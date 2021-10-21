Allen Balik, The Wine Exchange: Challenges and rewards of Vintage 2021

This is just a brief overview of what has happened this year. Since these conditions are not limited to Napa alone, I solicited comments from vintner and winemaker friends here and abroad to share their experiences with you. While each has an individual story, all were disappointed with yields but optimistic about quality and hopeful for the future.

Our journey will take us from north to south in California and across the “pond” to Europe. Along the way, we must keep in mind that while many of the conditions are similar, the effects may differ somewhat based on the degree of adverse circumstances and a grower’s adaptation in the use of appropriately focused farming practices.

The coastal areas of Sonoma to the north and the Central Coast in the south, seemed to have been spared some of the season’s heat and consequent drought conditions when compared to much of Napa Valley and Sonoma’s inland areas.

Andy Smith, winemaker and co-owner of DuMOL in Windsor, observed: “Heat in late August compacted the harvest while historically dry-farmed sites remained successful despite lack of rain and groundwater due to their adaptive nature of the vine to the soil. This was an excellent year for whole cluster fermentation in Pinot Noir as acidity was high and grape skins were mature and healthy with small berry size and good concentration.”