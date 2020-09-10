Allen Balik, The Wine Exchange: Blending: The artistic side of winemaking

The history and traditions of winemaking are expressed differently in various growing areas of the world. In most Old World areas where mono-varietal wines are produced, they are usually marketed with the producer’s name and seldom with the variety. The same is true of the traditional blends where no reference is made to the varietal composition.

Does the consumer know what grapes in what percentages are used in any vintage of Château Latour? No, but they relate to the name Château Latour on the bottle and that’s enough. The same is true of Napa wines bearing a proprietary name (e.g. Insignia or Pahlmeyer) as well as other prestigious domestic growing areas.

In France’s Rhone Valley, the wines from the North (e.g. Hermitage or Cornas) are typically Syrah with the possible exception of Côte-Rôtie where a bit of Viognier is often added. While in the Southern Rhone blending is the tradition with 13 official varieties authorized in Châteauneuf-du-Pape and varying numbers in other appellations.

Blends are also the rule in Bordeaux, Champagne and other Old World areas while varietally based wines take center stage in Burgundy (Chardonnay and Pinot Noir), Cahors (Malbec) and the Loire Valley (Chenin Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc and Cabernet Franc) to name a few. Similar patterns are found throughout the New and Old Worlds.