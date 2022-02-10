Allen R. Balik, The Wine Exchange: Indulging your sweet tooth

Given current market conditions and taste trends, a true consensus on exactly what a sweet wine is may be difficult to define. On the one side, we face an old adage depicting the average U.S. consumer’s drinking pattern of “thinking dry and drinking sweet.” This becomes a dominant factor for the majority of domestic consumers when selecting wines off the grocer’s shelf for “tonight’s” dinner.

On the other side, we have the more internationally accepted definition that refers to truly “sweet” wines as primarily focused on those luscious, but relatively rare, examples meant primarily for the dessert course and after-dinner enjoyment. These are often stellar wines representative of the traditions and local varieties from worldwide wine-growing regions.

White Zinfandel, lower-end Chardonnays, Pinots, Cabernets, and excessively high-alcohol Zinfandels are just a few examples of wines marketed as dry that are actually somewhat sweet by their very nature. These selections represent an intentional effort to please the broad spectrum of casual wine drinkers more comfortable with the flavor profiles of sugary ice tea and soft drinks.

During fermentation, yeast cells (whether native or inoculated) convert grape sugars to alcohol and carbon dioxide. In the production of truly dry wine, the fermentation goes to completion where all the sugar is consumed by the yeasts and converted to alcohol with none left to exhibit any trace of sweetness on the palate.

However, as is the case of some Zinfandels and other high-alcohol wines, sugar levels are so high at harvest that the normal fermentation process eventually overwhelms the yeast cells. This results in an incomplete fermentation with residual sugar (RS) and excess alcohol left behind. These wines display a distinct (though often subtle) sweetness. Alcohol itself can also exhibit an additional expression of sweetness, thus intensifying the impression.

The winemaker can intentionally halt fermentation in a variety of methods retaining a desired level of RS to produce a wine with an intended measure of sweetness even though it may be marketed as dry. So the presence of sweetness is not limited to Sauternes, late-harvest Rieslings, and others, but is also found in everyday “dry” table wines to suit the tastes of a broader less-experienced audience.

Sweetness in wine is gauged on a grams per liter basis that is easily translated to our more familiar percentage measure. RS at 10 grams per liter equals 1 percent. The average wine drinker does not detect sweetness below 1.5 percent, yet the well-trained taster will find it at levels far below 1 percent.

This explains why the average wine drinker interprets wines with higher RS (often 2 percent and more) as dry, while the more experienced detect this misplaced sweetness and usually find it unappealing. It’s also why (for market-driven reasons) some producers gladly satisfy this “dry” misconception for increased appeal and sales to a broader range of consumers.

According to Peter Ranscombe in his recent December/January Decanter article: “In Europe, wines stop being ‘dry’ if they contain more than four grams of sugar per liter [0.4 percent]…by the time the [RS] reaches 45g/L [4.5 percent] wines are classed as sweet.”

Ranscombe also goes on to point out the crucial role of higher acidity present in classic sweet wines as a balancing influence that overcomes the cloying nature of high RS on its own.

Quality sweet wines as a category are produced throughout the wine-growing world in a wide array of stylistic interpretations and varietal characteristics. Each one is meant to suit a selection of intriguing dishes from the memorable Sauternes pairing with grilled foie gras to start the meal and a delicious peach cobbler or blue cheese to conclude.

While they may be referred to as “stickies” in Australia or “pudding wines” in the U.K., sweet wines are produced by several diverse methods depending on regional tradition and grape variety. Most methods are based on the desiccation of the grape while on the vine or after harvest (but before fermentation) to decrease the water content and magnify the sugar level.

Another method used in the production of fortified wines relies on the addition of brandy or other grape spirits at a predetermined point to stop fermentation leaving the desired level of RS in the fermenting juice and increase the alcohol content.

In Sauternes, Germany, and other select areas, desiccation occurs on the vine by the invasion of Botrytis Cinerea (aka Noble Rot) where the spikes of the fungus pierce the skins and water evaporates through the pores.

