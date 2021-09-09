Allen R. Balik, The Wine Exchange: Climate change revisited

Warren Winiarski is Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars founder and winemaker and now proprietor of Arcadia Vineyards in Coombsville. He has received many honors throughout his iconic career and was the producer/winemaker of the legendary 1973 Stag’s Leap Cabernet Sauvignon that won the famous 1976 Judgement of Paris tasting.

As Winiarski was planning to develop his first vineyard in the late 1960s, he became a devoted follower of UC Davis professors Maynard Amerine and A.J. Winkler and their “California Wine Grapes: Composition and Quality of their Musts and Wines Bulletin 794” published in 1963. It became the seminal reference on vine selection in relation to the amount of heat each area receives during the growing season based on “degree days.”

The resulting “Winkler” scale was established on climatic conditions from the 1940s and 1950s. But now, due to current circumstances and with Winiarski’s consultation and generous financial support, the scale is being reevaluated under the leadership of Beth Forrestel, an assistant professor in the Department of Viticulture and Enology at UC Davis. Winiarski and Forrestel believe the change is necessary to better guide growers on preferential varietal choices for planting based on a revised heat index.