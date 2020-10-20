Allison Levine, Please The Palate: A new model for selling wine

The joke in the wine industry is that it takes a large fortune to make a small fortune. Planting, growing, harvesting, and making wine requires a lot of time and money. And to grow and invest in new barrels, tanks or other supplies requires more money. All this money is required upfront before you can sell a single bottle. But the French have devised another way to sell a wine called en primeur.

En primeur (“in their prime”) is the French wine term for wine futures. In regions such as Bordeaux and Burgundy, wine is bought while it is still in the barrel. En primeur offers an opportunity to buy sought-after vintage wines, as well as buy them for less than what they will cost when released.

This concept of selling wine before it is bottled is the model for Cameron Hughes’ new project de Négoce Wines.

Cameron Hughes has been a negotiant in the wine business for two decades. Realizing there was high-end wine available on the bulk market and with Costco interested in purchasing it, he created Cameron Hughes Wine. At one point he was producing 360,000 cases under that label. But with the increased production came the increase in money spent and in 2015, he sold the label to Vintage Wine Estates.