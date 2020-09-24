Allen R. Balik, The Wine Exchange: What does wine mean to you?

Kinsey Grant’s original question and the panel’s responses struck a resounding chord that took me back to my epiphany question and where the conversation could grow from there. With this in mind, I also reached out to several friends to hear their stories.

Glenn Salva, wine estate manager for Marchesi Antinori – Antica on Atlas Peak, said, “Wine(growing) has become more than just my career. It has become my passion in both making and enjoying wine. I’ve discovered that in every bottle there is a wonderful story being told of a particular producer, vineyard… and the history of a particular wine region. It brings me pleasure when I’m able to share that story while enjoying every glass with family and friends.”

Ton Matta represents the third generation of Recaredo, the esteemed Cava producer in the heart of Catalonia’s Sant Saduri d’Anoia since 1924. Ton told me, “Wine is a liquid landscape. It is the identity and culture of a territory. It is the contained emotion of walking a path that represents our origin from purity and honesty. Guided not only by instinct but also humility by putting terroir above technical perfection and trying to make each wine reflect the reality of our landscape and its movement. At Recaredo, we are clear about the path.”