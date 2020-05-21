Allen Balik, The Wine Exchange: Choice – A continuing topic

I’ve included just a few of these comments below for your review and think they shed additional light on the importance of choice when it comes to wine whether purchased at retail or from a restaurant’s list. I also believe we should acknowledge the passion and commitment of growers, vintners and winemakers who are courageous in their support of countless “under-the-radar” wines while adding an ever expanding dimension to our mealtime enjoyment. Some thoughts on that found follow the readers’ comments.

Dean Medeiros is a sommelier in Southern California who has spent a quarter century involved in virtually every aspect of wine. “I couldn’t agree more with you," he wrote. "Yes, growers are doing a balancing act to predict what will be needed, and as such need to [retain] sufficient stock of cash-producing crops. However, the world has over 9,000 varietals and sub-varietals, so some diversity in choice is not only welcome, it shows the public you aren’t lazy! If the world reduces itself to just a handful of wine grapes for wine making, I am going to be drinking more beer!”