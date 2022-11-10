Allen R. Balik, The Wine Exchange: Bubbles from England and Wales?

For many centuries, the English were far better known for importing and drinking wine rather than growing grapes and producing it. France was long seen as the favorite resource until the Hundred Years War (mid-14th to mid-15th centuries) when imports shifted to Portugal, though trade resumed from France and other winegrowing countries at the war’s end.
It is well documented that the Romans introduced vineyards and winemaking to England as early at 43BCE when Emperor Claudius began the conquest of the British Isles. The Romans were known for their love of wine and planting vineyards along the path of their conquests was a common practice. However, given its rather cold and rainy weather patterns, this certainly was not a precursor to England’s future as a recognized wine producing country.
History shows that modest winemaking efforts continued for the local market, showing some growth in the 18th and 19th centuries. A complete closure followed with the onset of World War I only to begin again in 1951 when retired Major-General Sir Guy Salisbury-Jones planted England’s first commercial vineyard since 1875 in Hambledon, Hampshire.
Warming temperatures and reduced rainfall due to climate change, have more recently resulted in extensive vineyard growth through Southern England’s areas of Essex, Sussex, Kent, Dorset, etc.
The country of Wales boarders England on the Island of Great Britain and is also seen as a new entrant in the UK’s sparkling wine explosion. With 32 vineyards, Wales has also initiated a movement to give its own local name to its sparklers. According to an Oct. 16 post from BBC News, Welsh vintners are pushing for the adoption of Pefroig (meaning sparkling and pronounced pev-ree-og) as a blanket term for Welsh sparkling wines.
In that post, Andy Mounsey (owner of Veelfrey Vineyard and Welsh Vineyards Association Chairman) says, “Welsh wine should be showcased with a name that utilizes the language and helps promote Wales’ burgeoning industry.” A strategy for this nomenclature is being studied by the Welsh government with results expected sometime soon. However, some pushback exists by the retail trade and others as the unfamiliar and difficult to pronounce nomenclature may make selling and exporting Welsh sparklers even more problematic.
“We do have Prosecco in Italy, Cava in Spain and Champagne in France, so why not Pefroig in Wales?” That’s the question now being asked by Mounsey and others.
Although still table wines (primarily whites) are also being produced in England, most interest and production remains in the sparkling category by Méthode Traditionnelle (aka Méthode Champenoise in Champagne). The primary varieties also echo Champagne with Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Munier, but some producers may also use Pinot Blanc, Pinot Gris and others in the blend.
In 2020, England ranked as the world’s fifth largest consumer of wine but scored hardly a blip on the production scale. Are things about to change?
The current trend for world-class sparkling wines from England began in 1988 when Sandy and Stuart Moss planted their Nyetimber vineyard in West Sussex. The 1992 Blanc de Blancs was their first vintage and was soon followed by their 1993 Classic Cuvée. Both wines were well received and helped greatly in forming the foundation of England’s successful sparkling wine venture. Nyetimber remains among the leading houses.
In the 1990s, Ridgeview along with other producers (including some specializing in still wines) came on board with sparklers, and the flood of new contenders continued well into the new century. Among those entering the English sparkling wine boom with his Bride Valley 2011 Cuvée Reserve from Dorset, was the late international wine icon Steven Spurrier.
Through his five plus decades of holding prominent roles in virtually every aspect of the wine trade and press, Spurrier may be best known for his creation of the 1976 Judgement of Paris. This tasting jolted the wine world with 1973 Chateau Montelena Chardonnay surpassing some of the best of Burgundy’s legendary whites and 1973 Stag’s Leap Cabernet Sauvignon doing likewise over the revered reds of Bordeaux.
As Spurrier explained in his autobiography “A Life in Wine,’’ he and his wife Bella purchased their Dorset farm in 1987 and immediately noticed large deposits of chalk that reminded him of the soils of Champagne. Spurrier took a few blocks to Michel Bettane, one of France’s most revered viticultural experts, and asked him where he thought the samples originated.
Bettane’s immediate answer was Champagne. Spurrier explained they were actually from Dorset and Bettane directly responded, “You should plant a vineyard.” That’s when the dream of Bride Valley Vineyard began. In 2008 and 2009 the first 2 hectares (about 5 acres) of the vineyard were planted to the traditional Champagne varieties. The 200-acre estate now includes 25 planted vineyard acres with 42,000 tightly spaced vines on southwest facing slopes for maximum sun exposure.
Further acknowledgement of England’s acceptance in the sparkling wine sphere recently came from Michel Chapoutier – of the highly respected Rhône producer M. Chapoutier – who is also known as a Champagne lover. In Patrick Schmitt’s Oct. 12 “The Drinks Business” article he reported Chapoutier’s statement, “I would not rule out planting vines in UK soil.”
However, what Chapoutier went on to say was most surprising: “[He] did not express a desire to make English fizz from the chalky slopes of Sussex or Hampshire with Chardonnay and Pinot Noir – like so many others – but instead proposed making a wine using a Swiss grape [Chasselas]…” Clearly, Chapoutier desired to do something “radically different in the UK.”
In many ways the cooler temperatures and chalky soils found in England’s most prestigious winegrowing areas mirror those found in Champagne. These conditions are well suited and necessary for the production of top-quality sparkling wines exhibiting high acidity and low alcohols. Typically, acidity is 8 to 10g/L with alcohols in the 12% range (very much like its Champagne counterparts) and is largely responsible for their international success in worldwide competitions and markets.
Climate change has so far been a major factor in England’s entry into the higher echelons of the bubbles sector as the severely cold and damp weather of the past has been somewhat mitigated. However, RTL Today quoted Alistair Nesbitt’s cautionary warning in their Oct. 12 “English Winemakers toast summer heatwaves” post. “Climate change may be helping England’s vineyards for now but the fast pace of transition risks major planning difficulties.”
Winegrowing in the wake of today’s climatic conditions combined with other supply chain and environmental issues can be a risky proposition even in established growing areas. This is especially true of those relatively new to the production of world-class wines. Andrew Caillard MW and Australian wine and auction authority shared his thoughts on this and Spurrier’s courage in his testimonial found in “A Life in Wine.”
“Steven’s Quixotic venture into English sparkling wine is typical of his enlightened imagination, love for wine and extraordinary optimism…Steven’s Bride Valley Vineyard underscores a type of thinking that inspires progress and purpose for future generations.” Thankfully, Spurrier was not alone in expressing the necessary attributes of devotion and heroism needed to support the English sparkling wine mission at its current and future exalted level.
England has become an exciting new force in the wine world, producing distinguished sparkling wines, winning numerous awards in international competitions and earning well-deserved recognition across the globe. According to many experts, this is only the beginning with a solid future ahead.
