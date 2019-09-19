In 1976, Miljenko (Mike) Grgich and Austin Hills sealed their partnership by breaking ground on Grgich Hills Cellars (now Grgich Hills Estate) in Rutherford. The winery was then officially launched on July 4, 1977. On Sept. 8, 1977, as they began crush for their inaugural Chardonnay, Mike hosted Grgich Hills’ first Blessing of the Grapes.
Since childhood, as was the custom in his native Croatia, Mike had joined his family in growing grapes and making wine where they celebrated each harvest by gathering friends and family for a Blessing of the Grapes. And for the last 43 years the tradition has continued at Grgich Hills in the spirit of celebrating a “new year” in the life of the vine.
On Aug. 30, friends from throughout Napa Valley athered with Grgich Hills’ family, staff and devotees to join in both a spiritual and festive celebration marking the culmination of the growing season and the beginning of the grapes’ transformation to wine.
Joining Mike this year were Father Chavez, who delivered the spiritual message, Mike’s daughter and winery president Violet Grgich and her husband Colin Shipman; his nephew Ivo Jeramaz, winemaker and vice president of vineyards and production, along with co-founder and partner Austin Hills.
Mike began his legendary calling to wine at the tender age of 3 in the village of Desne on Croatia’s Dalmatian coast when his parents put him in the “stomp” tank just to keep an eye on him. Quite a beginning for Mike's illustrious career and the passion he's shared while enriching the lives of so many.
To put this year’s event in perspective, Ivo proudly pointed out in his warm greeting that this was the winery’s 43rd harvest, his 34th, and most amazingly, Mike’s 94th.
My personal friendship with Mike began in the spring of 1979 during my first visit to Napa Valley when good friends and Gemstone founders Suzie and Paul Frank shared a bottle of Mike’s famed, award-winning Chardonnay during a magical afternoon spent on a private island at Chateau Montelena. Mike was the winemaker of the 1973 Chateau Montelena Chardonnay that won "Best White Wine" against the standard bearers of Burgundy at the Judgment of Paris in 1976.
The next day, we enjoyed lunch at Domaine Chandon and savored a bottle of the newly released 1977 Grgich Hills Chardonnay. The wine was delightful, and after Paul related its beautiful story and its relation to the prior day’s lunch, we decided to venture Upvalley to the winery with hopes of meeting Mike. That marked the beginning of our 40-year friendship and was the first of many great memories.
As Grgich Hills began its trajectory of growth in the early 1980s, Mike’s foresight lead to a commitment of vineyard acquisition and the ultimate control of grape supply in order to maximize his efforts in the winery.
Today, Grgich Hills is 100 percent estate grown with 100 percent certified organic farming. Ivo (who ironically came to the U.S. in an effort to “escape” from a life of farming and agriculture in Croatia) has taken firm control of winemaking and the vineyards where he is a staunch proponent of organic methods.
During his remarks, Ivo expressed his strong beliefs that organic farming is the key to producing wines true to their origin while also aiding in the effort to fight climate change by increasing the health of the soil and strengthening its ability to absorb carbon from the atmosphere.
On the more personal side, he was also quick to acknowledge the invaluable support and contributions made by both the vineyard and winery teams, Without them the high standard of quality, set by Mike, could never have translated to the superior wines we enjoy with each bottle of Grgich Hills.
Mike has two favorite songs that are in harmony with his vision of the growing season just ending and the winemaking phase about to begin. Violet and Colin, both accomplished concert musicians, were joined by Father Chavez in leading the group in singing “You are My Sunshine” and “Que Serâ Serâ.” Violet was on the accordion and Colin performed on a bass hand-crafted by him as Father Chavez moved energetically through the crowd while leading the sing-along.
I’ve always enjoyed this uplifting part of the festivities, but this year, I was especially touched as I observed Mike joining in the sing-along with the usual twinkle in his eye and characteristic broad smile conveying his joy of the moment.
As the program concluded, we were all invited to join in stomping the grapes (a little messy but fun for all). While mixing and mingling, we also enjoyed several exceptional Grgich Hills wines as we tasted a variety of charcuterie and salad platters, plus an array of delectable pizzas from the wood-burning oven. All were expertly prepared and presented by Tre Posti of St. Helena. A wonderful conclusion to a beautiful morning under a spectacular sunny harvest sky.
Mike's memoir, "A Glass Full of Miracles" magnificently expresses his life and pride in achieving so much through both severe adversity and during the very best of times. Among the many honors and accolades he’s earned, Mike's contributions to the wine industry were also acknowledged by his induction to the Vintners Hall of Fame in 2008.
I think Mike's view on wine's role in our lives is best summed up by his observation: "I realized that you don't make wine only with your head and your senses. You make wine with your heart."