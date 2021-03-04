Allen R. Balik — The Wine Exchange: Alcohol’s changing character

Both groups recognize the need for phenolic maturity (the development of intricate flavor components) that continues to advance as the grape ripens. Yet, they differ on when optimum levels are reached and whether continued ripening enhances or overpowers varietal characteristics.

Regardless of which group you fall into (I must admit, I gravitate heavily to the pick’em early folks) it’s important to understand the reality of high alcohol levels in wine. Alcohol itself adds sweetness to the palate that is often increased when fermentations become stuck and residual sugar remains. And, despite what many critics say in their reviews and opinion pieces, higher alcohol (especially when accompanied by lower natural acidity), does not bode for longer aging and is not the best compliment to food.

Having traveled this twisting road of stylistic turmoil for several decades, the wine industry now finds itself in the midst of the next “alcohol” challenge. Last year, for multiple reasons, was the first in 25 years where domestic wine consumption fell. Yet the popularity of low- and non-alcoholic beverages has been surging internationally from a fringe sector to one that has its place in all segments of the drinks business.