Allen Balik, The Wine Exchange: Wines for summer and the 'new normal'

Our lives changed dramatically last month when the Bay Area’s stay-at-home order was issued, followed closely by Governor Newsom’s statewide declaration. Suddenly, we were not only isolated from our co-workers, but we were also unable to congregate with friends and family in celebrating the joys of spring and the kickoff to summer.

Since then, we’ve been figuring out a creative “new normal” that still connects us. Our wonderful neighbors thought of an idea that brings us together and returns some sense of normalcy to the week. On late Sunday afternoons, we gather at the end of our cul de sac with our own glasses in hand and, while maintaining strict social distancing, enjoy a bit of wine together while toasting the week past and the one ahead.

A welcome moment that gives us all a chance to break away from our isolation and greet the new week with friends. While no one can accurately predict when our more familiar social, work and family time will return, the calendar marches on and summer is approaching.

Whether continuing the new normal or looking ahead to once again enjoying a private dinner at home or a summertime get-together, there are numerous affordable and enticing vinous suggestions worth considering. And best of all, we can enjoy them now as temperatures warm during the late spring and into the early summer months.