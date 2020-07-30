Allen Balik, The Wine Exchange: Winemaking, both art and science

A great part of a wine’s allure is the challenge in accurately separating the influences of art and science, for at every step both are intertwined in the decision making process. Beneath each manifestation of art and spirit lies an influence of science.

Watch it now: A wine lover’s guide to beating the heat

Share your experiences with other readers by commenting on this article with an e-mail to me at allenbalik@savorlifethroughwine.com.

Allen Balik, a Napa resident, has been a wine collector, consultant, author, fundraiser and enthusiast for more than 35 years.