The German classification of Qualitätswein mit Prädikat (QmP) is based on sugar levels at harvest and ranges from a lighter style of Kabinett to Spätlese, Auslese, Beerenauslese (BA), Trockenbeerenauslese (TBA) and ultimately to Eiswein that is produced from frozen botrytized grapes picked before sunrise after the first freeze. In contrast to Sauternes and its neighboring Barsac in Bordeaux’s southern region, the QmP grapes are left on the vine for extended periods as sugar levels increase before harvesting.

Tokaji (aka Tokay) wines from the Tokaj region of Hungry are also made in a range of sweetness levels from botrytized grapes with Tokaji Aszú (often referred to as the world’s oldest sweet wine dating back to the early 1600s) at the top of the list. The sweetness of Tokaji Aszú is traditionally measured in the number of “puttonyos” (25-liter wooden tubs utilized for collecting the botrytized grapes at harvest), used in each cask. The most treasured wines carry the classification of five or six puttonyos and are labeled as such.

In the Alsace region of France (bordering on Germany), Riesling, Gewütztraminer and Pinot Blanc are the dominant varieties. Vendange Tardive (VT) and Selection de Grains Nobles (SGN) are the two highest official categories. Both are derived from late-harvest fruit with the VT seen in off-dry to quite sweet variations. SGN is made from riper grapes producing sweeter and more concentrated wines than the VT and always includes a portion of botrytized fruit.

Other areas produce a range of appealing late-harvest wines from various varieties where the grapes are simply left on the vine to raisin with extended hang-time. They contain higher sugar levels while maintaining sufficient acidity, but without the complexing component of Botrytis.

Italy’s Recioto della Valpolicclla is an example of a sweet wine produced from grapes that are left to dry on mats (appassimento) in a well-ventilated area before fermentation. For Vin Santo (primarily from Tuscany and not to be confused with Vinsanto from Greece), the grapes are left to dry on mats or hung from rafters to dry (passito). Then, after pressing, the juice is left to ferment naturally for as long as four years in small barrels (Caratelli).

A similar process, where grapes are left to dry in the sun (asoleo), is also used in Spain’s southwestern region of Jerez to produce the very sweet Pedro Ximénez (aka PX) style of Sherry.

Fortified sweet wines can range in alcohol from 15 percent (Muscat de Baume-de-Venise) to 22 percent (Port) or more. Brandy, or another grape spirit, is added to the fermenting wine when sugar levels drop to the desired point. The brandy addition will halt fermentation at that targeted RS level and raise the alcohol content.

In Port, for example, this addition is an extremely tricky technique and differs greatly from dry wine production where the fermentation normally proceeds on its own to dryness leaving little or no residual sugar. The Port winemaker's skill and tenacity are called into action throughout fermentation as the precise moment of desired residual sugar concentration occur at any time of day or night. An hour or two of excess fermentation can make the difference in whether the finished wine is acceptable or not.

While Port, Madeira, and Sherry are the most popular sweet fortified wines, other less well-known examples such as Marsala, Sweet Vermouth, and Australian Rutherglen Muscats are also available and worth the search.

As a testament to diversity and an unexpected treat, Napa vintner friends came to dinner a few weeks ago with a surprise bottle for dessert. Paul and Suzie brought a bottle of a 2004 Premium Grüner Veltliner Eiswein from Austria to demonstrate the varietal diversity and versatility of lesser-known sweet wines and growing areas.

While enjoying this most unusual vinous expression, I closed my eyes and thought I was drinking a striking example from Sauternes even though the grape variety and region of origin could not have been more diverse.

Whatever you call them; “stickies,” “pudding wines,” or just sweet and dessert wines, they will brighten your meal and entertainment opportunities throughout the year. You’ll find this true whether from an enchanting Kabinett or Spätlese Riesling in the warmer months to a Vintage, aged Tawny, or Colheita Port in the winter.

Classic sweet wines are a special treat having stood on their own for centuries while gracing both the tables of royalty and commoners. Be sure to give them a try when your sweet tooth or the occasion demands something different.

Share your experiences with other readers by commenting on this article with an e-mail to me at allenbalik@savorlifethroughwine.com. Allen Balik, a Napa resident, has been a wine collector, consultant, author, fundraiser and enthusiast for more than 40 years.