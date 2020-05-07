Allen Balik, The Wine Exchange: Wine choices and differing opinions

Neumann takes pride in introducing his diners to different and often obscure wines by “transporting the customer…and taking them to the place…” In his view, sommeliers (and retail merchants) can interest their customers to a new world of wine by not just talking about the wine itself and how much they’ll enjoy it with their chosen dish(es). But more importantly by painting a visual picture through “colourful and wonderful words” describing the wine’s place of origin, producer history and how that specific wine assumes its role at the meal or event being planned.

There’s no doubt Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Merlot account for some of the world’s finest wines either standing alone or as a significant part of multi-varietal blend. But neither of them presents a good fit for every occasion.

Somehow, I cannot see even the most prestigious Cabernets pairing with a summer barbecue of ribs, chili and chicken nor can I see a beautiful Chardonnay as the best choice for a casual picnic at the beach. But there are countless varietally based or blended wines outside that “top 13” that would graciously fill the bill for either of these situations and many more. In these cases and others, I cannot view diversity in the negative as Lawrence suggests, but rather as an appealing approach voiced by both Vaidya and Neumann.