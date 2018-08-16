Sparklers are truly something special, and are now produced in many growing areas of the world not normally associated with these wines. And since they’re available in a broad price range, you don’t have to break the bank to drink what the French Benedictine Monk Dom Perignon is reported to have said in the late 17th century, “Come quickly, I am tasting the stars!”
In 2005, my wife Barbara and I joined a few friends in the wine industry that included growers, vintners and winemakers in launching our Cork & Baggers wine-tasting group.
We began with 12 of us and now our group has grown to a max of 18 and still going strong. We meet on the first Wednesday of every other month when one member assumes the “host” role in selecting the type of wine we’ll be tasting and the hors d’oeuvres-style dishes that we’ll enjoy. Each member (or couple) brings a bottle of the designated wine category in a brown bag (consequently, the group’s name) and our tastings are conducted blind.
Over the years, we have tasted hundreds of wines from local producers as well as others from around the world with the hosts’ choice based on any criteria they choose. The selections have been fairly specific (2013 Napa Cabernet under $50) or somewhat general (Syrah from anywhere in the world) with many others in between. Until this past week, we’ve always met at Cindy’s Backstreet Kitchen, but with the restaurant’s closing we needed a new “home” for the group.
By chance, it was our turn to host the tasting. So I reached out to old friends Kimmie Husted and Nash Cognetti (both previously with Tra Vigne) who are now doing a praiseworthy job in catering and event dining at Tre Posti in St. Helena.
Our wine choice for the evening was “sparkling wine from anywhere in the world except California and Champagne.” This raised a few eyebrows among our members as the concern of having a Prosecco-laden evening crossed the minds of a few, even though we mentioned in our email invitation that if Prosecco was anyone’s choice it should be from one of the Prosecco Superiore DOCG areas. These areas, as opposed to Prosecco DOC, are known for outstanding, world-class wines.
Seventeen of our members attended (a record showing) and we enjoyed a sparkling journey tasting 10 different wines (and no Prosecco) from a variety of growing areas, a combination of traditional (Chardonnay and Pinot Noir) grapes and a host of regional ones as well. Some were vintage dated and others were not; some were single varietals while others were blends.
Complementing the wines that were served randomly in four flights, Nash prepared his signature Mozzarella al Minuto, a delicious prosciutto-wrapped Sonoma fig and perhaps the most beautiful heirloom panzanella bruschetta that any of us had ever tasted.
Overall, the wines showed incredibly well and eye-openers abounded with virtually every glass. The range was diverse spanning selections from New Mexico (somewhat expected) to the Tokaj region of Hungary (100 percent Furmint as seen in Tokaji wines) and the Rheingau (100 percent Riesling) of Germany.
We had several Crémants from various areas of France (outside of Champagne) including Burgundy (Chardonnay), Alsace (two blends featuring Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc and Auxerrois) and Limoux (Chardonnay, Chenin Blanc and Pinot Noir).
We also enjoyed a Cava Gran Reserva (Xarel-lo and Macabeo with a touch of Chardonnay) from the Catalan region of Spain and selections from South Africa (Chardonnay dominant with Pinot Noir) and the Trentino region of northeast Italy (a rosé of Pinot Nero and Chardonnay).
Sparkling wines can be made in any of three standard processes that, depending on the area of production are known by a variety of names. Méthode Champenoise is the traditional method of Champagne. The still wines are vinified, blended and bottled with the addition of a small amount of sugar and yeast (liqueur de tirage).The bottle is then closed with a bottle cap and left to lay on its side while the secondary fermentation (producing the bubbles) proceeds.
After the desired time has passed (from a year up to many) the dead yeast cells are nurtured to the neck of the bottle by a “riddling” process (either manually or mechanically) and disgorged. A small addition of wine and sugar (dosage) is then quickly added to bring the wine to its desired volume and sweetness level before placement of the cork, cage and foil.
The term Méthode Champenoise by law in France can be used only in the Champagne region, and all wines bearing the name Champagne must be made in this method. Crémant is the term used for wines made in the traditional method in France, but outside of Champagne. And those produced in this way from other countries use the term Méthode Traditionnelle or the official European Union designation of Méthode Classique.
A second production process is the Charmat Method. The still wine undergoes secondary fermentation in a pressurized tank and the sparkling wine is then transferred directly to bottle while remaining under pressure. This method is far less costly and the wines spend considerably less time in bottle before being released for sale. In Italy, this method is used for all Prosecco and referred to as Metodo Italiano.
The third and least costly method adds the carbonation directly to the still wine in tank, which is then transferred to bottle as with soda pop and other carbonated drinks.
By chance, all of the wines at our tasting were made in the Méthode Traditionnelle. So, another big surprise was value. Prices for these quality and engaging wines ranged from $17 to $39 per bottle with most from $20 to $30. Just imagine “tasting the stars” at these prices!
The interested wine lover may have to search out some of these wines, but finding and enjoying them with friends will make the effort more than worthwhile.