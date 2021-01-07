Allen Balik, The Wine Exchange: Treats from the '80s, '90s and aughts

The Peter Michael drank much younger with a light golden hue, melon and peach on the nose and bright acidity through to the finish. Years ahead on this one and rock-solid proof that when properly grown and produced, California Chardonnay will stand the test of time.

My two absolute stand-outs of the 1980s were the 1985 Robert Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve and the 1986 Penfolds Grange Hermitage (now simply referred to as Grange respecting the international code of protecting specified denomination names).

1989 was perhaps the most maligned vintage of the decade due to late season cooler temperatures and rain. But Merlot was mostly harvested before those weather issues and the 1989 Duckhorn Three Palms Merlot is a notable example of what a great wine can offer from a grossly panned vintage. Characteristic bright cherry is still perceptible on the nose though somewhat muted with age leading to a rich mouthfeel and complexity on the palate and finish.

The Mondavi Reserve expressed what Robert Mondavi envisioned in creating a wine deeply rooted to California but in the mold of a great Bordeaux in style. It was elegant and complete with a unique combination of red fruits representing its youth and notes of leather accented by touches of tobacco and cedar as a nod to its mid-life status.