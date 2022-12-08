Allen R Balik, The Wine Exchange: There’s a lot to say about Cabernet Franc

In most conversations when the name Cabernet is mentioned, we automatically think of Cabernet Sauvignon, while its father – Cabernet Franc – seldom comes to mind. In addition to Cabernet Franc (along with Sauvignon Blanc) being the genealogical parent of Cabernet Sauvignon, Franc (as it is often referred) also shares the parentage of other “Bordeaux” varieties: Merlot and Carménère (now better known as the “darling” grape of Chile).
Cabernet Franc is far more specific in the selection of its growing areas (soils, elevation, exposure, drainage, etc.) and crop-load (about one-half the yield per acre) than is Cabernet Sauvignon, leading to limited production worldwide and especially here in California’s North Coast.
When traditionally and correctly grown, harvested and handled in the winery, it exhibits an intriguing color, floral spicy nose with herbal hints, an elegantly balanced palate and an intriguing finish that sets it apart from the more masculine and muscular elements often attributed to Cabernet Sauvignon.
People are also reading…
Cabernet Franc presents the consumer and winemaker with many faces adding to its multi-faceted personality and appeal. In France’s Loire Valley, it is the principle red grape with stand-alone strongholds in the Chinon and Bourgueil regions along with other select areas.
In Bordeaux, it is generally seen as one of the five traditional blending grapes on the Left Bank and a more equal partner with Merlot on the Right Bank’s St. Emilion. Cabernet Franc is also prominent in the far smaller Right Bank area of Pomerol where it plays a minority role with a dominant Merlot in prestigious blends.
Noted wine educator, author and journalist Karen MacNeil wrote an in-depth article in Decanter Magazine’s October issue that charted Cabernet Franc’s “history and ascendancy in the Golden State.” In preparation for the article, MacNeil conducted a comprehensive tasting of 60 examples from California and recommended (with detailed notes) her 20 top selections. The top six (along with an additional 11 of the remaining 14) hailed from various regions and producers in Napa Valley.
There are approximately 1,200 acres of Cabernet Franc planted in Napa Valley compared to about 22,000 of Cabernet Sauvignon and 45,000 total. With its growing appeal in the market as a varietal bottling and strong winemaker demand as a compatible blending grape with Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot, it now commands a significantly higher price per ton than any other variety.
According to MacNeil, “how and when Cabernet Franc arrived in California is not completely clear. The grape variety is thought to be Basque in origin, and ancient. It appears to have moved from Northern Spain to Bordeaux and then the Loire.”
Cuttings of Franc may have arrived in California as early as the 1860s but were quite limited and inconsistent until the early 2000s when commercial quantities of virus-free cuttings from France appeared and became part of the massive replanting of Napa Valley vineyards after its latest wave of phylloxera.
Tracey and John Skupny began their wine careers in the mid-1970s where they worked in mid-west restaurants sourcing wines and creating beverage programs. During this time, they developed an appreciation for the Loire with its enjoyable wines and reasonable pricing that fit nicely with the lists they were creating. In 1980 they moved to San Francisco where John continued his vinous career with Vintage Wine Merchants before settling in Napa Valley in 1984 where he assumed the role of national sales director at Caymus.
Over the next several years John continued his work in executive positions with Clos du Val and Niebaum-Coppola. He and Tracey launched Lang & Reed in 1996 fueled by their “love” of Chinon’s Cabernet Franc from the Loire. Their inaugural release in 1997 was modeled after the prototype they developed in 1993.
Sharing a mutual desire to create something they liked while differing from John’s past work with a string of stalwart Cabernet Sauvignon producers, John and Tracy decided to focus their brand on Cabernet Franc as an homage to their early restaurant years. With the 2013 vintage, Lang & Reed expanded its portfolio by releasing Chenin Blanc, Franc’s “Loire sister.” Today, John is considered one of the foremost authorities in California on Cabernet Franc.
