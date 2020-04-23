Allen Balik, The Wine Exchange: Wines for summer and the 'new normal'

Our lives changed dramatically last month when the Bay Area’s stay-at-home order was issued, followed closely by Governor Newsom’s statewide declaration. Suddenly, we were not only isolated from our co-workers, but we were also unable to congregate with friends and family in celebrating the joys of spring and the kickoff to summer.
Since then, we’ve been figuring out a creative “new normal” that still connects us. Our wonderful neighbors thought of an idea that brings us together and returns some sense of normalcy to the week. On late Sunday afternoons, we gather at the end of our cul de sac with our own glasses in hand and, while maintaining strict social distancing, enjoy a bit of wine together while toasting the week past and the one ahead.
A welcome moment that gives us all a chance to break away from our isolation and greet the new week with friends. While no one can accurately predict when our more familiar social, work and family time will return, the calendar marches on and summer is approaching.
Whether continuing the new normal or looking ahead to once again enjoying a private dinner at home or a summertime get-together, there are numerous affordable and enticing vinous suggestions worth considering. And best of all, we can enjoy them now as temperatures warm during the late spring and into the early summer months.
I’ve always enjoyed the exciting wines that pair so well with warm weather and lighter cuisine. I’m not saying put away your delicious Cabernets and rich Chardonnays, but simply suggesting you begin experimenting with livelier whites, enticing rosés and lighter reds that are out there just waiting for adventurous souls.
Wine like many other mealtime delights is very seasonal in its appeal. Big reds signal cool winter nights and bright whites tell us summer is on its way.
Just think out-of-the-box and you’ll discover countless wines to pair with summer’s lighter dishes featuring plentiful fish, fresh fruits and veggies, outdoor BBQ/grilling, spur-of-the-moment al fresco dinners and the relaxed atmosphere that defines this time of year.
For whites and rosés, look for younger wines with bright acidity along with the bouquet and flavors of intriguing fruits that are enjoyable when served lightly chilled. Seasonal reds are typically earlier drinking varietals with bright fruit, nominal tannin, less oak influence and lower alcohol.
Some reds such as Beaujolais and Dolcetto are often more enjoyable with a slight chill and pair beautifully with a simple charcuterie plate and light hors d’oeuvres. And don’t forget to think “pink” with a delectable dry rosé from here or abroad – perhaps summer’s most versatile wine.
For a delightful warm afternoon treat, you may enjoy a selection of fruit and semi-soft cheeses paired with a dry or off-dry Riesling, an Albariño, Chenin Blanc or Fiano. And, give Verdelho (the white grape of Portugal and Madeira not to be confused with Verdejo from Spain) a try for its aromatics and dazzling pitted fruit profile.
Grilling and summer seem to go hand-in-hand and you’ll find a virtual panorama of cuisine, wine and simple pairings to spark your appetite and add to your mealtime enjoyment. Whether you choose to prepare meat, vegetables, fish or poultry the right wine is always within reach.
There are so many choices when thinking of grilled fish. Just a few include Roussanne, Pinot Bianco (aka Pinot Blanc), Vermentino (Sicily or Tuscany if possible but good domestic choices abound), Torrontés (Argentina) and Granache Blanc rounding out a short list of choices. A few that may be a bit harder to find but worth the search would include Pecorino (Italy’s Le Marche region), Verdicchio, Trousseau Gris and Picpoul Blanc.
Go-to choices such as Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio (aka Pinot Gris) or a modestly oaked Chardonnay are also worthwhile choices. And don’t forget a lighter-styled Pinot Noir pairs beautifully with salmon.
Grilled sausage, whether mild or spicy, is always a traditional summertime treat. Think about Sangiovese (or Chianti from Italy), Charbono and Barbera with their higher acidity for a mild sausage and have a go with an off-dry Gewürztraminer with the spicy. Some may say, “But that’s a white!” True, but with a little chill the Gewürz will tame the spices and give you a surprisingly different experience.
For ribs, burgers and chicken you may think of Zinfandel or Syrah and they could be perfect, especially if you choose one on the lighter style. For a change of pace, try a Cru or Villages Beaujolais, Dolcetto, Grenache, Carignan, or Tempranillo for their intriguing bouquet, lighter tannin and bright fruit on the palate.
When we think of a grilled steak our minds are “trained” to reach for a Cabernet Sauvignon or Merlot and that’s okay if your chosen wine is lighter on tannin, oak and alcohol to match the season. Want something different? Try a Cote du Rhone, Staint-Joseph, Chinon (Cabernet Franc from the Loire), Nero d’Avola (Sicily), Rioja, Tannat or Malbec.
Summertime is a great opportunity for many affordable wine adventures, so join in the “music of summer” and don’t miss the melody! Many of the wines mentioned here may sound unfamiliar, but most are readily available in the range of $15 to $35 per bottle.
As we live through our new normal and all the changes in our lives and life styles, we cannot predict what summer will bring. So while our BBQs, picnics and al fresco dinners may be scaled back, we can still enjoy a bottle of wine as a complement to this warm and welcoming season.
And, who knows? When it’s safe, perhaps our neighbors’ Sunday afternoon toast may morph into a weekly summertime grill!
Allen Balik, a Napa resident, has been a wine collector, consultant, author, fundraiser and enthusiast for more than 35 years. Share your experiences with other readers by commenting on this article with an email to me at allenbalik@savorlifethroughwine.com.
