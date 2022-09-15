Allen Balik, The Wine Exchange: Culinary adventures in the land of fire and ice

REYKJAVIK, Iceland — Reykjavik for wine tasting? Maybe not the first thing that comes to mind, but what an exciting adventure it was.

Pre-COVID-19, my wife Barbara and I planned another wine tasting group experience highlighted by a Crystal Cruises voyage from Reykjavik to Southampton, England, and a three-day kickoff exploring some of southern Iceland’s most remarkable locations. Ýmir Arthúrsson — our friend, guide extraordinaire and “Official Elected Sheriff of the Union of the Residence in the Old City” — created a memorable package.

Everything changed with the lockdowns and subsequent dissolution of Crystal Cruises earlier this year. After a diligent search by Jeanne Sibley and Diane Murphy Dunn (both Napa locals) with Frosch Fine Wine Adventures, we were able to reschedule the cruise on the Regent Voyager, although the embarkation port became Southampton.

Since many of our guests still wanted to visit Reykjavik, we continued working with Ýmir finalizing the plans for our group of 30 wine-loving friends that had been in the works for two years. To complete the wine side of the Reykjavik adventure, Ýmir graciously introduced me (by phone, email and Zoom) to the sommeliers, chefs and owners of three prominent local restaurants, who were delighted to help plan our three Old World-themed wine-pairing dinners.

That’s the short story of how wine tasting in Reykjavik became “wine dining” in three of this city’s most captivating restaurants, where each dinner capped off an exhilarating day of discovery with Ýmir.

All the dinners featured superb cuisine and excellent wines complementing all that Ýmir planned during each day. Ýmir refers to his native Iceland as “Niceland” and has a very approachable style that, with his wife Hebba, made our sojourn so enthralling.

After a welcoming reception at Kjarval (Ýmir’s private club) overlooking the city and port on Day 1, we walked to La Primavera Ristorante on the top floor of the architecturally magnificent Harpa Concert Hall for our kickoff dinner. With the help of sommelier Tómas Hlynsson, we structured a multi-course menu with wines from several of Italy’s most treasured areas.

While taking in the breathtaking view, we began the evening with a selection of handcrafted hors d’oeuvres accompanied by a 2021 Planeta Rosato from Sicily and an Umani Ronchi Pecorino from Le Marche. The first course was a masterly presentation of grilled halibut with shrimp and a puttanesca sauce paired with 2020 Angelo Montepulciano d’Abruzzo.

The main course was a beautifully plated duck breast au jus with an imaginative pansotti filled with mushrooms, grilled figs and pickled plums. Here I chose G.D. Vajra Barbera d’Alba from Piedmont to embellish the duck and serve as a counterpoint to the preparation. A refreshing rhubarb compote accompanied by candied almonds and strawberry sorbet ideally paired with the 2019 Planeta Passito di Noto to complete the meal.

Day 2 found us exploring Iceland’s famed Golden Circle, where we began the day bathing in the naturally heated Secret Lagoon luxuriating in the geothermal waters coming from deep beneath the ground. Ýmir surprised us by perfectly boiling eggs in the hot springs next to the lagoon and rounded out the breakfast experience with some Icelandic delicacies and beers, including a stout that flowed like syrup into the glass.

Next, we visited the Friðheimar Tomato Farm where under multiple artificially lit and climate-controlled greenhouses, thousands of tomato plants yield some the tastiest fruit any of us had ever enjoyed. A very educational tour and tasting was followed by a delicious Bloody Mary and lunch (in the greenhouse) featuring an equally delightful fresh tomato soup, freshly baked breads and other tasty “tomato” delights.

From there, we enjoyed a strenuous hike to the iconic Gullfoss waterfall in the Hvítá glacial river, concluding our day in the Geysir Hot Spring Area, where we walked around the boiling mud flats to observe the eruption of the Strokkur geyser.

Iceland is home to a vast network of geothermal hot spots, geyser fields, dormant and active volcanoes, magnificent waterfalls, earthquake faults, and a bevy of other natural wonders. It is actually a relatively young volcanic island (about 18 million years old) that is divided by the North American and European tectonic plates.

The two plates are actually moving apart by about 2 centimeters a year, rather than rubbing together as seen here on our West Coast along the San Andreas Fault and elsewhere. This results in hundreds of minor earthquakes each day, and the country is ever watchful for a major occurrence as seen in the past. The constant earthquake activity is often accompanied by extreme volcanic activity that can rear its head, as it did just weeks before our visit. Something is always happening in Iceland!

The day culminated with a true Icelandic dinner at Höfnin, just a short walk from our hotel through the streets of Old Town, where we were met by the proprietor Brynjar Eymundsson and his welcoming team. Höfnin specializes in authentic and historic Icelandic cuisine that I chose to pair with wines from Spain and Portugal (the Iberian peninsula). Eymar Jónsson, a prominent member of the Reykjavik wine trade, was very helpful in sourcing the proper wines for this dinner.

