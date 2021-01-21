Allen Balik, The Wine Exchange: The quest to defeat cork taint

While considered by most an unwinnable quest, the battle against cork taint has been waged aggressively for the last several decades. For António Rios de Amorim it was a surmountable challenge. Marking his company’s 150th anniversary, he envisioned success in this battle by the end of 2020.
Rios de Amorim is chairman and CEO of Corticeira Amorim, by far the world’s largest producer of cork products, which include 5.5 billion (about one-half the world’s annual production) natural (one-piece) and technical (composite) wine corks.
Cork taint is a term related to the presence of TCA (2,4,6-trichloroanisole), a chemical compound produced when plant phenols (present in wine grapes) and other precursors come in contact with chlorine and mold. Even in low concentrations it strips the wine of its fruit and affects the bouquet with notes of wet cardboard, soap and other unpleasant characteristics.
As a secondary effect, TCA also reduces our olfactory senses resulting in hollow impressions on the nose and palate. While many consumers may not be familiar with the characteristics of a corked wine, they often express their displeasure of what’s in the glass as they relate to the atypical aromatics and a dulled palate. This is unfortunate because another bottle of the same wine without a tainted cork may deliver all that was originally expected.
The presence of TCA is commonly referred to as cork taint, corked or corky but that’s not always a fair description. While the wine cork is most associated with this malady, it is not necessarily the only vehicle involved. Lack of cleanliness in the winery and use of chlorine-based cleaning solutions can also contaminate the wine long before bottling. And according to a January 11 WineBusiness.com post, “…the molecules [can] also be transmitted by the source wood used in barrel making.”
To fight these two “alternate” TCA sources, wineries around the world have enacted rigorous cleaning protocols with non-chlorine based materials. The Jan. 11 WineBusiness.com post also mentioned that this year Tonnellerie Baron became the first cooperage to guarantee 100 percent of its barrel production TCA free. Another major step towards TCA’s demise.
TCA is detectable in very small concentrations of 1 or 2ppt (parts per trillion) to a trained professional but most consider the threshold at 6 or 8ppt. Years ago, the trade estimated cork taint affected 10 to 15 percent of wines while cork producers pegged the number between 3 and 5 percent and vowed to address the problem.
This set the stage for the advent of the alternative closures (screw-caps, synthetics such as molded plastic, glass stoppers, etc.), and they began to explode in all corners of the market with the greatest preponderance in the lower-end early drinking whites. Australia and New Zealand enthusiastically jumped on-board and converted the vast majority of their production to screw-caps while 70 percent of the world’s wines continued with cork, hoping a solution was on the horizon.
In response to widespread cork taint and its resulting negative publicity, Amorim along with other cork producers in Portugal and Spain began significant research in the mid-2000s with investments exceeding $500 million. Amorim took the lead by introducing two anti-TCA methods in the mid-2010s that virtually eliminated its presence in their natural and technical corks.
ROSA was a steam cleaning method that stripped the material from wine spoilage elements and especially useful for technical (composite) corks. NDtech added a proprietary screening system for natural (single-piece) corks that tests each cork for TCA and offers wine producers a non-detectable TCA guarantee but at a premium cost. Two “earth-shattering” developments!
In celebration of Amorim’s 150th anniversary, Rios de Amorim has delivered on his 2018 pledge to offer all their natural and technical cork production as a non-detectable TCA-free product at no additional cost. While NDtech was a major advancement, it involved considerable expense and was primarily reserved to Amorim’s higher-end production. But with the addition of “Naturity” for natural corks and “Xpür” for technical corks, Amorim has reached an ultimate solution.
According to this week’s much anticipated Jan. 19 Amorim release, “Naturity is based on the principles of thermal desorption through a proprietary, non-sequential use of pressure, temperature, purified water and time with no artificial elements used in the process.” Consequently the name Naturity.
“Xpür technology improves upon conventional supercritical carbon dioxide applications resulting in TCA reduction levels to 0.3ppm (below the most sensitive thresholds) while leaving the physical-mechanical properties of cork intact.”
Rios de Amorim noted, “These technologies came as a result of robust financial investments, time and dedication to R&D from our team. Despite the [pandemic] obstacles of 2020, we were able to fulfill the promise we made to have non-detectable TCA performance for all the cork stopper segments by the end of the year…[to] ensure that consumer’s preference for cork will only grow stronger.”
Remarkably, cork has maintained its dominance in the wine closure market, despite the widespread evolution of alternate stoppers. So, why was so much invested in defeating the TCA issues that became so prominent rather than pursuing other less complicated options? Tradition, quality image and environmental concerns all contributed to the effort supported by the manufacturing segment.
Cork has protected, inspired and fascinated mankind for thousands of years and has been the gold standard as a wine closure for centuries. The vast majority of consumers relate natural cork to quality in wine representing significant added value to each bottle.
As a 100 percent natural product, cork is reusable and recyclable with no waste in production. The bark of cork oaks are harvested every 9 to 12 years without damage to the tree that can remain viable for 200 years, while their forests act as a carbon sink absorbing up to 14,000,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year. Portuguese producers have also established a far-reaching program to collect used corks at markets, wine shops and wineries for the ultimate recycling effort in the manufacture of a broad range of other products.
In conversation with Amorim’s director of marketing and communications Carlos de Jesus, he summed up his views of cork as a desirable wine closure and his company’s ongoing commitment to a quality product: “The consumer preference for natural cork continues to increase and the perception of cork’s environmental and social credentials is higher than it has ever been. The third axe supporting cork’s market share growth in the U.S. and the world is R&D. Both Naturity and Xpür are technologically sophisticated developments that showcase Amorim’s commitment to innovation and support to our winery clients.”
With the commitment of António Rios de Amorim and his company in the lead, there is no doubt that the cork industry has been on the cutting edge of research and implementation in doing their part to eliminate the TCA wave. As a consumer, I am very grateful for their efforts and thankful for their accomplishments.
