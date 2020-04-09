Allen Balik, The Wine Exchange: Getting to know the 'Masters'

Vanessa Conlin MW comes from a family dedicated to classical music and opera. After earning a degree in vocal performance from the Manhattan School of Music and then a Masters of Music from Boston University, she began her professional life in the early 2000s as an opera singer in New York where she performed in Baz Luhrmann’s Tony-nominated production of "La Bohème."

While in New York, Vanessa developed a taste for wine and began taking a series courses that lead to her earning the WSET (Wine & Spirit Education Trust) diploma. Sometime later, she wanted to get back to studying wine and reaching for a higher goal. So, armed with the requisite MW recommendation (from Peter Marks), she entered the IMW program and was one of the seven 2020 international inductees.

Vanessa has worked as director of sales and marketing for several prestigious Napa Valley wineries as well as similar executive positions in the New York trade. Today, she is the head of wine for Wine Access, a national direct-to-consumer e-commerce wine retailer.

Aside from the obvious industry recognition of the MW certification, Vanessa views her personal benefits as having met lifelong friends through the program because, “you are only competing against yourself during the exams, so [through intimate study groups] the program fosters a very strong sense of community.”

Everyone agreed that while their personal desires and career paths were crucial elements in their decisions to pursue either the MS or MW certification, both are valued within the industry and both consistently serve it in complementary ways.

