Allen Balik, The Wine Exchange: Looking back over 10 years

Today’s column marks my 10-year anniversary of writing “The Wine Exchange” for the Napa Valley Register’s “On Wine” section. I am grateful to all my readers who have followed my columns over the years and appreciate the many comments and questions I’ve received from you along the way.
In looking back over my 10-year run, I began to reflect on what has changed and what has remained the same in the world of wine since February 4, 2011. Overall, the changes are striking, while what’s remained constant has been so for decades, centuries and millennia.
Wine remains the beverage of choice when pairing with a special meal or commemorating important personal, religious and business occasions. Individual growers and winemakers continue to dominate the scene worldwide though consolidation and acquisition are becoming more dominant giving a nod to what may lie ahead.
High quality wines continue to demand premium pricing, but choices at the mid- to lower-end of the spectrum have grown and price alone is no longer the key indicator of excellence. Varieties and growing areas of the late 2000s and early 2010s have expanded greatly over the past decade offering consumers far more comprehensive choices in pricing, palate pleasure and as complements to an expanding range of cuisine. The “Big 4” (Cabernet, Chardonnay, Merlot and Pinot Noir) continue to lead but the field has become far more diverse.
In the late 1970s, Robert Parker and his Wine Advocate introduced the 100-point scale that was also later adopted by Wine Spectator and other reputable publications. The influence of this “grading” system greatly changed the market in many ways relating to stylistic approach, varietal dominance and pricing while also becoming an important marketing tool for producers.
While the 100-point scale remains important, some of its early proponents have retired or became independent over the last 10 years. Robert Parker and James Laube (Wine Spectator), two very important personalities and influencers, retired. Others, such as one-time presumed Parker heir apparent, Antonio Galloni, left Wine Advocate to launch his own “Vinous” on-line publication and James Suckling migrated from Wine Spectator to found the JamesSuckling.com site now headquartered in Hong Kong.
In 2011 the advent of the millennial generation was seen as a welcome audience that would fuel the growth of the wine market as boomers were aging and purchasing less wine. The millennial influence proved inconsistent over the last 10 years and is now seen as somewhat overrated during the decade.
Today, the millennial’s greatest influence is their disregard of critics, the subjective 100-point system and strictly following the suggestions of others before making their own purchasing decisions. So, the “revered” critic’s role has been reduced and the search for new and previously unknown wines has accelerated the changing market’s direction while causing some confusion to many still committed 100-point advocates in the trade. Times are definitely changing and choices are rapidly increasing.
Over the last 10 years, the wine market has continued a healthy growth in both volume (bottles sold) and value (gross dollars). That was the case until the pandemic hit early in 2020 when restaurants and bars came under severe serving restrictions. During this time, however, the retail and on-line businesses began growing in seemingly different paths.
Retail sales grew sharply with the support of known/familiar brands and also a range of packaging alternatives such as wine-in-the-box and canned options that surged far beyond anything that could have been anticipated 10 years ago. On-line sales, fueled by millennials and younger buyers, also surged. But here the market began to favor lesser-known brands, varieties and growing areas with a disregard for ratings. It is also estimated that a significant share of on-line purchasers were new buyers.
While on-line sales, including Direct to Consumer (DtC) by wineries increased dramatically in volume, they grew at a far lower rate in value. This indicates more bottles were sold at a lower average price due in part to new buyers and those experimenting with alternative wines at lower prices. According to W. Blake Grey’s Jan. 28 post on Wine-Searcher.com, even Cabernet Sauvignon’s U.S. sales peaked in 2019 and for the first time, actually decreased in volume, value and average pricing in 2020.
Ten years ago, rosé was thought of only as a “sweet pink drink” and had no real impact in the fine wine market or consumers more comfortable with a glass of Pinot Grigio. How that has changed! Today, sales of rosé from domestic and import categories lead in all sectors. Over the same time period, Riesling has also skyrocketed in its acceptance as a fine and versatile wine to enjoy whether sweet (dessert-style), slightly sweet or dry.
Perhaps the greatest vinous challenges over the last 10 years are due to the effects of climate change. Hotter and drier conditions through the growing season around the world have called for numerous unexpected changes. New varieties are being explored in many of the world’s most renowned growing areas. From Vermentino (aka Rolle) in Australia and world-class sparklers in England to Bordeaux where six previously unauthorized varieties were proposed by growers in 2019 and just now formally approved with some restrictions, by the Institut National de l’Origine et de la Qualité (INAO).
Farming practices and long-held vineyard regimens have been dramatically changed to combat rapidly evolving climatic conditions. 2011 began with a cool wet spring delaying bud break, below normal summer temperatures slowed ripening and rain at harvest-time brought on a scourge of mold and mildew. Only a delayed Indian summer in October saved the day for what is now considered a far better vintage than originally predicted.
However, since 2011 we have experienced a long run of warmer and drier growing seasons that altered maturation patterns and eventually fueled the onslaught of cataclysmic fires negatively impacting some vintages (especially 2020 with smoke taint from the Hennessy and Glass fires). Yet other vintages, such as 2013 and 2016, actually benefitted from warmer weather but without excessive heat spikes.
Increased attention to the stewardship of the land is seen as a major force over the last 10 years. Organic, biodynamic and regenerative organic certification practices are being broadly employed along with reduced tilling to enhance carbon sequestration, moderated irrigation patterns and canopy management have been widely accepted in combating the effects of climate change.
Solar panels, recycling of water and other materials, transition to electric vehicles and equipment, reduced bottle weight and other changes are lessening the carbon footprint in the winery and distribution channels. The entire industry is becoming far more involved in “saving the planet” measures not widely practiced 10 years ago.
Looking back on the many positive changes we’ve seen over the last 10 years gives me great hope that better and more diverse wines will grace our table in the next decade. All this, while preserving the historic social aspects of enjoying a glass of wine with friends and family that continues throughout the ages.
Allen Balik, a Napa resident, has been a wine collector, consultant, author, fundraiser and enthusiast for more than 35 years.