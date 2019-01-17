My last column, “Yeast, wine’s indispensible ingredient,” focused on its role in the fermentation process along with several differences found when choosing lab cultured strains, native spores found in the vineyard and winery or combinations of both. But what do winemakers (the “experts”) have to say about this very complex and experience-based subject?
While researching that column, I interviewed several prominent winemakers, both local and abroad, with each bringing a unique perspective. Their decades of experience influenced several personal views along with current and future fermentation practices.
James Hall, an original founder of the famed Sonoma-based Patz & Hall, has been responsible for the winery’s winemaking since its debut 30 years ago. During that time he has remained on the cutting edge of winemaking research and experimentation, both in the winery and vineyard.
James sees both pluses and minuses when using cultured and wild yeast (often referred to as ambient, natural, native or indigenous) protocols and states clearly there’s no one-size-fits-all answer. He, like most others, views cultured strains as the more predictable although they don’t always maximize the grape’s potential. He also views native yeast as less dependable, yet the risks may reward the winemaker with enhanced levels of aromatic and flavor complexities when properly used in the correct environment.
All Patz & Hall, Chardonnays are fermented to dryness on wild yeast. This decision was based on his finding that the proper strains flourished in their Sonoma winery but was not the case in the original Rutherford winery.
However, James treats his Pinot Noirs in a different method by beginning fermentation on indigenous yeast and finishing with specific cultured strains to achieve his stylistic models from various vineyard sources. James says, “Yeast diversity creates more complex wines.”
Mitch Cosentino recently celebrated his 40th vintage and is winemaker for Napa Valley brands, J. McClelland Cellars and pureCru. He sees his experience with yeast, both cultured and native, as a constant experiment. When using cultured yeast, he prefers to choose specified strains for specific lots to compensate for the variables in vintage, vineyard, varietal and level of ripeness (potential alcohol) at harvest.
When making his choices, Mitch relies on his decades of experience and the recommendations from winemakers he trusts who have experienced similar fermentation issues.
Mitch considers indigenous yeast as potentially bringing out unique complexity and characteristics but may also be responsible for spoilage elements. His best advice is, “Not to rely on just yeast complexity to achieve your stylistic goals. Rather, look for the best fruit from the best vineyards. Don’t overthink!”
Ton Mata is the third-generation director general of the Mata family’s Recaredo Cava house in Sant Sadurni d’Anoia, the historic heart of the Cava appellation in Spain’s Catalonia region. Recaredo produces only the highly regulated Gran Reserva and Paraje Calificado selections of Cava, one of the world’s most highly regarded sparkling wines.
Since Cava production necessitates two fermentations (one as a still wine and then another inoculated in-bottle to create the bubbles), I was interested in hearing how the choice of native versus cultured yeast enters into their program and was quite surprised with Ton’s response.
Over the last 20 years, Recaredo has developed a program to isolate 12 different yeast strains from their vineyards and has created a microbiological bank to store them separately for specific uses when needed. All primary fermentations begin on their native yeasts and depending on vintage conditions, the proprietary cultured strains may be added to enhance and complete fermentation.
Secondary fermentations are done only with specific strains from their microbiological bank. This represents a total commitment to quality and an in-house style. Or, as Ton says, “Culturing and using our own indigenous yeast for both fermentations enables the sense of terroir we desire in every bottle.”
Ana Diogo-Draper is winemaker for Artesa in Carneros and is responsible for both sparkling and still wines. Therefore, her perspective encompasses dual protocols. Artesa had conducted some trials with native yeast for Estate Pinot Noir production over the years with great success. Ana was so impressed with the test results that she elected to use only native yeast for all Estate Pinot Noir bottlings in 2015, her first vintage of total winemaking responsibility.
In that same year, Ana also began experimentation with wild yeast for Artesa’s Estate Chardonnays and saw similar results. So with great confidence, Ana decided to produce all 2016 Chardonnays with 100 percent native yeast. Currently, Artesa’s sparkling wines continue with cultured yeast, but experimental programs seem very likely in the near future.
The base of Ana’s winemaking philosophy is centered on the preservation of a specific vineyard’s expression of terroir and sees the use of native yeast as an extension (as does Ton Mata) of this direction. “I truly feel that pursuing the path of native fermentations has amplified, on one hand, the quality of our wines but also the sense of terroir in each block from my tasting the grapes on the vine to the finished wine.”
There’s no question that the world of wine contains many mysteries resulting in a wide range of opinions and practices. And yeast considerations may represent the largest segment of the unknown while “quietly” presenting itself as a significant player in determining stylistic impressions for years to come.