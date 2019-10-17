In my previous column, I shared with you the extraordinary time our wine and food savvy group experienced last month in Umbria.
We left the medieval towns, gastronomic adventures and culture of Umbria behind to embark on a new adventure aboard the recently “reimagined” Crystal Serenity. We boarded the ship in the port of Civitavecchia and with great anticipation looked forward to seven days of impeccable service, epicurean delights, luxurious amenities and fascinating shore adventures along with several wine focused events that I had the pleasure of planning.
Once aboard, our Umbrian group of 25 grew to 45 as we gathered for the opening reception in the Stardust Lounge just after the requisite “lifeboat” drill. As we greeted the new members of our group, we feasted on an array of hors d’oeuvres and satiated our palates with a delightful Champagne Jacquart that just kept flowing. Following the reception, we dined at one of the four specialty restaurants or in our reserved space in the main dining salon.
During the year-long preparation for our trip, I was able to select and source (directly from acclaimed Italian and Croatian producers) the wines poured at both tasting seminars and the five-course wine-pairing dinner exclusively prepared for our group. While onboard, I greatly appreciated the very capable assistance of Jiri Kapel, the Serenity’s Head Sommelier “extraordinaire,” and his expert staff at each event.
After our first night at sea, we docked in Sorrento where most of our group embarked on a journey along the picturesque Amalfi Coast with a leisurely stop in Positano than up to Belmond Hotel Caruso in Ravello with majestic views of the Italian coast, for a multi-course lunch beautifully paired with the wines of Southern Italy.
The following day was spent at sea sailing around the “sole” of Italy’s boot past Sicily to the Adriatic, and during the afternoon, I hosted the first of our two wine tasting seminars titled, “Exploring Zinfandel’s Genetic Ancestry.”
There are many myths and stories surrounding the origin of Zinfandel, which some continue to refer to as “California’s” grape. But this notion has been disproven through the noteworthy work of Professor Emerita Carole Meredith, her team at UC Davis and colleagues at the University of Zagreb. This has become one of the great stories in today’s world of wine and a perfect theme for a vinous journey through Zinfandel’s ancestry.
The stage for this tasting was perfectly set for us since we were sailing past Puligia in the “heel” of the boot and home to Primitivo, on our way to Croatia’s Dalmatian Coast where Zinfandel’s ultimate ancestor Tribidrag (aka Crljenak Kastelanski) was discovered by Meredith’s group. On the verge of extinction, there were a mere ten Tribidrag vines remaining in a remote vineyard. Both Tribidrag and Primitivo were proven by Meredith as the exact DNA matches to Zinfandel, putting to rest the myths and fantasies that had abounded.
In a snapshot review from the glass, we traced Zinfandel’s journey from Croatia through Italy to its now more familiar home in California. Our tasting included, 2016 Rizman Tribidrag, 2018 Natalino dei Prete Primativo, 2013 Grgich Hills Zinfandel from Rutherford and 2016 Lagier-Meredith Tribidrag from Mount Veeder. Just for a point of historic value, we also sampled 2013 Grgic Vina Plavac Mali that was once thought of as Zinfandel but is actually its sibling as proven by Meredith.
The next day was spent in Corfu (Greece) where we visited the famed Archilleion Palace (of Achilles fame) and then to the centuries old Ambellonas winery and farm where we enjoyed a tour and al fresco lunch accompanied by their white and red estate wines. There are no varietal or fanciful names attached to the wines, which offered a reflective view of how wines were grown and produced hundreds of years ago. An insight into the older days of wine production that provided an interesting perspective of what we’ve grown to appreciate today.
After returning to the Serenity, we gathered for our five-course wine-pairing dinner, “Relishing Some of Italy’s Stars, ” that featured wines from several treasured appellations. The dinner began with an epicurean assortment of hors d’oeuvres accompanied by Champagne.
A Sardinian fish and seafood soup was paired to a 2018 Meigamma Vermentino from Sardinia leading to the second course of penne pasta with tomato, basil, sausage, ricotta cheese and chili flakes accompanied by Col d’Orcia’s 2016 Banditetella Rosso di Montalcino. The main course was a perfectly prepared medium-rare rack of lamb that was a textbook match to the 2014 Pio Cesare Barolo. And to top it off with something sweet, we savored a creamy peach cheesecake with berries to complement a delicious 2015 La Biancara Monte Sorio Passito of Garganga from the Veneto.
A tasty ending to a full day with a hint of what’s still to come!
On Day 4, we visited Kotor Montenegro for some free time in the ancient town and a hike up the “Ladder of Kotor” (for those willing to take the climb up the steep incline) where no two of the 1,350 steps seemed the same. But the views were beyond belief and could only be appreciated by taking at least a good part of the climb. A beautiful lunch at Stari Mlini followed where we all enjoyed the local seafood and wines of Montenegro, Croatia and Serbia in an exquisite garden setting.
The next day, we visited Dubrovnik on Croatia’s Dalmatian Coast for a morning of sight-seeing and the requisite “walk” (more of a climb) along the city’s famous wall. We then gathered on the patio at Dalmatino for a locally inspired lunch featuring the wines of Grgic Vina and Grgich Hills that was hosted by our cruise travel coordinator, Jeanne Sibley of Frosch.
Following Croatia’s independence, Mike Grgich wanted to return to his homeland and help resurrect the centuries-old wine industry that was severely crippled under Soviet rule. So he, along with his daughter Violet and nephew Ivo embarked on the project in Split (100 kilometers north of Dubrovnik) where they now produce two indigenous wines – Pošip (white) and Plavac Mali (red).
Through Violet and her Grgic Vina manager, Dražena Vučković, I was introduced to Dalmatino owner Robert Jasprica who helped in planning one of our most engaging meals. Lunch began with an enticing range of local delicacies and 2018 Pošip followed by an engaging risotto of veal paired to 2014 Zinfandel; then, a masterful presentation of Dalmatian Popara (red scorpion fish) alongside 2017 Plavac Mali and ending with a Croatian spiced cake, fruit and coffee.
On our last day at sea, and just before arriving in Venice, I hosted the final tasting featuring several of Italy’s outstanding wines from Piedmont and Tuscany. We enjoyed three more wines from Pio Cesare, 2018 Gavi, 2017 Barbera d’Alba and 2015 Barbaresco along with a 2014 Col d’Orcia Brunello di Montalcino and concluded with 2016 Poderi Sanguineto Vino Nobile di Montepulciano.
Then adjourning to the upper deck, we sipped traditional Bellini cocktails as we sailed into the Grand Canal of Venice. An inspirational ending to a wonderful experience that left our guests looking forward to our next wine-focused cruise aboard Crystal.