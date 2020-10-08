Allen R. Balik The Wine Exchange: The growing world of sustainable farming

The conversation surrounding sustainable versus conventional farming, while somewhat confusing, has received a considerable presence in the general and trade press for many years. The procedures dictated under various sustainable methods are often a bit technical and the process is labor-intensive. But above all, it’s the commitment of dedicated growers that completes the story.
The term, “sustainable farming” covers a broad range of often interconnected disciplines and protocols not only applied to wine grape growing but also a broad range of other agricultural products. In a January 2019 Visit Napa Valley blog, “sustainable” was defined with a reference to Wine Spectator’s characterization, “Sustainable refers to a wide array of practices that are not only ecologically sound but also economically viable and socially responsible.”
The absence of chemical fertilizers, fungicides, pesticides and other synthetic products forms the cornerstone of sustainable vineyard practices. This is not to say that sustainable growers allow their vineyards to be overrun by mold or pest infestations. Rather, more natural and environmentally protective mechanisms are employed to accomplish the task.
Just a few examples include organic applications for soil health and new tilling methods to enhance carbon sequestration, use of sheep, goats and other weed-eating (and fertilizing) animals, and installing owl boxes and creating insectaries to introduce natural predators. Together, these simple modifications lead to environmental enhancements, healthier vines, more expressive fruit and ultimately better balanced and intriguing wines.
Sustainable farming in the vineyard has morphed over the years into several different levels and disciplines. Each has its proponents and all aspects of one may not be adopted by others. So, let’s take a look at some of the better-known categories (sustainable, organic and Biodynamic) and a glimpse at something new to the vineyard (Regenerative Organic Certification) with a promising future.
Larry Hyde (referred to as the “King of Carneros” by Amanda Gold in the S.F Chronicle) was recently named by the Napa Valley Grape Growers as the 2020 Grower of the Year. He and his son Chris Hyde farm a pristine 200-plus acre vineyard originally planted by Larry – a true Carneros pioneer – in 1979. Chris credits the heritage of Hyde Vineyard, “to our focus on the soil health, stewardship of the land and caring for the people that tend to the vines.”
Hyde Vineyard is farmed sustainably under the CCOF (California Certified Organic Farmers) requirements and is now in the final stages of official organic certification by this organization. Chris Hyde emphasizes, “Using organic fertilizers and compost, planting native cover crops and promoting native species of trees to encourage insect biodiversity and minimal tillage to ensure soil health is maintained for generations to come.”
He continues, “Stewardship of the land, including the maintenance of our watersheds and wildlife habitat, are core tenets of our sustainable philosophy. And importantly, the people who care for the vineyards are an invaluable aspect of our sustainable farming practices.”
Eric Baugher is the winemaker for Ridge Vineyards Montebello Winery where they have adopted organic farming throughout 345 acres in the Santa Cruz mountains along with their Lytton Springs and Geyserville vineyards in Sonoma County.
The concept of organic farming at Ridge was first envisioned by the iconic Paul Draper in the mid-1990s. Draper served as Ridge’s winemaker from 1969 to his retirement in 2016 and was the recipient of countless media and industry awards including the Decanter Man of the Year in 2000.
It took Draper a few years to convince his vineyard team on the potential benefits of organic farming, and formal conversion began in the early 2000s. It stretched over 10 years with certification of 211 acres in 2011 and the balance in 2014 and 2015. There remains one small block on the very steep slopes of Montebello that is now going through the preliminary phase of certification completing Ridge’s 100 percent program.
Baugher stressed the importance of the measured conversion from conventional to organic farming, “As being designed to protect the vines’ health while carefully monitoring their ability to improve with the changeover.” Under Draper and now Baugher, Ridge has consistently followed a policy of “looking back” to tap into and implement age-old vineyard and winemaking philosophies practiced throughout history.
A basic principle of this philosophy is the importance of natural care of the vineyard and encompasses a direct connection to the soil. This was the basis of Draper’s original inclination to convert to organic regimens and forms the foundation of Baugher’s belief that this is the right direction to produce wines of purity and character.
Baugher also appreciates organic farming, “As enhancing the vine’s health in developing a sense of durability to withstand today’s ‘climate chaos’ by a holistic approach with added vine stress as a consequence of being asked to do more with less external (i.e. chemical) assistance. Today’s climatic conditions express highs and lows far more extreme and less predictable from year-to-year and season-to-season. Organic farming helps balance the vine’s ability to withstand these changes.”
