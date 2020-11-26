Allen Balik, The Wine Exchange: UC Davis weighs in on climate change

Petroski pointed out that Hanzell in Sonoma traces its history back to early plantings of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir in the 1950s, following a Burgundian model. In contrast, Robert Mondavi in the 1960s chose to follow the Bordeaux model by relying on Cabernet Sauvignon and Sauvignon Blanc (named by him as Fumé Blanc for marketing purposes) to establish his brand.

The choices were somewhat limited at that time as the American palate was familiar with only a handful of Old World examples led by Bordeaux and Burgundy. So modeling after them seemed a more direct path in the market. But as Petroski asks, “What if Vega Sicilia (a historic wine from Spain based on Tempranillo) or others from Italy, Portugal, the Rhone Valley, etc. were chosen as the models? Our current local focus may be quite different.”

Petroski feels strongly that we have to further concentrate on the “Napa Valley” brand and not fear accomplishing this task with the best grapes we can grow even if the trail leads to varieties other than Cabernet Sauvignon. And while Cabernet may always have a place in the valley, it may not always be the lead actor. “[The market] must find out what we want to drink and how we want to drink it in furthering our understanding of the consumer culture.”