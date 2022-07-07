Allen R. Balik, The Wine Exchange: Emerging whites of Paso Robles

The city of Paso Robles and its surrounding American Viticultural Area are situated about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco in the northern Central Coast region. This is the largest AVA in California and was considered as one until October 2014, when the U.S. Tax and Trade Bureau approved the vintner-backed application to establish 11 separate sub-AVAs within its borders.
During the years Paso (as it is known to locals) was considered as one growing area, however, most consumers and wine trade figures acknowledged the divide between east and west. An ancient river bed, where Highway 101 now exists, formed a natural separation of the forested mountainous area to the west and the more homogeneous arid eastern plains and hills.
Given the multitude of river beds and valleys to the west, countless microclimates, exposures and soil types exist that are shrouded in morning fog and cooled by breezes off the Pacific Ocean that pass through the Templeton Gap. The same does not hold for the east where soils and exposures are more consistent, temperatures are a bit hotter, and vineyard yields are considerably larger.
For many decades, Paso Robles was known for its red wines that were mostly varietal Cabernet Sauvignon and blends. Much of that changed in the 1980s when Jean-Pierre and François Perrin of the highly esteemed Château de Beaucastel in Châteauneuf-du-Pape and the late Robert Haas (exclusive Beaucastel U.S. importer Vineyard Brands) shared a dream of producing world-class wines in California from grapes well known in the Southern Rhône.
A four-year search for the right property began in 1985 and spanned much of California until its culmination in 1989, when they discovered what would become Tablas Creek in the western hills of Paso Robles.
The site was considered ideal for the production of Southern Rhône-styled wines, given the combination of a Mediterranean climate paired to the high-pH calcareous soils — similar to the Perrins’ growing conditions in Châteauneuf-du-Pape but rare in California.
Cuttings were imported directly from Beaucastel in 1990 and spent the required three years in quarantine before planting commenced in 1994. The first wines followed with the 1997 vintage. This remarkable venture opened the door to a mini-revolution in varietal planting in the western mountains of Paso that was followed by numerous vintners and growers. It also ushered in a new and broader category for the white wines of Paso, which had essentially been limited to the occasional Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay.
Jason Haas (Robert’s son and co-proprietor of Tablas Creek) commented on the success they created for whites in Paso. “I think it's fair to say that the quality of our whites has been one of the happiest surprises of the whole project. We were originally planning a similar ratio to Beaucastel of at least 85% reds. The first big change to our initial plan was planting an additional 20 acres of whites in 2000 because we were so pleased with how those first few vintages performed.
“Now whites represent nearly 40% of our annual production split between the richer Roussanne and Viognier to the brighter Grenache Blanc, Picpoul, and Vermentino. Whites especially benefit from the cold nights and warm days to develop a spine of refreshing acidity and a persistent saline minerality combined with a complementary fruit intensity.”
Dave McGee took a somewhat radical approach to whites from Paso Robles and the surrounding areas. He is 100% focused on white wine, hence the winery name Monochrome Wines. Dave has been recognized numerous times for his many award-winning wines, conceived from some traditional Rhône-style blends and others that definitely step outside the box.
Dave expressed an interesting view of Paso wines: “Paso wines are as much a product of an attitude as a set of viticultural characteristics. Winemakers here have access to many varieties and a willingness to use them in new and creative ways, (establishing) a culture centered on creativity, innovation, and a certain contrarian streak.
“Winemaking (as opposed to art, literature, fashion, etc.) is one of the few creative areas in which tradition regularly trumps creativity and individuality. At Monochrome we try to bring a more creative and unique perspective where some of the more unusual techniques and blends change in every vintage.”
Stephan Asseo and his wife Beatrice co-founded L’Aventure Winery in 1997. After working in Bordeaux for 17 years, Stephan tired of strict French AOC regulations and wanted more independence. The wines of the L’Aventure portfolio are primarily red, ranging from Cabernet blends to those more typical of the Rhône. However, Stephan is extremely proud of his limited-production Estate Cuvée Blanc and offered an interesting view on combining Viognier with Syrah, as is done in the Northern Rhône.
