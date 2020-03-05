Allen Balik, The Wine Exchange: Exploring the basics of quality measurement

Vintage is the one V that is variable and completely outside the limits of our choice or control. It is especially important as it may become the final arbiter of the first two (that remain constant) in producing a quality wine.

While an accomplished winemaker is essential in the creation of a superb wine, all of his or her expertise is not confined within the four walls of the winery. Truly great winemakers often spend as much, or even more time, in the vineyard throughout the year (not just the growing season) as they do in the winery.

Skilled winemakers, like all great artists, have an innate ability to know when to stand back and be patient as well as when their intervention and talent will guide them in the production of an exceptional wine. While the varietal, vineyard and vintage must speak of their individual character, it’s the forte of the winemaker to express his or her expertise when most appropriate to maximize quality in the wine.

So whether we look to Winiarski’s three “Gs,” Spurrier’s three “Ps” or my three “Vs” (perhaps with the fourth V as well) it all starts with the varietal (grape or product), moves to the vineyard (ground or place) and depending on the vintage is advanced by the vintner (guys, gals or people) to produce the finest wine possible demonstrating the interwoven attributes of each component.

Allen Balik, a Napa resident, has been a wine collector, consultant, author, fundraiser and enthusiast for more than 35 years. Share your experiences with other readers by commenting on this article with an email to me at allenbalik@savorlifethroughwine.com.

