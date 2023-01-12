 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Wine Exchange

Allen R. Balik, The Wine Exchange: What’s becoming of white wine?

  • 0

There’s no doubt that the world of white wine has been changing over the last decade or so. New varieties, often from lesser known growing areas, are blossoming in the market and consumers are enjoying the ever expanding choices, stylistic offerings and ability explore beyond the well-known staples.

I love white wines. They offer an expansive range of flavors, structures, versatility and appeal that (in my opinion) even exceeds what their red siblings present. But, I am also dubious about the outliers such as “orange” wine and the catch-all “natural” wine category when applied to whites and their overall effect in the market.

White wines are like a Queen on the chessboard as they can move in many directions and capture a broad range of attention. The Chardonnays of Burgundy are an ultimate expression of power and elegance. The delicacy of a fine dry German Riesling or a chilled Vinho Verde from Portugal are welcome delights with cheese or a first course. The intrigue of fresh pitted fruits in a Loire Vouvray or delicate herbal note of a Sancerre, spice of an Alsatian Gewürztraminer and charm of an Argentinian Torrontes will spike the curiosity of any wine lover.

People are also reading…

Italy has long been known as a bastion of reds, but its whites are now coming on stage as equal partners. Pinot Grigio has long been a leader and is now joined on the international platform with Vermentino, Arneis, Verdicchio, Pecorino, Gavi, Greco di Tufo and many others, along with the newly rediscovered Timorasso from Piedmont.

France has a long history of holding its treasured whites from Burgundy, Rhône and Champagne as equals with its famed reds. Spain is realizing that whites are important members of their vinous family and have now officially recognized them in the Rioja. The New World has long held white wines as noble additions to their portfolios, and California leads the way with a broad range of Old World varieties in the forefront.

When we think about whites, the dry styles may be among the first that come to mind. However, let’s not forget the “sweet” splendor of Bordeaux’s Sauternes, Germany’s late-harvest Rieslings, Italy’s Vin Santos and more. If fortified styles appeal to you, look for White Port, Madeira and Sherry.

Whether spring, summer fall or winter, whites always have a prominent role at our table. Seasonal dishes may dictate the course(s) best suited for their welcome and engaging brightness, delicacy and refined fruit-driven personalities, but their presence is always a welcome addition.

Versatility is the key when thinking about white wine as the options are endless. However, today’s market has also seen the expansion of the relatively new category of “orange” wines that have found a welcoming audience. While these wines may appeal to many (mostly the younger female demographic). they have yet to prove their resilience and food compatibility in an ever- changing wine market.

White wines are traditionally produced by first pressing the berries and immediately drawing the juice off the skins to ferment on its own. In contrast, when producing a red wine, the berries are placed in the fermentation vessel while fermentation proceeds with the juice in contact with the skins to extract tannin, color, flavor, etc. When fermentation is completed, the juice is drawn off the skins and transferred to barrel or another vessel for aging.

When whites are produced in this traditional method, we see wines of varying shades of pale golden hues, aromatic notes typical of the variety and growing area, purity and brightness on the palate and a captivating flair on the finish. However, when white berries are handled as reds and fermented on their skins (as with orange wines), a very different result occurs.

Orange wines display a far deeper color (i.e. the name), less fruit and delicacy on the nose and more density on the palate and finish. This aromatic/flavor profile lies somewhere in “no man’s land” between the delights of a white and the depth and character of a red. The length of time the juice and skins remain in contact with each other, will determine the depth of color extracted and the weight on the palate.

Wine has been an age-old companion to food at the dinner table since its beginnings 7,000 years ago, I’m not sure where the orange category fits into this role. Perhaps it is more conducive to the cocktail category as its most visible presence appears at the restaurant’s bar as a wine-by-the-glass selection.

Last week, I opened an Albariño from its native home in the Rías Baixas area of northwest Spain. I have enjoyed wines from this producer and have lately noted a deep golden color rather than a lighter more inviting hue of past vintages. On first view, I thought the bottle may be oxidized, but I did not detect any adverse notes on the nose. On the palate, it seemed heavier with less inviting brightness and minerality than I’ve always expected and admired from the variety.

After dismissing oxidation as the reason for its dull light amber color and noting the weight and odd nature on the palate, I can only attribute these observations to extended skin contact during fermentation. There may be a place for this style in the market, but why isn’t the style or production method acknowledged on the label? While this wine was not offensive in any way, it did not make it to a second glass and had no relation to my experience with Albariño, especially from Rías Baixas.

If a wine is packaged in a flint (clear) bottle, then the buyer has a clue of what to expect by its color alone. But, when packaged in an amber or green-toned bottle (as this wine and many whites are today), there is no indication of its intended style.

The natural wine movement is an attempted throw-back to the techniques of wine production from the ancient past with no advanced technology or additions of any kind including sulfites to inhibit oxidation. It is based on organic farming and a hands-off approach in the winery. The natural movement has gained popularity in Italy and other Old World countries and will be on display at the Slow Wine conference coming to San Francisco in March.