Given the elegant aromatic, flavor and textural profile of Cabernet Franc, John relied in the early years on the vineyard and winemaking expertise of his Pinot Noir-producing friends rather than those more closely aligned with Cabernet Sauvignon. He sees “Cabernet Franc as an ancient variety that is ‘transparent’ for good or bad depending mostly on growing conditions.”
The stylistic emphasis expressed by the Lang & Reed vision is, “a wine that is charming without being simple displaying elegance and complexity without excessive extract and power.” John continues, “fine wine enjoyment is more like a quartet – whether jazz or classical – expressing harmony. The four parts of my quartet that create magical moments are wine, company, venue and cuisine to accompany the occasion.”
Another noted winemaking authority on the growing and production of Cabernet Franc is Crocker & Starr’s co-founder, partner and founding winemaker Pam Starr. Pam’s winemaking and viticultural career spans four decades highlighted by time spent at Sonoma-Cutrer, Carmenet and Spottswoode. A chance discovery of old head-trained Cabernet Franc vines in the middle of St. Helena’s Crocker Vineyard led to a partnership with Charlie Crocker and the birth of Crocker & Starr in 1997.
Pam’s first experience with Franc dates to the mid-1980s where at Carmenet it was treated as a “blending stepchild.” But Pam had different thoughts about the grape. While at Spottswoode, she created a successful one-barrel blend of 80% Franc and 20% Cabernet Sauvignon for the Napa Valley Wine Auction that was opposite to the classic Spottswoode blending model of the two varieties.
Pam sees Cabernet Franc, “like a Shakespearian play where one actor plays all roles.” As a blending partner with Cabernet Sauvignon, “It adds the impression of a fine lace of flowers and spice. While as a varietal bottling it displays a ‘vertical stack’ of flavors and textures layered atop one another.”
Pam’s “stack” consists of, “intrinsic color (red with hints of blue and black), aroma (floral with berries and cardamom), palate (sticky tannin leading to long ‘non-fruitedness’ that is Karen MacNeil’s sixth element of greatness), elegant textural appeal and a long-layered finish the captures the essence of the nose and palate.”
Pam has always respected the virtues of Cabernet Franc. Since Crocker & Starr’s founding, it has become a hallmark variety for her and the brand and she sees a bright future for the wines. “When displaying their true varietal character, Cab Francs satisfy both Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Noir drinkers by bridging both sides of the flavor scale with soul and concentration displaying elegance from beginning to middle and end.”
Paradigm and Goosecross
Marilyn and Ren Harris own Paradigm Winery in the heart of Oakville and are also known as winegrowers par excellence serving the needs of vintners and winemakers throughout the valley. Both have extraordinarily deep roots in Napa Valley. Marilyn's grandparents immigrated from Italy to Napa Valley in 1890, while Ren's family came to California in 1769.
Ren, who just celebrated his 58th harvest, has a deep interest in Cabernet Franc both from the vintner’s and grower’s perspectives. Currently, Paradigm has two well established blocks dedicated to the variety with the expansion of a third now coming on-board.
Ren has a keen eye toward today’s warming climatic effects and has placed emphasis on the proper rootstocks, such as the old Napa Valley favorite St. George, to help in this endeavor. He also sees the need to carefully monitor the crop size with diligent green harvesting (dropping fruit during veraison), timely removal of second-crop clusters and proper pruning regimens.
Well drained soils along with specific clonal selections and rootstocks are important in maximizing Franc’s varietal character whether as part of a blend (as with Paradigm’s Cabernet Sauvignon) or as their varietal bottling. For Ren, “even ripening is the key and all measures used in the vineyard are geared to accomplishing that goal.”
Bill Nancarrow began his winemaking career 30 years ago in the Hawkes Bay region of his native New Zealand where Pask Winery was considered one of the country’s better Merlot and Cabernet Franc producers. In 2001 Bill migrated to Napa Valley and became the assistant winemaker for Duckhorn, a position that evolved to executive winemaker of all Duckhorn Napa Valley properties in 2007. He held that position until 2013 when he joined the newly re-imagined Goosecross Cellars in Yountville as winemaker.
