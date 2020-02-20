Allison Levine, Please The Palate: A weekend getaway to Mendocino

In 2012, Guy and Sarah started Fathers & Daughters Cellars, the same year their daughter Ella was born. The winery was named to honor the relationships between Sarah and her father Kurt, as well as Guy and his two daughters Taylor (from a previous relationship) and Ella. Sourcing grapes to produce Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir, from the Ferrington Vineyard — where Ella was a newborn in a backpack for the first harvest — solidified the connection between fathers and daughters.

Today, with Phil Baxter as the winemaker, Fathers & Daughters makes Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Gewurztraminer, Rosé and a Pet-Nat (petillant-natural) sparkling wine from Chardonnay from the Roederer Estate.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Louis Roederer family in Champagne, France, first planted vines in the Anderson Valley in 1981 and started Roederer Estate. They saw the area as an ideal spot to produce sparkling wines. Today, the 15-mile-long Anderson Valley is home to sparkling wine production as well as still wines made from Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Alsatian varieties.

Once we could tear ourselves away from the comfort of the Brewery Gulch Inn, we ventured to explore two other wineries.