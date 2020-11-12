Allen R. Balik, The Wine Exchange: Holidays, a time to explore

Even though they may look a little different this year, the holidays are upon us with a season of traditional gatherings and celebrations though somewhat smaller and more family-focused. Cooler weather leads to heartier fare and the nature of holiday cheer lends itself to a broad selection of delightful wines.

The very nature of our holiday celebrations differs from other events throughout the year as we tend more toward a range of foods served buffet or family-style rather than several individually plated courses. And since we don’t know for sure what’s going to land on every plate, we don’t need to focus on the best pairing.

While not abandoning your favorite Cabernets, Chardonnays, Merlots or Zinfandels on these occasions, you can also look at a broader range of choices that complement the labyrinthine of tastes on everyone’s plate. My vinous keys to choosing wines that are harmonious with an eclectic combination of foods for the holiday season are bright acidity, lower levels of tannin and oak, fresh fruit and a silky mouthfeel.