Andrea Sartori represents the fourth generation of his family to head the prestigious Sartori di Verona in Italy’s Valpolicella region. Considered one of Veneto’s “Big Five,” Sartori di Verona has, since its founding in 1898, maintained its home base in the ancient and picturesque town of Verona that Andrea casually refers to as a “little Rome.”
Verona was in fact founded by the Romans in the 1st century BCE and later became part of the Republic of Venice from the 15th to 18th centuries. Today, Verona is tied with Florence as number three in Italy’s most popular tourist destinations.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Several years ago, I led a group of 20 wine lovers to Verona and its adjacent Valpolicella and Soave Classico regions for a wine and food adventure where our time was filled with remarkable discoveries. A visit to Verona and its surrounding viticultural areas puts you on pace to enjoy the best in wine and food coupled with a history highlighted by the city’s art, architecture and culture. As a side note, Verona is the home of Romeo and Juliet where much of that story (including the famous balcony) is there for you to enjoy.
People are also reading…
Earlier this month, a few wine writers and restaurateurs joined Andrea Sartori for lunch at Ulla in San Francisco where each splendid course was paired with specific wines from the Sartori portfolio. Throughout the lunch, Sartori shared his personal thoughts and reminiscences of growing up in a multi-generational Italian wine family while also providing precise and passionate descriptions of the vineyards, cellars and wines.
Head of the first generation Pietro Sartori was a noted hotelier in Verona and well known by customers and trade for his love of “Veronese Rosso.” Through his love of wine, and penchant for sharing it with others at his Trattoria Pietro Sartori, he transformed himself from merchant to producer with the purchase of his first vineyard in 1898.
According to Andrea, the Sartori family always displayed “a bit of madness” as exhibited by their creative minds developing innovative techniques to achieve an individual winemaking and stylistic approach. His great-grandfather Pietro shared that trait and set the tone for future generations.
Pietro had five children, but only his son Regolo exhibited an interest in the family’s wine business and is credited with developing the necessary vision to expand the vineyards, production and market reach. In Verona and beyond, Regolo was known as “a gentleman of wine” who possessed an extraordinary palate and was considered a savvy businessman.
He established the country home of Villa Maria as the winery’s headquarters in 1947 and led Sartori di Verona’s recovery from the WWII Nazi occupation and destruction of the winery and vineyards. Under his leadership, Regolo was able to resume production and reignite Sartori’s growth into a new era.
Sadly, Regolo died prematurely in 1952 when his two young sons Pierumberto (22 years old) and Franco (19 years old) became the third-generation leaders of the company. They retired in 1998 and 2000 and fourth-generation Andrea became president. His ambition and energy were directed “to open up to the world [with a] project for growth and ambition.”
Today, Sartori de Verona is one of the few Italian producers who have total vertical integration and self-independence with 2,000 hectares (HA) of vineyards and ever-expanding state-of-the-art production facilities.
Andrea proudly expands the vision of Sartori di Verona beyond its historic Italian market with exports to 70 countries in Europe, the Americas and Asia. To continue the family’s legacy, Andrea’s son and nephew joined the company last year as members of the fifth generation with more than 100 years of family ownership.
Our first wine of the lunch was something very unusual, and according to Andrea, spoke to the “bit of madness” running in the family. It was a 2020 Sartori “Marani” Bianco Veronese from the indigenous Garganega grape (100%) well known in the neighboring Soave region. What made this wine so unusual was that it was produced in the appassimento (meaning passionate in Italian) method, normally seen only from red grapes in the area’s Amarone wines.
Appassimento is a process in which the grapes are harvested at maturity, then left to dry on racks for several months (usually until January of the following year) in ventilated rooms. The grapes are then pressed and inoculated with special strains of yeast for fermentation to dryness before aging in large casks. The resulting wines are deep in color with alcohols ranging just above 15% and bold (though not intrusive) tannins.
This method is normally employed for the Valpolicella area’s flagship red wine carrying the Amarone designation. This white wine was introduced as a tribute to Regolo’s wife (Andrea’s grandmother) Fernanda Marani as a tribute to her strength and power in the family. Andrea referred to her as “the queen of the family and the glue that held it together.”
