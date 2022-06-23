Allen Balik, The Wine Exchange: The resurgence of Sauvignon Blanc

Worldwide, Sauvignon Blanc is the eighth most widely planted wine grape with 300,000 acres and the second most planted white variety in the U.S. Its domestic plantings date back to 1882 and Charles Wetmore’s Livermore Valley Cresta Blanca Vineyard. When Wetmore decided to plant the variety, he went to its native France and is said to have brought back cuttings from Bordeaux’s legendary Château d’Yquem of Sauternes.

Sauvignon Blanc originated in the Loire Valley in the early 16th century, but through state-of-the-art genetic research only one-half of its parentage (Savagnin from France’s Jura region) is known. It has also been traced genetically as the sibling of many European white varieties such as Grüner Veltner, Verdelho, Chenin Blanc and several others.

From the Loire, it migrated to Bordeaux where, in the mid-18th century, it is thought to have spontaneously crossed with Cabernet Franc in the creation of Cabernet Sauvignon. This discovery by UC Davis Professor Emerita and Napa vintner Carole Meredith contradicted the widely accepted notion that a white grape could not parent a red variety, thus opening a broader field of genetic research.

The name Sauvignon Blanc (often referred to by its “nickname” Sauvignon) is a derivation of the French sauvage meaning wild and vigne meaning vine. And one look at a Sauvignon vine will explain the name’s origin as its leaves are reminiscent of wild vines and its yields can be prolific. Given these characteristics, diligent care in the vineyard is needed to ensure the consistency, intensity and fruit quality at harvest.

While grown in many different environments around the world, Sauvignon Blancs rarely see any new oak as its vibrancy and youthful appeal would be overshadowed. It is best enhanced by stainless steel, concrete eggs or large neutral wooden vessels for fermentation and aging. To avoid the aromatic and flavor influences of oak, but to retain its harmonizing effect, some winemakers use older neutral oak barriques for ageing.

France remains the largest producer of Sauvignon Blanc with considerable plantings in the Sancerre and Pouilly-Fumé regions of Loire Valley as well as Bordeaux and other areas. Most Sauvignon Blanc in France and elsewhere around the world is vinified dry, yet its individual character varies considerably from the effects imparted by the terroir of different growing regions. It’s aromatic and flavor profiles range from herbal (cooler climates and earlier pick dates) to rich expressions of pitted and tropical fruits in warmer areas and with various clones.

The wines of Sancerre are steely and vibrant, while just across the Loire River the wines of Pouilly-Fumé exhibit breadth and smoky accents from the flinty silex soils. As a key part of the grape’s personality, wines from both areas exhibit differing levels of herbal notes (methoxypyrazine) and citrus flavors (acidity) that tend more toward grapefruit than oranges or lemons.

Vintner Pascal Jolivet is an impassioned ambassador of French viticulture and winemaking. He once compared the two Loire bastions of Sauvignon in Decanter Magazine, “Sancerre is like spring and Pouilly-Fumé is like summer.” The differences are nuanced and both complement their individual terroir and five centuries of history.

The late highly esteemed Pouilly-Fumé vigneron and winemaker Didier Dagueneau saw Sancerre as more approachable in its youth while Pouilly-Fumé tended to develop more with age. Unfortunately, Dagueneau died in a 2018 ultra-light plane crash but his family continues on with the winery and its traditions.

In Bordeaux, Pavillon Blanc by Château Margaux is one of the few Bordelaise examples of a 100% Sauvignon Blanc. Even at its relatively high price-point, it is well regarded by collectors and a favorite in the secondary auction market. Most often, Sauvignon from this area is blended with Semillon for complexity, additional breadth and a distinct textural emphasis on the palate along with an enhanced aging potential.

This classic blend is vinified dry by many producers throughout Bordeaux, but it’s also seen in some of the world’s most sought after sweet wines of Sauternes and Barsac when affected with botrytis cinerea (Noble Rot). Whether sweet or dry, Sauvignon Blanc based wines of Bordeaux are among the world’s most coveted.

Sauvignon Blanc’s history in California is less consistent. Its heavy crop loads and adaptability to various growing areas led to large quantities of mediocre fruit that for years was primarily used as a blending grape for high volume jug wines.

Much of this changed in the late 1960s when Robert Mondavi took a different path in marketing the variety by naming his varietal offering as Fumé Blanc for ease in pronunciation and to give the grape a new beginning in Napa. Its rapid and lasting success under this name encouraged others to adopt it as well.

In general, wines labeled Fumé Blanc were stylistically a bit richer on the palate and displayed less pyrazine (herbal) character similar to the wines of Pouilly-Fumé when compared to those of Sancerre. In the early 1980s Vichon (then located high on the Oakville Grade where the Harlan family’s Promontory now stands) launched their Sauvignon under one of its lesser known French pseudonyms – Chevignon – that met with governmental labeling disapproval and was later abandoned.

In addition to France, California and other domestic areas such as Washington and Oregon, Sauvignon Blanc has found a home in many of the world’s fine wine-growing areas. These include, among others, South Africa, Chile, Eastern Europe, Australia and of course New Zealand.

In the mid-1980s Cloudy Bay began to call international attention to New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc. Through the 1990s and into the 2000s the momentum built, as New Zealand issued a Sauvignon Blanc wake-up call. The wines were modestly priced, bright and refreshing exhibiting intense fruit, dominant herbal notes and bracing acidity. The wines took the world (and primarily the U.S.) by storm and now the variety represents 60% of the country’s planted acreage.

Descriptors such as “cat pee” and “gooseberry” suddenly took center-stage in tasting notes and critical writings on these very different Kiwi versions of Sauvignon Blanc. Today, Sauvignon’s influence in New Zealand is extremely strong as the country’s vinous image is closely related to its moderately priced and distinctive varietal interpretations.

As a consequence, New Zealand growers and producers of other fine wines such as Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, etc. have encountered a measure of difficulty in their quest for international marketing and recognition. This shows signs of change that I’m sure will continue over the near future as more quality selections come to market.

Sauvignon Blanc, with its various stylistic expressions, is a natural companion to a wide range of cuisine from bi-valves to crustaceans, delicate white fish of any variety and trout. The richer examples pair beautifully with firmer fish such as shark or mahi-mahi, some light poultry dishes and a grilled spicy chicken sausage on a summer evening.

The sauvblancday.com website recognizes that in 2010 St. Supéry in Rutherford launched #SauvBlancDay. They were recently joined by producers, restaurants, consumers and a host of others from around the world to commemorate May 6, 2022 as a day to inspire an international social celebration of Sauvignon Blanc.

While we may be a little late this year for the formal celebration, I invite you to join me in raising a glass of Sauvignon Blanc from wherever you choose to honor all the committed growers and winemakers for their dedicated efforts in bringing this top-flight wine to our table.

Share your experiences with other readers by commenting on this article with an e-mail to me at allenbalik@savorlifethroughwine.com. Allen Balik, a Napa resident, has been a wine collector, consultant, author, fundraiser and enthusiast for more than 40 years.