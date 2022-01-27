 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Please The Palate

Allison Levine, Please The Palate: Antonella Corda Winery: One woman's dream in 'the jewel of the Mediterranean'

As a child, Antonella Corda grew up in the vineyards of her family who have been grape growers for generations. She inherited her love for the vines from her parents, especially her mother, Maria, who impressed in her daughter the understanding that wine begins in the soil.

Her family was producing bulk wine, but Antonella had a dream. After graduating in agricultural sciences and technology at the University of Sassari in Italy, she took 16 hectares of vineyards that she inherited from her grandfather, and in 2010 she founded her eponymous Antonella Corda Winery. She became the mother to the vines.

Antonella Corda Winery is in Sardinia, the jewel of the Mediterranean. Located north of Africa, west of Italy, south of France, and east of Spain, Sardinia is the southernmost island in the Mediterranean.

Antonella Corda Winery is in Serdinia, a village north of the city of Cagliara in the southern part of Sardinia. The Mediterranean climate of Sardinia is hot, but the strong, cold, northwesterly mistral winds keep the grapes from burning, and instead they exhibit freshness and acidity.

People are also reading…

The Antonella Corda property covers 40 hectares, which includes the 16 hectares of vineyards, as well as 12 hectares of olive trees, three hectares of cropland, and the remainder for grazing. From the start, Corda took a sustainable approach but as of 2021, Antonella Corda wines are organically certified. With a belief that wines are reflections of the terroirs,  Corda focuses exclusively on indigenous grapes.

Sardinia is home to 120 native grape varieties and is most known for its Cannonoa. Corda has Vermentino, Cannonau and Nuragus planted in her 16 hectares of vineyards. There are two vineyards with six hectares at Mitza Manna and 10 hectares at Mitza s’ollastu. Mitza Manna, with sandy, clay, and loamy soils and the presence of calcium, is ideal for the natural freshness and floral notes of the Vermentino and Nuragus. Mitza s’ollastu, with sand and loam soils, is home to Cannonau and Vermentino.

Antonella Corda 2020 Nuragus di Cagliari DOC ($25)

Nuragus is an ancient white grape variety produced around the island’s capital, Cagliari, and it is used to produce Nuragus di Cagliari DOC. Antonella Corda has one hectare of Nuragus planted. Picked in October and after 15 days of fermentation, the wine is aged in stainless steel for six months. On the nose, the wine is fresh and delicate with citrus and savory aromas. On the palate, the wine has flavors of lime pith. Light tingling acidity and a salty finish, the Nuragus expresses the land and the sea where it is grown and would pair well with oysters or sashimi.

Antonella Corda 2020 Vermentino di Sardegna DOC ($20)

Vermentino is widely planted in Sardinia and Toscana. Corda picked her Vermentino in September and after a native fermentation, the wine spent six months in stainless steel. Fragrant with notes of orange, grapefruit, flowers, and sage, the Vermentino has more body than the Nuragus. Soft acidity coats the palate and there is a lovely mineral and herbal finish. I would pair this wine with fish or shellfish.

Antonella Corda 2019 Cannanoa di Sardegna DOC ($24)

Cannonau, often thought to be Grenache, is not Grenache but it is related to Grenache. Cannonau is indigenous to Sardinia and has been on the island of Sardinia for more than 2,000 years, predating the Spanish in Sardinia.

 Corda picked the grapes in September and aged it in stainless steel tanks which allows the fruit aromas to shine. The wine has a beautiful nose of cherry, raspberry, and rose petals, as well as white pepper notes. On the palate, the wine is savory with herbaceous flavors with soft tannins and finishes with a fresh lift.

The wines of Antonella Corda are an expression of her character and of place. As I drink them, they make me feel like I am in Sardinia breathing in the warm sea air. As I write this, Antonella Corda is set to become a first-time mother. And, just as she inherited her love of the vines from her mother, so will her child.

Alcohol use in the U.S. increased across the board since the start of the pandemic.  But a federally funded study from RTI International found women were exceeding recommended amounts more than men. That's no more than 7 drinks a week or 3 at a time for women. Particularly alarming, moms with children under five saw alcohol consumption increase by a startling 323% as COVID upended normal life. Brenda Wilhelmson struggled with alcoholism for more than 20 years. She wrote about it in her book: "Diary of an Alcoholic Housewife." She has been sober since 2002. "I think moms and alcoholism, yeah, they go hand in hand," Wilhelmson said. "We are so nurturing and we are so giving and where we're just giving and putting ourselves last all the time. ... And you find relief in a bottle."The rates of women consuming alcohol have been continually increasing over time but the pandemic has skyrocketed these numbers. Still, health economist Carolina Barbosa says even a glass has some risk.  "There's no level of alcohol that's without risk," she said. "And that's why the guidelines talk about low risk. The only alcohol consumption that has no risk is zero consumption."Why are women drinking more? Many experts point to increased stress, depression and anxiety due to the pandemic. Women are more than likely than men to raise children. ... Mix that with the pandemic isolation and lack of child care and alcohol becomes a way to cope. "The normalization of drinking at home was put in place with the pandemic and that might actually have persisted, there's a real concern with that," Barbosa said.Being addicted to alcohol can happen to anyone mothers included. Dr. Bulat specializes in addiction medicine at Henry Ford Health Systems in Michigan. She's seen an increase in women seeking help particularly because alcohol is easily accessible in many places from delivery services to gas stations to grocery stores.  "I think if we treat it more like a medical disease that it is, I think it's easier for people to be open to treatment," Bulat said. "There's so much shame and guilt that comes with addiction. And so often people do not seek help, even though they need it. And it's unfortunate because, you know, the sooner that we engage people in treatment we can get into a path of a recovery in remission."

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

+2 
Allison Levine mug

Allison Levine

Allison Levine is owner of Please The Palate, a marketing and event-planning agency. A freelance writer, she contributes to numerous publications while eating and drinking her way around the world. Allison is also the host of the wine podcast Wine Soundtrack USA and a co-host of Crush On This videos on YouTube.

Tags

Pop the cork on Napa Valley wine!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News