Goosecross uses only estate-grown Cabernet Franc for its varietally bottled version as well as a blending grape for its flagship Aeros (a Bordeaux-style blend). The estate has three blocks of Cabernet Franc composing a range of clonal selections and rootstocks for added complexity, as each brings its individual character to the finished wines.
As a blending grape for Aeros, Bill admires, “the lift it offers with a more refined and elegant finish along with the intriguing herbal hint to the aromatics.” In the varietal bottling Bill looks to, “its beautiful and alluring aromatics of blue fruit, a touch of spice and of course the trademark herbal note coupled with a complementary flavor and textural profile.”
Taming the herbal nature of Cabernet Franc in the vineyard is central to capturing its distinctive appeal. In Bill’s experience, “those that learn to walk-the-walk to enhance Franc’s perfumed nose while avoiding the perception of excess herbaceous characteristics will succeed.”
Primarily due to the qualitative limits of its highly selective growing areas and low crop production, Cabernet Franc may never catch on as a “mainstream” wine we see with Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot or Pinot Noir. But its inimitable personality certainly piques consumer interest and will always enjoy a unique market niche.
The Wine Exchange: Allen Balik shares wine industry news and insights
Allen Balik is a noted wine collector, educator and recognized authority on the wines of California and Europe, sampling more than 1,500 wines each year as a member of the trade and numerous tasting groups. His column The Wine Exchange appears in the Napa Valley Register on Fridays.
Building on the success of Last Bottle, First Bottle and In Vino, the online marketplace team is launching First Bubbles.
Webster defines complexity as "the state of not being simple" and complex as "a whole made up of complicated or interrelated parts." So, how does all this work as a wine descriptor, and is it really meaningful in assessing the true quality of a wine?
The history of grape growing in Portugal dates back several millennia, and the Port wines of the Douro have long been regarded as among the world’s finest. Since 1986 when Portugal joined the EU, however, a new generation of vintners, growers and winemakers has grown and upgraded the industry with dry wines as the prize.
Readers share their thoughts on Allen Balik's May 6 column about the 100-point rating system for wines with reasons for and against it.
The 100-point scale for judging wines — is it an easily understood concept to help consumers or an illogical experiment of attaching a subjective and individual opinion to what appears as an objective numerical value? Allen Balik shares his views.
Vintage Champagne is commonly recognized as coming from a single year . But what is a non-vintage (NV) Champagne? And isn't multi-vintage a more simple and direct way to describe wines made from the blending of various vintages?
Are you intimidated by restaurant wine lists? Allen Balik has tips for navigating the most awe-inspiring collection and coming up with what you want.
The life-long friendship of three young men from Occidental in Sonoma County led to a new wine brand, Senses.
We cannot have a serious conversation about the superb wines of Beaujolais without acknowledging the 800-pound gorilla in the room known as Beaujolais Nouveau.
Ralph Waldo Emerson once said, “A man will be eloquent if you give him good wine.” But the definition of “good” wine varies greatly from person to person, time to time and occasion to occasion as our tastes evolve and new styles appear.
Whatever you call them; “stickies,” “pudding wines,” or just sweet and dessert wines, they will brighten your meal and entertainment opportunities throughout the year.
Austerity, structure and character can take on diverse connotations depending on context. How do these seemingly unrelated terms apply to wine?
Allen Balik has decided to make 2022 the year to discover new wines, in addition to revisiting favorites.
Champagne and other sparkling wines are a bright spot in the ever-changing landscape of wine sales in 2021.
Allen Balik travels to LA for a holiday dinner with old friends, and memorable food and wine.
Three generations of the Balik family came together to celebrate Thanksgiving and Chanukkah with some special wines.
How do you define a "great" wine? There's no one answer.
Allen Balik looks at the 2021 harvest, checking in with winemakers in California and Europe.
