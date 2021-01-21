Allen Balik, The Wine Exchange: The quest to defeat cork taint

While considered by most an unwinnable quest, the battle against cork taint has been waged aggressively for the last several decades. For António Rios de Amorim it was a surmountable challenge. Marking his company’s 150th anniversary, he envisioned success in this battle by the end of 2020.

Rios de Amorim is chairman and CEO of Corticeira Amorim, by far the world’s largest producer of cork products, which include 5.5 billion (about one-half the world’s annual production) natural (one-piece) and technical (composite) wine corks.

Cork taint is a term related to the presence of TCA (2,4,6-trichloroanisole), a chemical compound produced when plant phenols (present in wine grapes) and other precursors come in contact with chlorine and mold. Even in low concentrations it strips the wine of its fruit and affects the bouquet with notes of wet cardboard, soap and other unpleasant characteristics.

As a secondary effect, TCA also reduces our olfactory senses resulting in hollow impressions on the nose and palate. While many consumers may not be familiar with the characteristics of a corked wine, they often express their displeasure of what’s in the glass as they relate to the atypical aromatics and a dulled palate. This is unfortunate because another bottle of the same wine without a tainted cork may deliver all that was originally expected.