Allen Balik, The Wine Exchange: Questioning the 100-point scale

I’ve long felt that evaluating wines on a 100-point scale is an illogical experiment of attaching a subjective and individual opinion to what appears as an objective numerical value. The logic espoused by the ardent supporters of the system has always been that it’s an easily understood consumer concept that directly relates to the manner in which our school tests were graded.

For years in this space and elsewhere, I’ve railed against the system to both the delight and disdain of others. But it never crossed my mind that one day I would read an acknowledgment of the frailties of the 100-point scale in a reputable publication that also uses the system in evaluating wines for its readers.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

But that’s exactly what I found in the “Your Letters” section of the March 2022 edition of Decanter Magazine with further acknowledgement in Andrew Jefford’s “What’s in a SCORE?” article in the same issue.

Decanter reader Rainer Vogt wrote, “The February edition includes Villa Caffagio, Chianti Classico, Tuscany 2018 in your Wines of the Year with a uniform rating of 95-points from three experts. In the Italy 2022 supplement, published with the same issue, the same wine, from the same vintage, is recommended in magnum, with a rating of 90. Can you explain the difference?”

The Decanter response stated, “That’s an unusually extreme demonstration of the fact that tasters’ opinions are exactly that. No matter how exceptional they are, they’re only human and rely on their own senses and judgement. It’s an objective process and no matter how hard we try to make the results consistent, they can’t always be, by their very nature. However, we can definitely put that particular Chianti into a ‘very nice’ category… for more on the emotive subject of scoring read Andrew Jefford’s piece on p68.”

I took the editor’s advice and turned to p68, but before discussing Jefford’s view I would like to voice my disagreement with the editor’s comment of “an objective process” relating to the reviewer’s “own senses and judgement.” This is a poor explanation and incongruous at best given the contradictory terms used.

An “objective” analysis is just that and based on measurable values, whereas as relying on personal “senses and judgement” is purely subjective and cannot be measured by a specific numerical score. And, what did they mean by saying “…no matter how hard we try to make the results consistent, they can’t always be, by their very nature?” I thought the wines were tasted blind, so how does the magazine try hard to make the results consistent?

Thank you, Decanter, for agreeing with my long-held opinion on the deficiencies of the very system you are using. Perhaps a shift back to the 5-star system you used for decades would be a credible move and better serve your readers.

Jefford, in his article, was clear to point out Robert Parker (the “founder” of the 100-point scale in his “Wine Advocate” publication) commented in 1978 that he was, “dissatisfied with the 20-point system [prevalent at that time] because it didn’t give me enough latitude.” But it’s also common knowledge that the system launched by Parker was in fact never a 100-point system as no wine would be judged less than 50; so it was from the beginning a 50-point scale.

And now, Jefford also refers to the more recent “compression” of the scale by pointing out that, “Parker may have begun with the breadth of the 50-point scale, but scores of less than 80 have been rare in the Wine Advocate over the last two decades. And this is generally true wherever the 100-point scale is used today.”

Jefford proceeds with his analysis on something I, along with many others, have also observed in recent years. The retail trade tends to frown upon wines scoring below 90-points. For the “hierarchy” of Napa Cult Cabernets, classified growth Bordeaux, the Grand Crus of Burgundy and other wines produced at the higher end of the market, the tolerable bar has been raised to 95-points.

With this in mind, has the scoring game morphed from the 100-point adaptation that was actually a 50-point scale and has now become a 20-point, 10-point or even a 5-point measurement as outlined by Jefford?

Reviews on wines have been a common practice for millennia, and refined in ancient Rome and then became more descriptive in the late 18th century. The practice rose to even greater heights in the mid-20th century when reviews were even more descriptive and subjective with the critic evaluating each component from the visual appearance through the nose, palate and finish. Until Parker in the late-1970s, numeric scores were not necessarily the norm. However, when they were awarded, the UC Davis 20-point scale was the common denominator.

Using that scale, the overall rating was a compilation of the points earned by each individual component from appearance through finish. It was not a subjective evaluation based on an arbitrary 100-point scale, voiced as a specific number reflecting the critic's personal preferences. Unfortunately, personal preferences alone often ignore the inherent or well accepted attributes of the wine itself.

Jefford also points out an obvious short-coming regarding critics and the scores they give. Critics do not generally judge multiple wines by the same standards. Is a 90-point Albariño the same as a 90-point Barolo? Probably not. Can an excellent Beaujolais Villages or South African Chenin Blanc break the 90-point barrier? Not easily. Should a $25 Sauvignon Blanc be graded on the same scale as a $400 Montrachet? I don’t think so.

Due to the basic lack of consistency from one critic to another, we can safely say there is no specific 100-point scale. Each critic will have their own interpretation of any given wine based upon (as Decanter stated in their response to Rainer Vogt’s question) “their own senses and judgement” leaving us with a potential dilemma. Which critic is most aligned with our own tastes and is it the critic’s score indicative of what we should like, or is that up to us individually?

In his concluding remarks, Jefford mentioned, “My own view is that scores are foolish, philosophically untenable and damage the wine culture rather than enrich it. What interests me in wine is not squabbling over vertical quality graduations but exploring the vast horizontal landscape of difference, which scores have no means of articulating.”

He continued to say, “To know, appreciate and enjoy wine to the full, though, set the score aside, and listen to what the wine has to say to you via its aroma and flavour, texture and shape. Viewed this way, 95 may be better than 100 and 89 may be best of all.”

The 100-point scale when applied to wine is far from foolproof but it is a fact of life in the market. My suggestion to those who appreciate this shortcut to wine evaluation has always been to find the critic whose palate is closest to yours. You can then follow their reviews, but always be aware that the real test of a wine’s character is your own interpretation.

Share your experiences with other readers by commenting on this article with an e-mail to me at allenbalik@savorlifethroughwine.com.

Allen Balik, a Napa resident, has been a wine collector, consultant, author, fundraiser and enthusiast for more than 40 years.