The next step
Biodynamic farming is considered by many as the next step in sustainable farming. Vicki Denig wrote in April 2017 on VinePair, “The official definition according to the Biodynamic Farming and Gardening Association as, a spiritual-ethical-ecological approach to agriculture, gardens, food production and nutrition.” Predating the organic movement by decades, Austrian philosopher Rudolf Steiner launched his concept of Biodynamics in the early 1920s. Today, Demeter USA remains the only certifier for Biodynamic farms and products in America.
Steiner’s theory involved the adoption of agricultural practices based on the use of the lunar calendar and astrological influences that may be seen as some of the more controversial aspects of the program rather than a strictly scientific approach. The basis of Steiner’s premise is that the farm (i.e. vineyard) operates as an ecosystem where each component acts to benefit the others.
In 2002, Bill and Barbara Steele purchased the land that would become Cowhorn Vineyard in the Applegate Valley AVA of Southern Oregon and adopted Biodynamic farming from the outset. Until then, the Steeles were living in San Francisco, each immersed in different disciplines within the financial community where Barbara Steele’s involvement with several California organic farms set a direction for their career shift to a life in agriculture and wine.
When the property was purchased in 2002 it was, according to Bill Steele, “a blank canvas and nothing but weeds and rocks.” The Steeles moved to Oregon in 2003, and in 2004 Barbara attended a meeting of 15 Biodynamic farmers in St. Helena and called Bill to share her discovery that, “this is our group of people. They are inclusive and dedicated to healing the earth one farm at a time.”
That was their passionate introduction to Biodynamic farming and adopting its very intricate (some would say a bit eccentric) components. The first 10 acres of vineyard was planted to Rhône varieties in 2005 after a very generous invitation by Mike Benzinger (an early Biodynamic proponent in Glen Ellen) for Bill to help with the harvest. One of Benzinger’s messages to Bill was simply, “Be thorough in everything you do.” Very sage advice when introducing a novice grower to the complex principles of Biodynamic farming.
Bill, who partners with Barbara as winemakers, views Cowhorn as “A fine wine company that happens to be Biodynamic.” He sees its application as, “A common sense (natural) approach to farming and not ‘dogmatic’ in any way. The calendar is a guide, no different from the Old Farmer’s Almanac.” And those predictions have been followed since its first publication in 1792.
In addition to the relation of the lunar calendar and astrological influences, the Biodynamic system incorporates other anecdotal procedures. Perhaps the most controversial is the burying of cow-dung filled cow horns (accordingly, the Steeles’ choice of its winery name) throughout the vineyard.
Bill Steele simply points out this provides year-round composting for the continued health of the vineyard. The horns are then recovered and natural “teas” are prepared from their contents and spread through the vineyard for added natural nutrition. Ultimately, Bill considers “Biodynamic methods as being the best of art and science.”
Regenerative Organic Certification
Now let’s take a peek into what may become the next level of sustainable vineyard practice by looking at Regenerative Organic Certification (ROC). Their mission is creating a vision to “Farm like the world depended on it.” This revolutionary certification covers many aspects of food, fiber and personal care ingredients.
In addition to their prior certifications as organic and Biodynamic, Tablas Creek Vineyard in Paso Robles served as the global pilot vineyard project and is now the first vineyard certified under ROC’s international program. I asked Tablas Creeks’ second-generation co-proprietor Jason Haas about his thoughts on participating in the pilot project.
Jason responded, “We loved the idea of Regenerative Organic for two reasons. First, it’s comprehensive. It looks at farming across all its aspects, from soil health and resource use reduction, as well as farmworker fairness and animal welfare.
Second, it’s the right movement for our time. We really feel that 2020 has made it clear climate change isn’t just something coming in the future. It’s here now. And agriculture has to play a role to give us any chance of mitigating and reversing those trends. We’re proud to be the first vineyard in the world with ROC certification, I hope [being the only] is not for long.”
Sustainable farming is a complex web of specific modalities fueled by the diligence, talent and passion of committed growers, vintners and winemakers aiming to become responsible stewards of the land while also focusing on the wellbeing of farmworkers, animals, and consumers. It’s in our best interest to look past what some may consider “eccentric” methods and feel thankful for the efforts made to improve the planet and our wines.
