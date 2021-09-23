Allen Balik, The Wine Exchange: Quintessa: A quest for balance

He continued, “We must be fluid in interpretating the language of the vineyard, understanding all of its organs and giving it needed space to develop. Biodynamics teaches us that what we do today determines what’s to come in the future and helps us in establishing more predictable goals.”

Quintessa only produces one red blend combining the estate’s five Bordeaux varieties. Illumination (the only white) is based on the estate-grown Sauvignon Musque along with Sauvignon Blanc, to add brightness and backbone, that is sourced from Sonoma’s cool Bennett Valley and the fog-shrouded hills of South Napa.

Rebekah’s winemaking goal is, “To interpret and translate the vineyard in every bottle so the experience from the glass is similar to a journey through the vines.” To achieve her mission, she tracks each section of the vineyard and what it adds to the final blend. The central hill borders the blue oak forest and adds strength to the blend with bold, yet supple, tannins and some sweetness to the finish.

The western hills add structure and balance, while the eastern hills contribute elegance as a continuous line from palate through finish. The bench along the Napa River contributes the flesh that gently rounds out and brings together all the component pieces.