In concept, the model of natural wine production is laudable, but looking back through the centuries, wines made in this fashion were mostly unstable and did not withstand the rigors of travel or shipping. Wines were produced for current drinking at or near their point of origin and not to withstand even short term aging.

Since natural wine production eschews the addition of sulfur and the use of filtration in the process, oxidation is common and most wines appear cloudy with a hint of spritz from incomplete fermentations. While much of this is hidden in natural red wines, the deeper amber tones, off flavors and murkiness is readily obvious in whites.

Lovers of natural wines willingly accept the altered aromatics and flavors of oxidation, telltale spritz and cloudy appearance as part of the total experience. However, those not expecting these characteristics when pulling the cork, may view them as flaws.

The white wine world is truly a landscape in motion with new discoveries and additions appearing in rapid order. Thankfully, there’s plenty of room for the traditionalist who appreciates the purity and grace of whites made in a more conventional style and for the adventurers seeking new horizons with the orange and natural “newcomers” on the scene.

The Wine Exchange: Allen Balik shares wine industry news and insights

Allen Balik is a noted wine collector, educator and recognized authority on the wines of California and Europe, sampling more than 1,500 wines each year as a member of the trade and numerous tasting groups. His column The Wine Exchange appears in the Napa Valley Register on Fridays.

Allen R. Balik, The Napa Valley Wine Exchange: Last Bubbles launches on Global Champagne Day
Allen Balik

Allen R. Balik, The Napa Valley Wine Exchange: Last Bubbles launches on Global Champagne Day

  • ALLEN R. BALIK
  • Updated
  • 0

Building on the success of Last Bottle, First Bottle and In Vino, the online marketplace team is launching First Bubbles.

Allen Balik, The Wine Exchange: Complexity beyond flavor and aroma
Allen Balik

Allen Balik, The Wine Exchange: Complexity beyond flavor and aroma

  • ALLEN R. BALIK
  • Updated
  • 0

Webster defines complexity as "the state of not being simple" and complex as "a whole made up of complicated or interrelated parts." So, how does all this work as a wine descriptor, and is it really meaningful in assessing the true quality of a wine?

Allen R. Balik, The Wine Exhange: Portugal beyond Port
Allen Balik

Allen R. Balik, The Wine Exhange: Portugal beyond Port

  • ALLEN R. BALIK
  • Updated
  • 0

The history of grape growing in Portugal dates back several millennia, and the Port wines of the Douro have long been regarded as among the world’s finest. Since 1986 when Portugal joined the EU, however, a new generation of vintners, growers and winemakers has grown and upgraded the industry with dry wines as the prize.

Allen Balik, The Wine Exchange: Answering the 100-point scale
Allen Balik

Allen Balik, The Wine Exchange: Answering the 100-point scale

  • ALLEN BALIK
  • Updated
  • 0

Readers share their thoughts on Allen Balik's May 6 column about the 100-point rating system for wines with reasons for and against it.

Allen Balik, The Wine Exchange: Questioning the 100-point scale
Allen Balik

Allen Balik, The Wine Exchange: Questioning the 100-point scale

  • ALLEN BALIK
  • Updated
  • 0

The 100-point scale for judging wines — is it an easily understood concept to help consumers or an illogical experiment of attaching a subjective and individual opinion to what appears as an objective numerical value? Allen Balik shares his views.  

Allen Balik, The Wine Exchange: A sea change in Champagne?
Allen Balik

Allen Balik, The Wine Exchange: A sea change in Champagne?

  • ALLEN BALIK
  • Updated
  • 0

Vintage Champagne is commonly recognized as coming from a single year . But what is a non-vintage (NV) Champagne? And isn't multi-vintage a more simple and direct way to describe wines made from the blending of various vintages?

Allen R. Balik, The Wine Exchange: Revisiting today’s wine lists
Allen Balik

Allen R. Balik, The Wine Exchange: Revisiting today’s wine lists

  • ALLEN R. BALIK
  • Updated
  • 0

Are you intimidated by restaurant wine lists? Allen Balik has tips for navigating the most awe-inspiring collection and coming up with what you want. 

Allen Balik, The Wine Exchange: Blending: The artistic side of winemaking
Allen Balik

Allen Balik, The Wine Exchange: Blending: The artistic side of winemaking

  • ALLEN BALIK
  • Updated

All wines are blended to some degree, even if the wine is 100 percent one variety or 100 percent from a single vineyard. In these cases, blends are created from a variety of fermentation vessels and barrel types, vinification and aging protocols, vineyard blocks, pick dates, vintages or other component influences.

The venerable oak at the St. Helena winery toppled around 4 a.m. Monday as a storm brought high winds and heavy rain through the Napa Valley.
Balik, Allen

Allen Balik

Share your experiences with other readers by commenting on this article with an e-mail to me at allenbalik@savorlifethroughwine.com.

Allen Balik, a Napa resident, has been a wine collector, consultant, author, fundraiser and enthusiast for more than 40 years.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News