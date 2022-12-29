Allen Balik, The Wine Exchange: Reflecting on 2022: How did Napa Valley fare?

Viewed through a variety of lenses, the wine industry represents a constantly changing landscape from vineyard to table and 2022 was no different. As with many other years, there were the highs (no fires or smoke taint) and of course, some lows (drought, frosts, heat spikes, labor shortages and supply chain issues), but on balance how did the industry in general, and Napa Valley in particular, fare over this past year?

When looking at the wild ride through the peaks and valleys of 2022, we have to expand our horizon past the vineyard to also look at many other issues and events that affected the industry and our ultimate enjoyment of the wines.

Being the first “post-pandemic” vintage, all facets of the industry faced the additional challenges of re-imagining the “new norm” by building on what we learned from the restrictive pandemic marketplace, while integrating those lessons with the models of successful pre-pandemic years.

Climate change has affected almost everything we do in the vineyard, while the economy and post-pandemic issues played important roles in defining 2022 in Napa Valley and beyond. Merger and acquisition activities continued despite increasing interest rates. The challenges of grape sourcing and brand development became a bit more complex this year, especially for relatively new labels. And, the industry also experienced the untimely loss of several luminaries and trailblazers.

The changing weather

Napa Valley is a complex tapestry of varying soils, exposures, topography, temperatures and elevations rather than an easily explained homogenous vision. To get a first-hand view of this year’s challenges and climatic events, I called on the expertise of two prominent Napa Valley figures to share their experiences.

Serving in various capacities of leadership, Antica Napa Valley’s estate manager Glenn Salva has worked with Piero Antinori and the Antinori family on their Atlas Peak estate since the early 1990s. Piña Vineyard Management’s (founded in 1960) viticulturalist/partner Justin Leigon overseas the management of 1,000 vineyard acres through all parts of the valley floor and surrounding hillsides.

Antica farms 550 acres at elevations ranging from 1,500 to 1,800 feet at the top of Atlas Peak. They experienced various extreme weather-related conditions through the year, beginning in early spring when frost protection measures were activated in late-February and continued into May with frost damage resulting in the complete loss of 25 acres (approximately 100 tons).

According to Glenn Salva, the estate experienced below normal rainfall with warming temperatures at the end of spring and through summer, indicating an earlier than normal harvest. As a proactive measure, Salva initiated the installation of shade cloth to protect the fruit zone of Cabernets Sauvignon and Franc in specific blocks.

The wisdom of this experiment proved well founded given the intense “Labor Day” heat wave (that spanned several days) with temperatures reaching 111 degrees. Those blocks under the shade cloth were monitored closely and fruit temperatures were decreased by 10 degrees.

The weather then settled down and the Cabernet Sauvignon harvest ended on Oct. 1. Glenn also added, “the Sept. 18 rain was insignificant …if anything it just washed off the fruit.”

Salva summed up his 2022 comments by saying, “despite the climatic travails, we are very pleased with the results of the 2022 vintage. The wines have intense aromatics and flavors, displaying finesse and elegance on the palate. Only time in barrel will allow further evolution providing incredible wines to enjoy from the 2022 vintage.”

In speaking with Leigon, I focused on obtaining a broader vision of how weather extremes affected the overall reaches of the Valley. “In general, bud-break was in line with a 5-year average and warmer temperatures in February and March pushed growth along quickly,” Leigon said.

Breaking with the early spring warming pattern, Leigon pointed out, “significant spring frosts hit in an unusual pattern striking many ‘normally’ frost-free areas where frost protection does not exist. Bloom was about a week early and veraison was in line with the 5-year average in most areas.”

Warm temperatures across the valley portended an early harvest that was further accelerated by the Labor Day heat wave. Leigon continued, “we experienced nine straight days of triple digit highs [across the valley] with the northern sub-AVAs being hardest hit. During the heat wave, we used more shade cloth and utilized overhead sprinklers to cool the vines while raising the overall humidity levels in the fruit zone [for protection].”

“The majority of fruit across the Valley was picked by the end of September, but having enough labor continues as a major challenge,” Leigon said. “Yields were down in general due to the early season frost and Labor Day heat wave, but overall quality for the vintage looks to be excellent.”

Napa prices and other challenges

Looking beyond climatic and growing issues, I spoke with Donald Patz, a founding partner of Sonoma-based Patz & Hall. After its sale, he launched the Donald Patz Wine Group with the 2017 vintage, that is composed of three brands from distinct growing areas and specific varietal selections.

Secret Door is based on Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. Maritana Vineyards finds its niche with Sonoma Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. And Terminum is a collaboration with Northern Rhône vintner François Villard that relies on Mendocino’s Alder Springs vineyard and Rhône varieties.

Needless to say, with the trilogy of brands and varietal emphasis, sourcing fruit and establishing distribution channels are necessary components of the Group’s business plan that were made more difficult by the vagaries of 2022.

