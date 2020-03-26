Allen Balik, The Wine Exchange: Savoring a bit of vinous history

—1990 Château Beaucastel – One of the great estates of Châteauneuf-du-Pape and known for its legendary wines ranking with the world’s finest. The wines of Beaucastel are well known for their ability to age while gaining added complexity with time in the bottle.

The primary fruits of its youth on the nose and palate have morphed into interwoven layers of game meats, dried cherries and leather that demonstrated the value of aging something special. And what a treat it was when dining with old friends in Los Angeles and perfectly paired with a delectable garganelli pasta complemented by a rich lamb ragu.

—1988 Spottswoode Caberenet Sauvignon in Magnum – Opening this wine was an educational, surprising and unusual experience. I had intended to pour it for a special dinner with friends as I had fond memories from its early days. Contrary to critical opinion then reflecting negatively on the vintage, I always found Spottwoode’s 1988 Cabernet to be a well-balanced and intriguing wine. Since I had not had the wine in years, I thought I’d try it via a Coravin sampling before opening the magnum.

While the wine was restrained it also possessed structure and character I felt would develop in the glass. However, the night before our dinner, I popped the cork and checked it again. It seemed a little tired so I replaced the cork and held it in the cellar.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}