When we hear, “Will it be white, red or rosé?” the choice may not be as simple as it sounds.
A visit to Quintessa in Rutherford yields insights into their decision to go to biodynamic farming.
In his Aug. 21, 2020 column (“Viticulture combats a new normal”), Allen Balik looked at the threats and challenges of climate change. In a year, what has changed?
The wine pairing experience should not be intimidating as there is no “ideal” match, only a broad range of remarkable options based on your personal palate and a little imagination.
What do we do with all those terrific wines we've been enjoying once summer is over?
Elegant and elegance are terms that often become part of the conversation when describing a wine. But, like minerality and certain other descriptors, they have no specific meaning other than you’ll know it when you experience it.
Whether we look at the role of the winemaker, grower or viticulturalist in the production of wine, it is impossible to delineate where science stops and art begins.
While the concept of natural wine is not new, it remains one of the least understood categories by the consumer
Wine tasting is both simple and highly complex. How do you go about getting the most out of a glass of wine?
As diners return to restaurants, Allen Balik shares tips for navigating wine lists including the observation: If a sommelier makes you uncomfortable, he or she is not doing their job.
It’s only since the late-1970s that tasting notes and reviews began to include various overly expressive terminology and hyperbole, referred to as “winespeak” by some.
Some say Prohibition was necessary since excessive intoxication was destroying so many families through the 19th Century. Others say, it was “The Noble Experiment.” But in retrospect it was a calamitous time.
Some would say blended wines are not expressive of significant varietal character. Others are convinced that single variety wines lack the complexity of several varieties working in harmony. Is either side right?
The rich heritage of Hispanic immigrants in the Napa Valley includes those who have realized their dreams of owning vineyards and making their own wine.
Napa wine writer Allen Balik writes that today's renewed focus on health and changing lifestyles challenges winemakers, vintners and producers to adapt to the growing popularity of lower alcohol in wine and other beverages.
Napa Valley winemaker Kristie Koford, recognized by colleagues such as Aaron Potts for her technical expertise, is quietly celebrating her 50th harvest.
Napa Valley wine writer Allen Balik reflects on the changes in the industry he's seen in the past decade, including the effects of millenials and climate change.
While considered by most an unwinnable quest, the battle against cork taint has been waged aggressively for the last several decades.
With travel restricted in 2020, Allen Balik decided to explore what was in his cellar.
Michel Chapoutier said, “Varietal wines can be the ‘rock music’ that gets people into the subject (but) ‘classical music’ can [only] be provided by wines of terroir.”
Australia's innovative vintners have traversed many industry boom-and-bust periods, as its diversity of climatic activity and soil types led to the development of growing regions with differing customs, varieties and stylistic expressions.
Will climate change cause Napa Valley to turn to other varieties than Cabernet Sauvignon? A panel of wine professionals caution that flexibility may be key to keeping the Napa brand powerful in the next 25 years.
During the holidays, don't worry so much about pairings, just enjoy the adventure of exploring new wines.
After Allen Balik asked "what does wine mean to you?" in a column, readers weighed in with answers.
The term, “sustainable farming” covers a broad range of practices that are not only ecologically sound but also economically viable and socially responsible.
Allen shares the responses to a question posed at an online wine meeting: What does wine mean to you?
All wines are blended to some degree, even if the wine is 100 percent one variety or 100 percent from a single vineyard. In these cases, blends are created from a variety of fermentation vessels and barrel types, vinification and aging protocols, vineyard blocks, pick dates, vintages or other component influences.
In an effort to broaden the vineyard’s role in combating climate change, an increasing number of growers worldwide are adopting practices that minimize carbon release and enhance carbon sequestration in the soils.
How are Napa Valley viticulturalists responding to climate change? Allen Balik reports on a meeting with Dan Petroski, winemaker at Larkmead Vineyards in Calistoga and Aron Weinkauf, winemaker and vineyard manager at Spottswoode in St. Helena.
In intricate and subtle ways science and art – two seemingly disparate values – meld into the creation of wine.