This past year presented several challenges due to weather, vineyard sourcing and grape pricing. “We lost one of our Stags Leap District vineyards but were able to replace that with other select sources for Secret Door. However, overall, Napa grape prices continue as a real challenge.”

Fruit for Maritana Vineyards came in earlier than past vintages due to the warm summer temps that was a welcome bonus as harvest was complete before the early September heat wave.

The year was not as good for Terminim as their main Alder Springs vineyard was “hammered” by two hard frosts resulting in yields less than half of early estimates.

Patz’s biggest challenge today is establishing distribution in key markets with an on-premise (restaurant) model. “This direction has proven difficult over recent years where the pandemic and post-pandemic restrictions have led consumers to rely on old favorites with less emphasis on trying something new.”

New grape sources, expanded sales and marketing programs, increasing positive press and a strong dose of “Patzian” optimism all bode well for the future.

Patz observed, “I think for a lot of smaller, newer brands like ours, the pandemic and resulting business challenges as seen this year have been a problem. Hopefully, 2023 will see changing market trends and consumers returning to the exploration of new brands, so our road ahead will be even brighter.”

2022’s soaking November rains marked a return to more historic weather patterns that looks to continue into the new year. Snow pack in the Sierras is at a 10-year high, reservoirs are refilling and the ground water table is expanding. But is this enough to end our multi-year drought conditions? Only time will tell, but it seems that we are off to a good start for 2023.

During the pandemic, on-premise sales plummeted as restaurants were forced to close their doors or severely scale back their services. However, off- premise (retail) and online business were brisk as home dining became the norm where familiar brands, alternate packaging (cans, multi-serving boxed wine, etc.) and the strengthening of the $20 and up market lead the course.

On-premise business continued its recovery mode in 2022 and off-premise pandemic highs are leveling off. Home delivery companies such as Drizly continue to grow and spur sales. Our strong dollar is negatively affecting the import market and helping domestic brands fill the void.

Tourism rebounds

Wine country tourism hit all-time lows and the numbers are just beginning to rebound against the pandemic numbers, but still below pre-pandemic levels. Only time will tell how many of the necessary tasting modifications (online/virtual sessions, emphasis on outdoor events, etc.) will continue, but in general the traditional and in-person events are welcomed back with proper staffing now a big challenge.

We must also recognize some late developing good news as we wind toward year’s end. Work is continuing on fire prevention as well as identifying and reversing smoke taint from troubled vintages with good results on the horizon. Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at The Conference Board recently stated, “consumer confidence bounced back in December, reversing consecutive declines in October and November to reach its highest level since April 2022.”

Traditional vineyard farming is transitioning toward sustainable, organic, Biodynamic and Regenerative Organic Certified regimens that are demonstrating great advances in carbon sequestration, soil health, environmental benefits and recognized quality profiles in the finished wines. On-premise business is growing and off-premise sales are again stabilizing while the average price per bottle is increasing, which will greatly benefit Napa wineries.

Premiumization

The drive toward “premiumization” in the marketplace continued this year with several notable brand (only) purchases along with winery merger and acquisition activities. The Wine Group, Constellation, Gallo and other major players have contributed to the purchase/sale pool with some trading up and others strengthening positions on lower price points. The trend has slowed somewhat from the earlier months due to inflation and higher interest rates, so how this activity continues into the new year is an open question.

Three iconic family owned Napa wineries became high-profile players in 2022’s well-financed M&A scene. In February, Shafer Vineyards was sold to South Korean based retail giant Shinsegae Property for an estimated $250 million. In June, Joseph Phelps Vineyards was acquired by the Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH) French luxury group. Also in June, Silverado Vineyards was purchased by the ever expanding Santa Rosa based Foley Family Wines.

Wine luminaries lost in 2023

Sadly, 2022 also saw the passing of many wine industry luminaries and beloved colleagues. Retired Wine Spectator senior editor and Napa Bureau chief Kim Marcus; Calera founder and Pinot legend Josh Jensen; Russian River Valley Pinot pioneer Joe Rochiole Jr.; co-founder of Bronco Wine Company and creator of “Two Buck Chuck” Fred Franzia; Cakebread Cellars’ founder and guiding light Jack Cakebread; Duckhorn’s co-founder and retired partner Margaret Duckhorn; individualistic winemaker Sean Thackrey and Washington State trailblazer, Chateau Ste. Michel CEO and Pacific Northwest visionary Allen Shoup. An auspicious group whose many valued contributions are much appreciated and whose presence is sorely missed.

Randle Johnson, co-proprietor/winemaker for Calafia Cellars with 48 years of winemaking experience spanning 65 vintages in both hemispheres, offers this summary: “Recent vintages have shown that the new ‘normal’ has been ‘abnormal’ and 2022 is no exception. A 115 degree heat dome descended on the area for three days that sent us scrambling to quickly get fruit off the vines. Growers and winemakers were nimble, literally breaking a sweat together, while rising to the occasion! As a result, the vintage then continued ‘normally’ (whatever that means) with very high quality wines being produced.”