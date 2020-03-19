Allison Levine, Please The Palate: B is for Bubbles -- and Bollinger

The blend consists of three elements: the most recent vintage (currently 2014 or 2015), a base wine that has been held in tank for three to five years, and neutral oak Chardonnay or Pinot Noir reserve wines that have been in magnum bottles for 5 to 15 years in the chalk cellars at Bollinger.

The recent vintage gives the wines its lemon confit notes, the base wine contributes golden apple notes and the reserve wines add the brioche and walnut notes. The wine has beautiful acidity and texture and is bright and vibrant.

Champagne Bollinger NV Brut Rosé – The Champagne is a blend of 62 percent Pinot Noir, 24 percent Chardonnay and 14 percent Pinot Meunier. They vinify red wine on the side and add five or six percent to add color. The result is a rich, bold rosé that is fresh and balanced.

Champagne Bollinger La Grande Année 2012 – A blend of 65 percent Pinot Noir and 35 percent Chardonnay, La Grand Année is made from the best grapes from one single vintage. The grapes come from exclusively Grand Cru and Premier Cru vineyards from 21 different villages and the wine is vinified in oak. The wine is aged for seven years under cork, not crown, before disgorgement. The 2012 La Grande Année has aromas of citrus, apricot, baked apple, almond and honey and is fresh and full with a silky texture.