Allen R. Balik The Wine Exchange: The growing world of sustainable farming

In 2002, Bill and Barbara Steele purchased the land that would become Cowhorn Vineyard in the Applegate Valley AVA of Southern Oregon and adopted Biodynamic farming from the outset. Until then, the Steeles were living in San Francisco, each immersed in different disciplines within the financial community where Barbara Steele’s involvement with several California organic farms set a direction for their career shift to a life in agriculture and wine.

When the property was purchased in 2002 it was, according to Bill Steele, “a blank canvas and nothing but weeds and rocks.” The Steeles moved to Oregon in 2003, and in 2004 Barbara attended a meeting of 15 Biodynamic farmers in St. Helena and called Bill to share her discovery that, “this is our group of people. They are inclusive and dedicated to healing the earth one farm at a time.”

That was their passionate introduction to Biodynamic farming and adopting its very intricate (some would say a bit eccentric) components. The first 10 acres of vineyard was planted to Rhône varieties in 2005 after a very generous invitation by Mike Benzinger (an early Biodynamic proponent in Glen Ellen) for Bill to help with the harvest. One of Benzinger’s messages to Bill was simply, “Be thorough in everything you do.” Very sage advice when introducing a novice grower to the complex principles of Biodynamic farming.