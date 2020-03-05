Allison Levine, Please The Palate: A lot of beer makes this wine

The property is a 600-acre ranch located just off the 101 freeway, five miles north of the Gaviota tunnel, which is where the 101 freeway shifts inland from the coast. Folded Hills is located in the southernmost spot of the Santa Ynez Valley. Only four miles from the ocean, it is the closest vineyard to the ocean in the Santa Ynez Valley. However, despite its proximity to the ocean, it is a warmer area compared to the Sta. Rita Hills just north. With cold mornings and nights, as well as fog and wind, Rhone varieties seemed like the perfect fit, as opposed to Burgundian varieties typically found in the Sta. Rita Hills.

Kim and Andrew raised their family on the property that they share with Clydesdales, sheep, goats, KuneKune pigs, miniature donkeys, chickens, peacocks, zebras, llamas, camels and a miniature Jersey cow. Visitors can meet and feed the animals and there is a Farmstead on the property that offers organic produce from the property, as well as homemade baked goods and other local staples from small batch purveyors.

In 2014, the Busches planted 18 acres to Grenache, Syrah, Grenache Blanc, Clairette Blanc and Marsanne. And, in April 2017, Folded Hills Winery was launched.