Allen R. Balik, The Wine Exhange: Portugal beyond Port

When speaking of Portuguese wines, Port — the sweet fortified wines of the Douro River Valley, now a UNESCO World Heritage Site — is usually the first one that comes to mind. These treasured wines, in all of their complex iterations of Ruby, Tawny, Colheita, Vintage, etc., represent a benchmark for quality and have historically been the marquee selections of this multifaceted winemaking country.

But in recent years, Portugal’s dry table wines have received a great deal of attention and notoriety. While these wines seem to be the “new kids on the block” to many, they’ve been made since 2000 BCE and now hail from virtually every corner of the country. Portugal has only two neighbors: Spain surrounding it to the north and east, and the Atlantic Ocean on the west and to the south bordering the Algarve region.

Together, Spain and Portugal form the Iberian peninsula, with the Colares DOC (Denominação de Origem Controlada) near Lisbon as the European continent’s westernmost growing area. Given the peninsula's relative geographic isolation from Europe, the varieties found in Portugal are unique and descended from wild grapes that once thrived in the region. They are part of the Vitis sylvestris family that is considered the ancestor of Vitis vinifera (Cabernet, Chardonnay, Sangiovese, etc.) found elsewhere in Europe and now adopted internationally.

Portugal is home to diverse vineyard locations and second only to Italy in the number of indigenous varieties grown. The current count of 250 will continue to grow as the field of grape genealogy advances. There are more indigenous grapes per square kilometer in Portugal than in any other wine-producing country, plus an additional 340 endemic varieties that have found a new home.

Only one-quarter the size of California and 350 miles long, Portugal boasts 1,115 miles of coastline with countless inlets and bays providing an interwoven pattern of distinctive viticultural landscapes, each speaking to its individuality by varying climatic conditions, soil types and varietal composition.

In 1756, the Douro became the world's first officially demarcated wine growing region. Today there exists a web of 31 DOCs, 14 Vinho Regionals (VR or IGT), and other non-classified areas that cover the entirety of the country. Amazingly, there is nowhere in Portugal where grapes aren’t grown and wine isn’t made.

Wine lovers around the world are the beneficiaries of the Portuguese domestic market’s demand that their wines exhibit freshness with heightened acidity, complex aromatic elements, deep structure, balance, textural appeal and integrated tannins. The reds are deep in color and the whites typically exhibit brightness and pale to medium golden hues. These are wines intended to pair with a range of culinary choices, and are geared to complement rather than overwhelm the dish.

Earlier this month, I attended a press/trade masterclass on Portugal’s wines and winemaking history hosted by the Wines of Portugal (aka ViniPortugal, an interprofessional association of the Portuguese wine industry). This informative tasting and educational seminar was led by ViniPortugal’s U.S. ambassador, Eugenio Jardim.

During the seminar, Eugenio astutely addressed Portugal’s unique history by reflecting on the entwined effects of its political, social, religious and winemaking influences. Through this lens, he ably presented an interwoven tapestry of Portugal’s wine growing regions along with a multitude of personal insights, while leading our tasting of 10 dry table wines (three whites and seven reds) from diverse growing areas and representative of individual winemaking styles.

My standouts among the whites were 2021 Aveleda Alvarinho and 2021 João Portugal Ramos Alvarinho, both from the Vino Verde DOC where Alvarinho is the dominant grape. It is also known as Albariño from Spain’s Rías Baixas region, located in the eastern area of Galicia and separated from Vino Verde by the Minho River. Both Alvarinhos were reflective of their terroir and accentuated historic stylistic differences from Albariño.

Vinho Verde is further divided into nine subregions and is located inland on a bed of granitic soils as opposed to the coastal Rías Baixas. The warmer inland temperatures and indigenous soil type yield more complexity than the cooler Rías Baixas, bringing forth an emphasis on more tropical and stone fruit flavors than its Spanish sibling.

The reds were far more diverse and spoke well of Portugal’s “mantra” of blending. Overall, they represented several expected stylistic profiles with some pleasant surprises. A couple of my favorites were the 2018 CH by Chocapalha (100% Touriga Nacional from Lisbon) and 2019 Duorum Reserva (Touriga Nacional, Touriga Franca and Tinta Roriz from Douro).

The CH by Chocapalha is made by Sandra Tavares da Silva, who was Portugal’s first female winemaker. As pointed out by Eugenio, “This wine is a reflection of Sandra’s unique passion and incredible skills.” I found it in the classic “bold yet elegant” mold of Portuguese reds.

The Duorum was quite a surprise as it was among the lowest-priced wines in the tasting, yet from the classic Douro region. It spoke more of elegance than power and was texturally rich, with strong notes of refreshing cranberry and red currants on the palate.

Two others that showed very well but just a notch below the CH and Duorum were 2017 Cabriz Reserva (Touriga Nacional, Tinta Roriz and Alfrocheiro from Dão) and 2018 Casa Ferreirinha Quinta da Leda (Touriga Nacional, Tinta Roriz, Tinta Cão and Touriga Franca from Douro). These two wines represented the extremes of the tasting as I found each a counterpoint to the other.

The Cabriz (also one of the more value-oriented examples) evoked a lighter crimson hue and exhibited bright red fruit, contrasted by notes of richer black fruit and impeccable balance. Its style was reminiscent of Burgundy.

The Casa Ferreirinha (the most expensive wine of the tasting) was far bolder in its expression, beginning with an ultra-deep ruby color that led to the impression of highly extracted fruit on the palate typically representative of a more forward Napa Cabernet. It and the Cabriz were bookends to the tasting, and both were representative of their individual stylistic interpretation.

The history of wine growing in Portugal dates back several millennia, and the valued Port wines of the Douro have long been regarded as among the world’s finest. However, it has only been since 1986, when Portugal formally joined the European Union, that the industry has grown and upgraded its efforts both in the vineyard with newly adopted farming regimens, and in the winery by the acquisition of modern technology and equipment.

A new generation of vintners, growers and winemakers continues to evolve that views the wines of Portugal through an international vision, with its dry table wines as the prize. Given their quality and value, they should be even better represented on wine lists and retail shelves. While the U.S. is Portugal’s No. 2 export market behind Brazil, it may still take a little searching to find just the right examples for your table. The reward will be in your glass.