The tribute to Marani showed in the glass with power, breadth and incredible structural strength. A wine to remember that paired well with a range of beautifully prepared appetizer dishes typical of Italy’s northern regions.
Our next wine was developed as a tribute to Regolo: 2018 Sartori “Regolo” Valpolicella Superiore Ripasso. Andrea never knew his grandfather due to his early passing, however his legacy has always been a strong influence in Andrea’s life.
The red wines of Valpolicella have always been seen as delicate lightly colored wines with an inviting palate meant for current drinking with little ability to age in the bottle. The Ripasso method was developed in Valpolicella to embolden the traditional wines as a bridge between traditional Valpolicella and Amarone by naturally lending additional structure, body and flavor.
In Ripasso, the fermented Valpolicella juice is added to the residual skins remaining after the production of Amarone in the apassimento method. A second fermentation ensues to draw additional strength, texture and body to the resulting wine. According to Sartori, new regulations now mandate that 10% to 15% of the Amarone liquid must also be present in the production of Ripasso wines for additional complexity and appeal.
The Regolo Valpolicella Ripasso exhibited sweet black fruits and dried pomegranate on the nose along with a contrasting touch of bright cranberry on the palate. It displayed a luscious mouthfeel with a bold, yet elegant, finish. The pairing with a range of charcuterie, beet salad and a tasty fettuccini arrabbiata was a real treat before our immersion into the world of Sartori Amarone.
Moving to the main course, we had choices of a seared tuna, lamb shank or a mushroom risotto and were treated to two Sartori Amarones from different vintages, each displaying its individual personality.
The 2016 Sartori “Reius” Amarone Classico is a classic blend of indigenous grapes (Corvina, Corvione and Rondinella with about 5% other varieties from the same vineyards). Classic/traditional winemaking and fermentation techniques are employed for Reius.
The 2013 Sartori “Corte Brà” Amarone Classico Riserva offered a somewhat more modern and innovative approach. The grapes are from a single vineyard surrounding the Villa Maria estate and the wine is only produced in exceptional years with a limited production of less than 10,000 bottles (about 800 cases). It is held longer in the cellar for a minimum of six years. There was no 2014 produced and the 2015 vintage is now arriving in the market.
I found both wines quite interesting and emblematic of the upper echelon of Amarone. Both alcohol and tannins were fully integrated and bathed in the rich fruit so typical of Amarone. The Corte Brà was deeper in color and displayed blue fruits with bright acidity and freshness. The Reius showed sweet red fruit and richness on the palate with a long harmonious finish. Both presented the classic and distinctive character of cherry on the finish so closely related to Amarone.
Our lunch concluded by continuing with the Amarones while enjoying a delectable cheese course followed by a delicious chocolate truffle mousse. According to Andrea Sartori, cheese is his favorite pairing to Amarone and he was spot-on with the selection served. The mousse provided a different influence and was equally enjoyable.
The wines of Valpolicella, and the Veneto region in general are some of the finest examples of tradition and innovation carefully nurtured by the dedication and passion of family producers with multi-generational commitments to the area.
The Sartori family states, “[It] is not interested in the ‘quirks’ that more than ever attract the attention of producers and consumers. Rather they prefer to remain loyal to that sober, elegant and timeless style that represents them above everything. This is the real ‘Innovation’ – the ability to create wines that are coherent to their way of being…”
The Wine Exchange: Allen Balik shares wine industry news and insights
Allen Balik is a noted wine collector, educator and recognized authority on the wines of California and Europe, sampling more than 1,500 wines each year as a member of the trade and numerous tasting groups. His column The Wine Exchange appears in the Napa Valley Register on Fridays.
Is Cognac a wine or spirit? Actually it is a bit of both, which adds to its romance and the complexity of its character.
White wines are like a Queen on the chessboard as they can move in many directions and capture a broad range of attention. Thankfully, there’s plenty of room for the traditionalist who appreciates the purity and grace of whites made in a more conventional style and for the adventurers seeking new horizons with the orange and natural “newcomers” on the scene.
Viewed through a variety of lenses, the wine industry represents a constantly changing landscape from vineyard to table and 2022 was no different.
Cabernet Franc may never catch on as a “mainstream” wine we see with Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot or Pinot Noir. But its inimitable personality certainly piques consumer interest and will always enjoy a unique market niche.
