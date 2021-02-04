Allen Balik, The Wine Exchange: Looking back over 10 years

Over the last 10 years, the wine market has continued a healthy growth in both volume (bottles sold) and value (gross dollars). That was the case until the pandemic hit early in 2020 when restaurants and bars came under severe serving restrictions. During this time, however, the retail and on-line businesses began growing in seemingly different paths.

Retail sales grew sharply with the support of known/familiar brands and also a range of packaging alternatives such as wine-in-the-box and canned options that surged far beyond anything that could have been anticipated 10 years ago. On-line sales, fueled by millennials and younger buyers, also surged. But here the market began to favor lesser-known brands, varieties and growing areas with a disregard for ratings. It is also estimated that a significant share of on-line purchasers were new buyers.

While on-line sales, including Direct to Consumer (DtC) by wineries increased dramatically in volume, they grew at a far lower rate in value. This indicates more bottles were sold at a lower average price due in part to new buyers and those experimenting with alternative wines at lower prices. According to W. Blake Grey’s Jan. 28 post on Wine-Searcher.com, even Cabernet Sauvignon’s U.S. sales peaked in 2019 and for the first time, actually decreased in volume, value and average pricing in 2020.