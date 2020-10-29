Allen Balik, The Wine Exchange: What does wine mean to you? Part 2

“I looked out the window of the second-story farmhouse and as far as you could see were the beautiful vineyards of the Rheinland Pfalz. I got my German/English dictionary out and the first thing I asked them was, ‘Does this wine come from those vineyards?’ They said, ‘Sure it does; do you want to see where it is made?’ They took me down into the basement, and I’ve been in love with Riesling ever since. Last November on Thanksgiving Day I was again in that old farmhouse enjoying another glass of Riesling.”

While Scott is better known for his stellar reds from Amador and elsewhere, he admits, “I guess Riesling is in my blood and it’s there to stay; so Jana and I produce four Rieslings [from cold climate areas].” It appears that the first glass of Riesling in 1972 was pivotal a moment for Scott and set him on a path where he’s excelled over five decades.

Tom Barras posts an eponymous wine blog as well as his Oenophile’s Diary and sees wine as, “offering an opportunity to learn more about the world around us — the human story behind the wine.

“If one is open to the challenge, aka, the pursuit of wine appreciation, it opens the door (ideally in person) to the cultures of the various countries, the regions that produce the wines, and the mindset and passion of the individuals who make the wine…it’s a link to the humanity of wine.”