Vintage-dated, vintage-blended, non-vintage, multi-vintage: What do all the labels mean, and how much do they matter?
Building on the success of Last Bottle, First Bottle and In Vino, the online marketplace team is launching First Bubbles.
Webster defines complexity as "the state of not being simple" and complex as "a whole made up of complicated or interrelated parts." So, how does all this work as a wine descriptor, and is it really meaningful in assessing the true quality of a wine?
The history of grape growing in Portugal dates back several millennia, and the Port wines of the Douro have long been regarded as among the world’s finest. Since 1986 when Portugal joined the EU, however, a new generation of vintners, growers and winemakers has grown and upgraded the industry with dry wines as the prize.
Readers share their thoughts on Allen Balik's May 6 column about the 100-point rating system for wines with reasons for and against it.
The 100-point scale for judging wines — is it an easily understood concept to help consumers or an illogical experiment of attaching a subjective and individual opinion to what appears as an objective numerical value? Allen Balik shares his views.
Vintage Champagne is commonly recognized as coming from a single year . But what is a non-vintage (NV) Champagne? And isn't multi-vintage a more simple and direct way to describe wines made from the blending of various vintages?
Are you intimidated by restaurant wine lists? Allen Balik has tips for navigating the most awe-inspiring collection and coming up with what you want.
The life-long friendship of three young men from Occidental in Sonoma County led to a new wine brand, Senses.
We cannot have a serious conversation about the superb wines of Beaujolais without acknowledging the 800-pound gorilla in the room known as Beaujolais Nouveau.
Ralph Waldo Emerson once said, “A man will be eloquent if you give him good wine.” But the definition of “good” wine varies greatly from person to person, time to time and occasion to occasion as our tastes evolve and new styles appear.
Whatever you call them; “stickies,” “pudding wines,” or just sweet and dessert wines, they will brighten your meal and entertainment opportunities throughout the year.
Austerity, structure and character can take on diverse connotations depending on context. How do these seemingly unrelated terms apply to wine?
Allen Balik has decided to make 2022 the year to discover new wines, in addition to revisiting favorites.
Champagne and other sparkling wines are a bright spot in the ever-changing landscape of wine sales in 2021.
Allen Balik travels to LA for a holiday dinner with old friends, and memorable food and wine.
Three generations of the Balik family came together to celebrate Thanksgiving and Chanukkah with some special wines.
How do you define a "great" wine? There's no one answer.
Allen Balik looks at the 2021 harvest, checking in with winemakers in California and Europe.
When we hear, “Will it be white, red or rosé?” the choice may not be as simple as it sounds.
A visit to Quintessa in Rutherford yields insights into their decision to go to biodynamic farming.
In his Aug. 21, 2020 column (“Viticulture combats a new normal”), Allen Balik looked at the threats and challenges of climate change. In a year, what has changed?
The wine pairing experience should not be intimidating as there is no “ideal” match, only a broad range of remarkable options based on your personal palate and a little imagination.
What do we do with all those terrific wines we've been enjoying once summer is over?
Elegant and elegance are terms that often become part of the conversation when describing a wine. But, like minerality and certain other descriptors, they have no specific meaning other than you’ll know it when you experience it.
Whether we look at the role of the winemaker, grower or viticulturalist in the production of wine, it is impossible to delineate where science stops and art begins.
While the concept of natural wine is not new, it remains one of the least understood categories by the consumer
Wine tasting is both simple and highly complex. How do you go about getting the most out of a glass of wine?
As diners return to restaurants, Allen Balik shares tips for navigating wine lists including the observation: If a sommelier makes you uncomfortable, he or she is not doing their job.
It’s only since the late-1970s that tasting notes and reviews began to include various overly expressive terminology and hyperbole, referred to as “winespeak” by some.
Some say Prohibition was necessary since excessive intoxication was destroying so many families through the 19th Century. Others say, it was “The Noble Experiment.” But in retrospect it was a calamitous time.
Some would say blended wines are not expressive of significant varietal character. Others are convinced that single variety wines lack the complexity of several varieties working in harmony. Is either side right?
The rich heritage of Hispanic immigrants in the Napa Valley includes those who have realized their dreams of owning vineyards and making their own wine.
