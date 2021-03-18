Allen R. Balik, The Wine Exchange: Napa Valley’s Hispanic heritage

Mario Bazán came to Napa in 1973 with the hope of earning $2,000 so he could return to Mexico and open a grocery store that he dreamt would expand to a small chain. To his dismay, he did not earn the money at harvest, so he found other winter jobs in the vineyards.

Mario’s success in establishing both Bazán Vineyard Management and Bazán Cellars with his wife Gloria is the result of his tenacious desire to make life better for himself and his family. He knew satisfying his ever-growing ambition would only come from his ability to constantly learn additional skills enabling him to accept jobs that others could not or would not attempt.

His Napa journey began at Souverain under the wing of Alex Vyborny where he became a truck driver and mechanic. These skills eventually landed him at Mondavi in 1979 where, over the next 15-years, his work ethic and desire to learn led to various vineyard jobs and eventually to becoming a foreman for Opus One and To Kalon.

Mario’s next big move was to Stag’s Leap Cellars where Warren Winiarski encouraged his development as he recognized Mario’s willingness to constantly learn new skills to advance. Mario observed the success of others in the Valley and wanted a path forward for himself. In 1997 he established Bazán Vineyard Management and in 2005, harvested the inaugural release of Mario Bazán Cabernet.