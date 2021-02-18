Allen R. Balik, The Wine Exchange, Kristi Koford celebrates her 50th harvest

As a custom crush producer, Napa Wine Company requires each client have their own winemaker responsible for their unique perspective and providing instructions (most often issued after conversation with Koford) on how the many phases of production should proceed. In this role, she feels, “It is not my intention to create the customer’s style but to understand their vision and create a path to its accomplishment.”

Aaron Pott, owner and winemaker of Pott Wines and Huis Clos Wine Consulting in Napa Valley, is a long-time fan of Koford and speaks enthusiastically of her knowledge and expertise. “KK (as Aaron refers to Koford) is the Wizard of Oz and one of the best technical winemakers I know. She’s a fountain of knowledge but also very humble and prefers not to take credit for her many contributions executed behind the scenes. It is an honor to work with her.”

Noted winemaker Charles Thomas (whose distinguished path spans work at Robert Mondavi, Opus One, Cardinale, Lakoya, Quintessa and Faust) has known Koford since the time they both launched their careers at Mondavi and shared similar thoughts, describing her as “a logistical magician who is also a pioneer in the industry flying well under the radar in recognition of her contributions and accomplishments.”