Napa wine writer Allen Balik writes that today's renewed focus on health and changing lifestyles challenges winemakers, vintners and producers to adapt to the growing popularity of lower alcohol in wine and other beverages.
Napa Valley winemaker Kristie Koford, recognized by colleagues such as Aaron Potts for her technical expertise, is quietly celebrating her 50th harvest.
Napa Valley wine writer Allen Balik reflects on the changes in the industry he's seen in the past decade, including the effects of millenials and climate change.
While considered by most an unwinnable quest, the battle against cork taint has been waged aggressively for the last several decades.
With travel restricted in 2020, Allen Balik decided to explore what was in his cellar.
Michel Chapoutier said, “Varietal wines can be the ‘rock music’ that gets people into the subject (but) ‘classical music’ can [only] be provided by wines of terroir.”
Australia's innovative vintners have traversed many industry boom-and-bust periods, as its diversity of climatic activity and soil types led to the development of growing regions with differing customs, varieties and stylistic expressions.
Will climate change cause Napa Valley to turn to other varieties than Cabernet Sauvignon? A panel of wine professionals caution that flexibility may be key to keeping the Napa brand powerful in the next 25 years.
During the holidays, don't worry so much about pairings, just enjoy the adventure of exploring new wines.
After Allen Balik asked "what does wine mean to you?" in a column, readers weighed in with answers.
The term, “sustainable farming” covers a broad range of practices that are not only ecologically sound but also economically viable and socially responsible.
Allen shares the responses to a question posed at an online wine meeting: What does wine mean to you?
All wines are blended to some degree, even if the wine is 100 percent one variety or 100 percent from a single vineyard. In these cases, blends are created from a variety of fermentation vessels and barrel types, vinification and aging protocols, vineyard blocks, pick dates, vintages or other component influences.
In an effort to broaden the vineyard’s role in combating climate change, an increasing number of growers worldwide are adopting practices that minimize carbon release and enhance carbon sequestration in the soils.
How are Napa Valley viticulturalists responding to climate change? Allen Balik reports on a meeting with Dan Petroski, winemaker at Larkmead Vineyards in Calistoga and Aron Weinkauf, winemaker and vineyard manager at Spottswoode in St. Helena.
In intricate and subtle ways science and art – two seemingly disparate values – meld into the creation of wine.
Wine actually appeals to all five senses and taste is typically the third, or in some cases the fourth, we encounter.
Allen Balik looks behind the scenes at the creation of a wine brand.
Serving wines in summer -- what is "chilled" and what is "room temperature"?
Readers weigh in on the topic of diversity and choice in wines.
Can you imagine picking-up a restaurant’s wine list only to find a selection of Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Noir for the reds along with Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc representing the whites?
On Sunday afternoons, Allen Balik gather at the end of their cul de sac with wine glasses and, while maintaining strict social distancing, enjoy a bit of wine together while toasting the week past and the one ahead.
What is the difference between a Master Sommelier and a Master of Wine?
Only a small fraction of wine is cellared and aged by relatively few collectors. But the reward of that cellaring can be a warm welcome message to those who enjoy and appreciate the character of a properly aged wine.
What are the benchmarks of wine? Allen Balik proposes "the three Vs."
Allen Balik explores the wines of Montalcino at a tasting with winemakers from Tuscany.
Bordeaux is among France's largest wine producing areas, and the city of Bordeaux is second only to Paris as the country's most visited.
Must the solutions to these sometimes awkward or uncomfortable situations be resolved by rigid and frequently misunderstood “rules?” I think not!, says Allen Balik.
Allen Balik takes an in-depth look at the evolution of Sauvignon Blanc.
Allen Balik looks back on the wine world in 2019.
Allen Balik shares a look at the 2016 vintage from Bordeaux.
One of the shore excursions we enjoyed during the wine-tasting adventure and cruise I hosted on Crystal Serenity in September, was a vist to t…
For centuries, wine has had its foundation in the specific communities where the grape was grown, vinified and served as a natural companion t…
Share your experiences with other readers by commenting on this article at napavalleyregister.com/wine-exchange or e-mail me at allenbalik@savorlifethroughwine.com.
Allen Balik, a Napa resident, has been a wine collector, consultant, author, fundraiser and enthusiast for more than 40 years.