We began the meal with a traditional shellfish soup of langoustine and mussels accented by fennel and unsweetened whipped cream, paired with a 2020 Marqués de Riscal Verdejo from Rueda. The next course was a filet of reindeer with grilled asparagus, sunflower seeds and a mustard sauce, paired with 2018 Pesquera Crianza from Ribera del Duero. The choice of reindeer was a bit risky, but the dish was traditional to the area and was enjoyed by everyone.

The main course was a bit more familiar. Iceland is well-known for its superior lamb and the local preparation of this dish was a perfect example. A simple lamb filet was served with a delectable lamb-shank confit, pearl onions, dill-smashed potatoes and vegetables. I chose Portugal for the pairing with a 2016 Esporão Reserva from Alentejo that exhibited the boldness with elegance so typical of the region’s red blends.

Dessert was “Skyr of the House” served with blueberries and a strawberry sorbetto. Skyr is a traditional Icelandic dish that exhibits the texture and flavors of yogurt but is actually cheese-based. It is enjoyed in its more natural form for breakfast and prepared on the sweeter side for an intriguing dessert. The pairing here was a Calem White Port that enhanced the sweetness of the fruits and contrasted with the tartness of the Skyr.

Day 3 saw us visiting the world-renowned Reykjanes Peninsula, a starkly beautiful range of lava flows, lakes and rivers where both memories and movies are made. While hiking through the fields, we were treated to an expert’s view of the geology, history and wonders of the area by Ýmir’s friend and local educator Svanur. Svanur’s passionate oratory in the coach and on the land was a highlight of the trip and connected us even closer to the terrain and its history. An outstanding salted-cod lunch rounded out the day.

Dinner that night at Brút, under the watchful eyes of sommelier Ólafur (Ólie) Örn and chef Ragnar Eiríksson, featured the classic cuisine of France with wines to match. The festive dinner began with an hors d’oeurve plate of beef tartare and arancini cheese balls accompanied by a Crémant de Bourgogne Blanc de Blanc Brut, offering a fresh start to an incredible culinary experience.

A 2020 Bernard Defaix 1er Cru Chablis with an enchanting dish of scallops ceviche and fresh tomato followed. The main course of a locally inspired wolffish and mushrooms with a chicken demi-glace was complemented by a superb 2014 Les Héritiers Saint-Genys Mercurey Clos Marcilly. A simple lemon tart and classic meringue followed, paired to a 2012 Castelneau Sudirant from Sauternes for an inspiring finish to a classic French feast in Reykjavik.

Our fourth and final day focused on the central area of Reykjavik and its nearby Old Town section.

Our morning began with a visit to the spectacular Perlan Museum where we toured an endless array of remarkable exhibits covering in great detail the history, social interaction and environmental character of the country. Each exhibit was designed to focus on a particular segment of Iceland’s story, using in-depth audio-visual and interactive presentations to explore each subject with great detail, clarity and astounding facts.

Iceland is a super-active, geologically centered country where the vast majority of its domestic and commercial hot water needs are supplied directly from its geothermal lakes, rivers and geyser fields, with no need for high-energy external warming measures. This geothermal activity also drives its supply of hydroelectric power, and intense winds in various areas of the country, working in combination with solar power, supply the balance of its electrical needs. Iceland is by far the world leader in the creation of green energy and self-sufficiency.

After our fascinating visit to Perlan, we embarked on a winding, miles-long walking foodie/wine tour of the Old Town and its surrounding areas. We were in the best of hands with Ýmir – aka the “Sheriff of Old Town” (a simpler version of his complete title) – and his unending knowledge of the area, its unique personality and the local folks we met to share the experience.

We started our walking adventure at the newly refurbished brewpub Bryggjan Brugghús where we sampled three homemade lager, white and brown beers, each paired with a sampling local dishes — hestur, marinated Arctic char and lamb with rhubarb. From there, we enjoyed many stops offering traditional drinks and cuisine, including a sampling of Icelandic gin at a pop-up gallery showcasing a creative photo exhibit of “Arctic Creatures.”

A point of interest for me was an inspiring walk along a “locals-only” region on the waterfront with a bite of the traditional “stinky and rotten” marinated shark, accompanied by a shot of Iceland’s distinctive spirit Brennivin, better known as “Black Death.” After several hours thoroughly exploring Old Town, our walking tour culminated with dinner and wine at the Food Center restaurant featuring a menu of slow-cooked cod, smoked Arctic char and a “steak plank” of beef, lamb, pork and langoustine.

An unforgettable day with Ýmir and Hebba brought an end to our “Niceland” experience with a bittersweet farewell to our wonderful and passionate hosts. An early flight the next morning took us to London, and an overnight on our own before boarding the Regent Seven Seas Voyager for a 10-day cruise filled with countless discoveries and adventures.

Join me again next time for all that we enjoyed on board and on shore with friends new and old, the impeccable Voyager staff, exciting destinations and extensive wine experiences.

Share your experiences with other readers by commenting on this article by email at allenbalik@savorlifethroughwine.com.