He says, “Mostly, we co-ferment a blend of about 50% Roussanne (one of my favorite grapes) for minerality, floral aromas and acidity; 25% Grenache Blanc for acidity and an interesting aroma, and about the same of Viognier for its flamboyance and exotic aromatics. I often also use Viognier as a blender to ‘dilute’ Paso’s powerful Syrah character. It’s opposite from the same blending practice in the Northern Rhône where Viognier helps reduce the austerity of Syrah, adding a roundness to the wine, especially in challenging vintages.”
At Clos Solène, owner and winemaker Guillaume Fabre brings his heritage and winemaking style from France’s Languedoc and Bordeaux regions. Similar to Stephan, Guillaume was not sure he wanted to continue in Bordeaux, and coincidentally took a harvest internship at L’Aventure that grew into an assistant winemaking position before he moved on full time with his wife Solène to their own Clos Solène in 2007.
Clos Solène’s portfolio is also strongly focused on reds from both Bordeaux and Rhône varietal blends. Guillaume had proven his deft hand with his earlier debut of Roussanne as a varietal release. Yet his observation of the growth and eclectic character of Paso whites led him to create Hommage Blanc, a blend of Roussanne, Viognier and Grenache Blanc.
Guillaume has observed: “The whites of Paso have tended toward earlier harvesting, minimized new oak and the introduction of concrete eggs and amphora all in the search of increased nuance, complexity, saline minerality and freshness that is also the blueprint for Hommage Blanc.”
High in the western mountains of Paso, you will find Lynn and Bob Tillman’s Alta Colina Vineyard & Winery, which is solely dedicated to producing estate Rhône-style wines. Bob noted that “most Paso acreage is planted to red varieties – so a little detective work may be necessary to find the available white gems.”
He went on to say: “Paso’s whites break down into two broad classes and we have a foot in both camps. The first group consists of varieties from Italy, Spain and France known for racy acid/freshness, citrusy zest aromas, and great minerality – often with a saline hint. The most widely grown of this group are Albariño, Grenache Blanc, Picpoul Blanc and Vermentino.
“The second group consists of richer varieties from the Rhône such as Marsanne, Roussanne, and Viognier that deliver a strong acid backbone coupled with a rich mid-palate and hints of minerality. A broad range of stylistic impressions will pair with a wide variety of cuisine.”
Winemaker Stanley Barrios, along with his wife Elena, founded TOP, which is well-focused on Rhône varieties from across the Paso AVA. Stanley has chosen Roussanne and Grenache Blanc for TOP's white program as “the former accentuates richness and the latter citrus aromatics and subtle waxy components on the palate.
"The TOP Poise is typically 95% Roussanne and TOP Axis is just the opposite with about 95% Grenache Blanc. Altogether, white wines in Paso are more difficult to find, but the ones grown here are fantastic.”
Vina Robles owns and farms six vineyards that span the AVA and sell most of their fruit to others while benefiting greatly from its diverse properties for their own brand. In the warmer areas, Sauvignon Blanc makes an appearance while the cooler areas provide winemaker Kevin Willenborg with Albariño, Verdejo, Vermentino and Viognier for whites.
Kevin is quick to point out that “Sauvignon Blanc is the most delicate of all the varieties we grow. Not in flavor, but during the winemaking process. The preservation of its distinctive aromatics is a huge focus, and we go through tedious lengths to ensure there is limited degradation during winemaking.”
Although many consumers tend to think of a producer’s white wine as an afterthought to their red, the whites of Paso are proving this view unwarranted. The current expanded focus on the area’s whites is a revelation to many wine lovers and something we can all enjoy.
While there’s no argument that Paso Robles remains a bastion for red wines, the growth and maturity of its white wine programs is something we cannot overlook. The stylistic range is impressive and the prices are equally attractive.
The Wine Exchange: Allen Balik shares wine industry news and insights
Allen Balik is a noted wine collector, educator and recognized authority on the wines of California and Europe, sampling more than 1,500 wines each year as a member of the trade and numerous tasting groups. His column The Wine Exchange appears in the Napa Valley Register on Fridays.
