiraz vineyards in the world (including Yalumba’s) that also survived the fortified years to form the foundation of Australia’s evolution onto the world’s winemaking stage.
Tidwell focused on the Cabernet dominant category with a Yaringberg Cabernet Blend from the cooler Yarra Valley (now perhaps better known for its Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays from the hillside regions). He strongly emphasized the long tradition of Bordeaux-style blends in the Yarra — that preceded its Pinot Noir/Chardonnay fame — now being revisited as, “The more traditional wines of the modern era.”
When speaking about Australian wines it’s rare not to hear some mention of the “Critter” labels (Yellow Tail, MadFish, Little Penguin and others). These wines and the catchy titles (also adopted elsewhere) are part of Australia’s worldwide marketing effort, but they are not representative of the quality and stature of the country’s blended wine heritage.
Paul Grieco explored Grenache-based blends while savoring the d’Arenberg d’Arry’s Original Shiraz/Grenache red wine from McLaren Vale. Grenache was first planted in Australia in 1838 but was generally over-cropped as, “the Aussies did not give it proper respect.” The variety often appeared in “Burgundy” labeled wines of the time for its softer more approachable style as evidenced by d’Arenberg’s Burgundy which later morphed into the d’Arry’s Original that Paul was enjoying.
Grieco credits Charles Melton for rediscovering many of these “oldest on the planet” vineyards in the 1980s and began to farm them for the quality they deserved. Melton popularized the GSM (Grenache/Shiraz/Mourvedre) wines with his “Nine Popes” brand as an homage to the Southern Rhone’s Châteauneuf-du-Pape. Whether Melton’s GSM stylistically represented Châteauneuf is debatable, but he did set the GSM trend in motion that has been replicated in several other wine-producing areas of the world, including California.
Each participant also shared opinions regarding co-fermentation, native yeast fermentations, climate change and the particularly broad range of Old World varieties still planted throughout the country.
I believe Moderator Mark Anderson said it best by including Australia in the global picture: “There’s never been a better time to drink and enjoy wine with so many choices from every corner of the world.”
WATCH NOW: HOW DRINKING RED WINE CAN BENEFIT YOUR HEALTH
CHECK OUT: MOST READ WINE STORIES
Most-read Napa County wine stories of 2019
These 10 Napa County wine stories garnered the most page views on the Napa Valley Register website and were most popular with our online readers in 2019.
June 1, 2019: Under a magenta-ceilinged banquet tent at the Meadowood Napa Valley resort near St. Helena, the paddles shot up and the prices c…
Jan. 10, 2019: Napa County has told the new The Prisoner winery to stop selling art, stop selling jellies and jams and stop offering food serv…
July 23, 2019: Wine retailer Gary Fisch signed a lease Monday to open Gary’s Wine & Marketplace at the former Dean & DeLuca space in s…
May 2, 2019: The Migliavacca Wine Company is no longer merely part in Napa Valley’s history. It has been officially revived by Katie Migliavac…
Barrel Auction 2019: Thousands enjoy wine, food and friends at restored Louis M. Martini Winery in St. Helena
May 31, 2019: Several thousand people attended the Barrel Auction as part of Auction Napa Valley at St. Helena’s restored historic Louis M. Ma…
Oct. 9, 2019: First an earthquake, then devastating wildfires – and now extended power shutoffs. Napa’s wine industry has averted disaster bef…
June 13, 2019: The Calistoga Planning Commission took up the debate of what does or does not constitute an “event” at a winery.
Jan. 24, 2019: The reasons for purchasing a Napa Valley vineyard and making wine abound, and every owner has a different story. For Kisha and …
May 30, 2019: When Mike Hirby first moved to the Napa Valley, he didn’t have a job and was living in a tent. The year was 2000, and although h…
Nov. 5, 2019: Napa’s history as winemaking region dates to the mid-19th century. There were hundreds of operational wineries in the area, thou…
Share your experiences with other readers by commenting on this article with an e-mail to me at allenbalik@savorlifethroughwine.com.
Allen Balik, a Napa resident, has been a wine collector, consultant, author, fundraiser and enthusiast for more than 35 years.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!