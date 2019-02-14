The entire concept of terroir is fascinating and enlightening but also quite controversial. Michel Chapoutier, the world-renowned and highly respected head of M. Chapoutier in France’s Rhone Valley, has said in support of terroir, “Varietal wines can be the ‘rock music’ that gets people into the subject [but] ‘classical music’ can be provided by wines of terroir.”
While on the scientific side, Mark Matthews, professor of viticulture at UC Davis, expresses an opposing opinion in his book, “Terroir and Other Myths of Winegrowing” and papers he’s published. To paraphrase, Dr. Matthews’ opinion (like many others in the scientific community) is that if something can’t be measured and proven it doesn’t exist.
Through the years, I have written, spoken and fielded countless questions on just what is meant by the term terroir and its relation to wine. It’s often a difficult discussion, as terroir has no direct translation from French with its derivative “terre” meaning land and is, at best, a subjective topic without scientific proof or measurement. Although to wine lovers it surely speaks to them from the glass.
The wine community now generally agrees that terroir goes far beyond the soil (long thought to be the principle, if not sole, contributor) in which a vine grows. I’ve always thought a better “definition” must involve all aspects of a vine’s total environment.
Beyond the top and subsoil types and composition, we should at least begin to look at the area’s climatic conditions, elevation and grade, exposure, day-to-night (diurnal) temperature variation, rainfall, drainage, wind patterns, relative humidity, daylight hours and other factors that don’t necessarily lend themselves to precise measurement or comparison. This is especially true when viewing terroir in its totality rather than separately at its individual elements.
But, I’ve also observed another side of terroir that may just be taken for granted and not often discussed when considering its implications on vinous style and history. The Old World has embraced the concept of terroir since the ancient Greeks noticed the same grapes grown in different areas resulted in different characteristics of the finished wine.
Centuries later, the concept was adopted by Burgundians and became the basis of France’s Appellation d’Origine Contrôlée (AOC) and subsequently, all other appellation laws throughout the world, including our own AVA designations in the U.S.
However, through time and experience, it has also been observed that not only did the same grape grown in differing areas result in wines exhibiting a different character, it was also seen that the local effects of terroir necessitated different varietals be grown in those specific places. Two sides of a coin with both achieving a following that carries on to modern times.
A classic example of this “split” view of terroir is seen in the differing applications between historic parts of France and Italy. France — with Burgundy, in particular — is a perfect example of the same grape growing in different areas, while Italy can be seen as an example where different varietals thrive in specific regions best suited to them.
Burgundy stretches from the far north and detached area of Chablis about 90 miles to Dijon — the northern point of the Côte d’Or — then south about 75 miles to the Mâconnais and Chalonnaise regions.
With few exceptions (e.g. small plantings of Aligote and Gamay) the official grapes are Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. Chardonnay is grown throughout the entire expanse of Burgundy and Pinot Noir is principally grown in the Côte d’Or regions of Côte de Beaune to the north and Côte de Nuits just south of the town of Beaune.
Burgundy is perhaps the most intricately composed growing region of the world, and the differences exhibited from the same grapes from different growing areas are legendary. Chardonnay is represented by the steely minerality of Chablis migrating south to the richness, complexity and grace of Côte de Beaune (e.g. Mersault, Montrachet, Bâtard-Montrachet) and a precious few from Côte de Nuits to the less complex but thoroughly enjoyable Pouilly-Fuissé and others of the Mâcon. This differentiation serves as a testament of what the same grape is capable of showing with differing terroir.
The same is true for Burgundian Pinot Noirs found primarily in Côte de Nuits (e.g. Clos Vougeot, Richebourg, Cambertin, Echézeaux) but also with a strong presence in Côte de Beaune (e.g. Volnay, Pommard). Each area has its own characteristics, and individual vineyards throughout Burgundy are ranked from Villages to Premier Cru and Grand Cru to further differentiate each from its neighbors by quality and style.
More wine grape varietals are grown (and designated appellations exist) in Italy than any other wine-producing country of the world. In this way, Italy differs greatly in its approach to terroir from the northeasterly regions of Friuli–Venezia Giulia and Valpolicella south to Piedmont, Tuscany, Umbria, on to Puligia in the heel of the boot and its islands (e.g. Sicily and Sardinia). The various growing areas are well known for their indigenous grapes and tradition closely ties those varietals to their place of origin.
A few well known examples are Garganega in Soave, Nebbiolo and Barbera in Piedmont, Sangiovese in Tuscany, Sagrantino in Umbria, Primitivo in Pulgia, Nerello Mascalese and Nero d’Avola in Sicily and Cannonau in Sardinia. Each has its own character that is reflective of the region’s terroir and heritage.
Is the concept of terrior somewhat anecdotal? Perhaps so, but I believe Dr. Kees van Leewen of the Insitut de Sciences et de Vin in Bordeaux sums it up best by simply saying, “Terroir is all about the interaction of the vine and the natural environment.”