Wine actually appeals to all five senses and taste is typically the third, or in some cases the fourth, we encounter.
Allen Balik looks behind the scenes at the creation of a wine brand.
Serving wines in summer -- what is "chilled" and what is "room temperature"?
Readers weigh in on the topic of diversity and choice in wines.
Can you imagine picking-up a restaurant’s wine list only to find a selection of Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Noir for the reds along with Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc representing the whites?
On Sunday afternoons, Allen Balik gather at the end of their cul de sac with wine glasses and, while maintaining strict social distancing, enjoy a bit of wine together while toasting the week past and the one ahead.
What is the difference between a Master Sommelier and a Master of Wine?
Only a small fraction of wine is cellared and aged by relatively few collectors. But the reward of that cellaring can be a warm welcome message to those who enjoy and appreciate the character of a properly aged wine.
What are the benchmarks of wine? Allen Balik proposes "the three Vs."
Allen Balik explores the wines of Montalcino at a tasting with winemakers from Tuscany.
Bordeaux is among France's largest wine producing areas, and the city of Bordeaux is second only to Paris as the country's most visited.
Must the solutions to these sometimes awkward or uncomfortable situations be resolved by rigid and frequently misunderstood “rules?” I think not!, says Allen Balik.
Allen Balik takes an in-depth look at the evolution of Sauvignon Blanc.
Allen Balik looks back on the wine world in 2019.
Allen Balik shares a look at the 2016 vintage from Bordeaux.
One of the shore excursions we enjoyed during the wine-tasting adventure and cruise I hosted on Crystal Serenity in September, was a vist to t…
For centuries, wine has had its foundation in the specific communities where the grape was grown, vinified and served as a natural companion t…
In my previous column, I shared with you the extraordinary time our wine and food savvy group experienced last month in Umbria.
Last fall, I was privileged to host a wine-tasting cruise of the Mediterranean aboard the Crystal Serenity where our group of new and old wine…
In 1976, Miljenko (Mike) Grgich and Austin Hills sealed their partnership by breaking ground on Grgich Hills Cellars (now Grgich Hills Estate)…
Premox is a relatively unfamiliar term to most wine lovers and consumers, but is well known to Burgundian producers as well as collectors and …
Two weeks ago, my column, “Climate change presents viticultural challenges,” elicited a larger number of reader responses than usual and inclu…
Until relatively recent times, the term “global warming” was widely accepted for what we all have observed as temperatures continued to rise a…
With summer comes a whole new range of mealtime and entertainment adventures. Informal outdoor settings, lighter cuisine emphasizing freshness…
Jacky Young is co-proprietor (with her husband Jim Young) and director of wine making for St. Helena based Young Inglewood Vineyards where a p…
The art of blending varietals, clonal selections, vineyards and even specific blocks within a single vineyard has been well known and universa…
The early to mid-1990s saw the popular stylistic presentations of Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon in the New World take a sharp detour from …
I discovered my passion for the wines of Portugal in the late 1970s when my thirst to learn more about wine and its treasured history began in…
My last column (“Lodi: Not just Zinfandel”) generated a broad reader response with most of the questions and comments directed to the history …
The Lodi American Viticultural Area (AVA) is nestled between San Francisco and the Sierra Nevada in the northernmost part of the Central Valle…
A few weeks ago, my wife Barbara and I returned to the remarkable Relais & Château GourmetFest in Carmel by the Sea. This was the sixth an…
The Terlato Wine Group has a long history under the Terlato family’s leadership of bringing excellent wines to the U.S. market from around the…
Since 1980, my wife Barbara and I have made an annual ski trip to Vail where a few years ago we were introduced to an incredible vinous find b…
Share your experiences with other readers by commenting on this article at napavalleyregister.com/wine-exchange or e-mail me at allenbalik@savorlifethroughwine.com.
Allen Balik, a Napa resident, has been a wine collector, consultant, author, fundraiser and enthusiast for more than 40 years.