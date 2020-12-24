Allen R. Balik, The Wine Exchange: Is it about taste or place?

A few years ago I participated in a blind tasting with one of my favorite groups where at each meeting, one member selects the category of wine and all members bring a bottle (in a brown bag) representing that category. That evening’s call was Sangiovese from anywhere (not just Tuscany where it is the key player).

As we went through the wines with three poured for each flight, I came upon one that tasted pleasant but did not convey any of the expected signature characteristics of Sangiovese. While the wine was not faulty in any other way, I raised the question, “What is this wine as it certainly does not taste like Sangiovese?”

My comment was met with some surprise as everyone was bringing a Sangiovese and one member raised another question, “Does it have to taste like Sangiovese just because that’s the grape, or should the winemaker be free to deliver a tasty wine in his own style?”

A spirited discussion ensued and most agreed with me that a wine should be true to its origin. But a few others expressed their opinion that a wine need only be enjoyable to drink and taste good, regardless of the varietal composition.